Ross Stores: It's OK To Pay A Premium, And Why You Should Consider It

You could expect a minimum annual return of 10% for the next five years.

The stability of the business and opportunity to grow allow them to earn a high P/E multiple to the market.

Ross Stores benefits from high barriers to entry that protect them against the growth in e-commerce.

Investors looking at a potential investment in Ross Stores (ROST) might worry about its high earnings multiple. At a current P/E multiple of 25x, compared with an average historical P/E multiple for the S&P 500 of 16x, they believe Ross is overpriced.

However, I believe Ross deserves to trade at a higher multiple than the market. I believe a 20 to 25x multiple is a fair price to pay for a company such as Ross. The fair multiple I assign to Ross is based on the stability and the quality of its business.

As a shareholder, you could expect a minimum annual return of 10% a year, based on an earnings yield of 4%, a dividend and buyback yield of 4%, and organic growth in line with the economy of 2%. However, growth, as we will see, has been around 6%.

Brief Company Background

Ross Stores is the leader in off-price department stores. They operate two businesses under the brands Ross Dress For Less and DD’s Discounts, with the former having 1,502 stores and the latter 243 stores across the U.S.

Customers shopping at Ross know they are going to find quality brand name clothing, accessories and home items at significant discounts, usually ranging from 20% to 60% off regular retail prices.

Ross’s target market is value-conscious women and men between the ages of 18 and 54 from mostly middle-income households, earning on average $63,000 a year. That compares to an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) average household income of $85,000, as research by thinktank Coresight Research indicates.

The key to their business model relies on high inventory turnovers and an efficient inventory procurement strategy.

High inventory turnovers allow them to offer a wide assortment of in-season merchandise which incentivizes customers to keep coming back to their stores. Having high inventory turnovers also helps them achieve operating efficiencies, which improves cash flows per store.

Their procurement strategy consists of buying their inventory from a network of 8,000 merchandise vendors and manufacturers. The majority of this inventory comes from close-out purchases created by manufacturer overruns and canceled orders during or at the end of a season. This allows them to purchase their merchandise at lower prices and mark them up less than a department store, providing customers with consistently low prices.

Ross’s stores are on average 22,000 to 30,000 square feet. Every store requires few staff to operate and light maintenance. The company calls it a convenient self-service format.

Ross is a simple, efficient, and scalable business.

Ross’s Competitive Advantage

There is one competitive advantage that has allowed Ross to thrive in an era in which the growth of e-commerce is taking market share from brick and mortar stores. This competitive advantage is known as high barriers to entry.

Ross hasn’t been affected by the competitive growth of online shopping. In fact, its market share has been increasing. We could measure this by its market cap and revenue growth:

Source: koyfin.com

Ross's increasing market share is happening during a time in which department stores have been losing market share to e-commerce as a percent of core retail sales:

Source: bsic.it

The resiliency of the business model against online threats can be attributed to their average price per item. Ross’s average ticket item is $10. The average basket is $30 on the entire store:

So the basket for Ross is a little over $30. It's been like that for some time. Obviously, we had a benefit in the basket this year. In terms of AUR, Ross is a little over $10. For both of those, dd's is about 20% less than Ross. – Q4 2015 conference call

Studies show that the average returned merchandise purchased online stands at 30% compared to 8.89% for brick and mortar stores. Of those customers that want to return items bought online, 79% expect the company to pay for the shipping costs.

Online retailers would have a tough time making a profit under such low-ticket items because there are many variable costs, like shipping charges, fuel costs, and labored hours that would affect their profitability if returns are made.

Price, therefore, acts as a barrier against online retailers. Chief operating officer Michael O’Sullivan explained this competitive advantage during an interview:

Ross has argued that the high costs of online shipping and frequent return rates mean it doesn't make sense for Amazon to attack heavy-discount apparel sellers. "The economics just don't work," Ross' president and chief operating officer, Michael O'Sullivan, told Goldman Sachs analysts last year. "If I was Amazon, I don't think I'd be looking at the off-price space as my big opportunity." – money.cnn.com

The comments made by COO Michael O’Sullivan brings comfort for two reasons: 1) They clearly understand their business model and 2) They won’t misuse shareholders' capital by doing value-destroying acquisitions and investing in unrelated technology.

While most brick and mortar retailers are investing their resources to grow their online presence, Ross hasn’t done anything of that sort. They know e-commerce is not part of their business and doesn’t fit their model.

Ross’s competitive advantage can be seen by their historical returns on capital against department stores:

Source: koyfin.com

It should be noted that companies like Burlington (BURL) and TJX Companies (TJX) also benefit from the same competitive barriers. That indicates a strong business model and niche.

Why a Slowdown in Same Store Sales Growth is Expected

The change in consumer behavior towards a more immersive online shopping experience has affected a lot of retail stores. This can be seen by the number of store closures and bankruptcies:

Source: cbinsights.com

For Ross, bankruptcies and store closures represent an opportunity to grab market share. As more retail stores close, that demand needs to go somewhere. Ross seems to have been the beneficiary of the customer shift. The issue was discussed during the Q4 2018 conference call:

So I think your question was broader in terms of you know as other retails go out or close down stores, as Barbara mentioned it can only help. That sales volume has to go somewhere and you’d expect that the remaining retailers in those areas would pick-up some of that volume. You know in any given year, we think we benefited from that over the last two years as retailors have closed stores or gone out of business altogether. But I wouldn't say it’s been material to our results over that period. And as we look forward, same thing. You know we should continue to benefit, if we do our jobs right, but I don't think it will be material to the overall business.

Once all this demand has been absorbed, the incremental sales would slow down. Consequently, this would reduce same-store sales growth in the following years, but it should not affect the overall health of the company. I see Ross’s same store sales growing in line with the economy at a 2% growth rate.

Valuation

As of today, Ross is trading at a market multiple of 25x. We could see the 10-year P/E range in the following chart:

Source: koyfin.com

From the chart, we could see that, for the last 4 years, the market has priced Ross at a P/E multiple range between 20 and 25x. However, the question I try to answer when valuing a company like Ross is the following:

How much is Ross going to earn in EPS five years from now?

Ross is currently earning $4.26 a share. Management thinks they can grow store count by 3,000 stores, doubling their current size. We do not know how certain that number is, but we know they are on track of opening 100 new stores this year, which matches their average rate as shown below:

Source: Company filings

Based on some calculations, I estimate that 100 new stores could add 30c in incremental EPS:

(Disclaimer: this numbers are my own estimates and can be widely inaccurate)

We can see from the table that organic growth for comparable stores is on average 3%. The steady reduction of shares each year adds another 3% to EPS growth. That means current EPS can compound at an annual rate of 6% per year.

If current EPS of $4.26 compounds at 6% per year, then in five years, EPS would be $5.70. If Ross manages to open 500 new stores during those years, that would add an estimated $1.50 to EPS for a total expected EPS of $7.20 in year 5. If we apply to what I consider is a fair market multiple of 25x, we get a share price of $180. At a current price of $109, an investment in Rose would have a total compounded annual return of 12%, including the 1% dividend yield.

The stability of Ross’s business model gives me the confidence to pay a premium for its business. If we think of shares as partial ownership, then a business that earns consistent high returns on capital and equity, has stable margins, is protected by high barriers to entry and owns a big portion of its market should not trade at a market multiple.

The glue that holds this thesis together is the ability of Ross to maintain its market leadership. I believe the odds are in our favor as shown by the growth it has achieved and its ability to compound shareholder value.

Risks

International expansion. If Ross decided to seek growth abroad, I will become concerned. Ross would lose its economies of scale. It would need to invest a lot of capital building a distribution network and in its network of merchants. It would be a value destroying strategy.

Online initiation strategy. As discussed in this article, Ross doesn’t need an online store. If management for some reason decided to implement an online strategy, it would add unnecessary risks.

Competition intensifies. Ross's competitors include off-retailers TJX Companies and Burlington Stores. High competition can depress margins, which would affect the amount of capital returned to shareholders. Loss of market share would have the same impact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.