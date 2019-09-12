Don't Let Dangerous Bargain Hunting Put You In These Money-Sucking Swamps

For that reason and a host of others, I’m going to have to stand my ground – away from these three REITs.

Ultimately, the only way a company like this will generate superior returns over time is to grow its dividend.

My main objective is to inform you about worthwhile portfolio opportunities and to warn you away from money-sucking situations like the three I'll be mentioning in this article.

I’ve been talking a bit about bargains these days, I know.

Which companies are bargains? Which ones are busts in bargain clothing? Which companies will be bargains if they’d only drop down to certain prices?

If you’re tired of the subject by now, I am sorry. My goal, of course, isn’t to bore you.

My main objective is to inform you about worthwhile portfolio opportunities.

And to warn you away from money-sucking situations like the three I'll be mentioning in this article.

There are plenty of solid – even stellar – companies out there today. If you follow me, you can no doubt name a number of them.

Though, if you follow me, that also means you can probably name the ones that aren’t trading at attractive valuations. We’ve got a growing list of those.

That’s a frustrating fact. Hearing about one stock after another after another with strong business models… sharp management members… a proven history of handling volatility… and a steady stream of dividend payments…

That you shouldn’t buy yet. That belong on your watchlist until they fall by this much or that much.

The larger markets dropped 800 points not that long ago. Yet many of those REITs still went up. The others may have dipped, but not enough to reach optimal entry levels.

Recognizing all that, I hate to bring up holier-than-thou clichés such as “patience is a virtue.” But…

When it comes to the stock market, it usually is. There’s little profit to be had in jumping the gun. Worse yet, there’s the potential for a lot of loss – especially when you jump a gun that was never going to go off in the first place.

Beware the Value Traps

I like to call that last category of companies – the non-starters – “value traps,” though I can’t take credit for the term. It’s a common enough classification that it’s even included in Investopedia’s list of definitions:

A value trap is a stock that appears to be cheap because the stock has been trading at low valuation metrics such as multiples of earnings, cash flow, or book value for an extended time period. Such a stock attracts investors who are looking for a bargain because they seem inexpensive relative to historical valuation multiples of the stock or relative to the prevailing overall market multiple. The trap springs when investors buy into the company at low prices and the stock continues to languish or drop further.”

Now, that might sound like an obvious trick you would never fall for. And, if true, I’m extremely happy for your savvy sense of what is and isn’t worth your time and money.

However, enough investors are so prone to non-savvy behavior that there’s a study devoted to it. Called behavioral finance theory, it pinpoints common unfortunate investment mentalities.

As Morgan Stanley pointed out last year, it includes, “herding, or following the crowd” – which is self-explanatory – and anchoring, “where investors are slow to react to fundamental changes in economic, corporate, or market developments because of an irrational attachment to a perceived value, even in the face of changing information.”

Another is “recency bias, where investors believe that things that happened recently will continue.” And while the article doesn’t necessarily include this next one… it’s also true that we’re a little too attached to anything deemed a “bargain.”

That’s why you’ll get so many coupons in your newspaper-inserted flyers for cookies and crackers and ice cream. And all those other things that aren’t exactly good for you.

If It’s Cheap, They Will Buy!

The reason those not-exactly-good-for-us products are so often featured on coupons is because they’re not on our typical grocery lists. We know we don’t need them, so we’re not as likely to buy them.

That is, unless we’re told they’re on sale. Then, all of a sudden, we turn into the cookie monster, complete with big, googly eyes.

That and the ability to be controlled offscreen.

We think we’re winning by buying in on the cheap. We’re oh-so certain of it!

In fact though, unless we already intended to buy the snack in question, we’re losing out several times over. We’re losing because we’re spending money we didn’t intend to or need to spend.

And we’re losing because we’re adding something into our system that isn’t going to benefit it long term. It’s actually going to weigh us down. Literally.

Why would we want to do that to ourselves all because of a few lowered numbers on a piece of paper?

Likewise, why would we do that in the stock market all because of a diminished price on a screen?

There needs to be more than that, as I’ll illustrate with the following evaluations.

Sadly Proven Right

To fully understand the first “value trap,” let me remind you of a comment I made on October 23, 2014. It was about the company formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, now rebranded Vereit (VER).

You decide whether ARCP is a "sucker yield" play. I can sum up my answer by telling you that I try to stick with investment selections that are "time-tested" – that means high-quality companies with a long track record of earnings and dividend growth. In time, Mr. Market will reward any investor who can recognize value. While it's plain to see that ARCP is trading at such a low multiple, I will not be suckered into a trap where my principal is not safe.”

Just days later, as many ARCP investors may recall, the news broke: ARCP had falsified its Q1-14 and Q2-14 earnings. An error was made, brought to the attention of two executives, and then concealed by those same management members.

For the first quarter, it reported adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $147 million, or $0.26 per share. And, according to the SEC, “staff warned (former CFO Brian) Block that an incorrect method had been used to calculate the metric, inflating it by $0.03 a share." But he nevertheless falsified ARCP’s AFFO presentation in the final hours before filing its second quarter results.

Now fast forward to today, almost five years later, when the fallout is still affecting it – name change or not. Earlier this week, Vereit announced a $765 million settlement to resolve the remaining 66% of outstanding litigation tied to the accounting fraud.

The total settlement of about $1 billion is significantly higher than first assumed based on previous information given.

A Cursed Building?

Of course, I’m not an SEC insider. So I didn’t know that ARCP was going to blow up just days after my October 2014 article. But I did know its dividend was unsafe with no ability to grow – details that should throw off any investor.

Today, we maintain a similarly Strong Sell on Global Net Lease (GNL). Coincidentally, this REIT is housed in the same New York City office building ARCP once was… which also happens to be the same building as its external manager, AR Global Investments, LLC.

While that affiliation is a little spooky, the biggest concern we have with GNL is its dangerous payout ratio. Since going public in 2015, the company hasn’t grown its dividend, yet has an elevated AFFO-based payout ratio of 110%.

While its 9.87% dividend yield may look enticing - we recommend steering clear of this particular REIT given the ominous danger signs ahead. I hate to say it, but I see more things in common with these two REITs than a similar office address.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Though, strange as it may sound, I’m going to focus on that address yet again with this next non pick.

American Finance and External Management

I don’t know what it is about the building, but it features yet another disconcerting REIT: American Finance Trust (AFIN).

Only going public last year, AFIN invests in single tenant and multi-tenant retail… and also is managed by the same external sponsor as GNL, AR Global Investments.

One of the things that makes me nervous about external management is the inherent conflicts of interest that arise. Simply stated, GNL and AFIN are in the same business of buying and selling net lease buildings. Yet those operations are being run by the same entity, which therefore has automatically split loyalties.

I’m certain there are disclosures and rules in place to discourage competition between these two REITs. But still…

Even that aside, what concerns me most about AFIN – once again similarly to GNL and ARCP – is its dangerous payout ratio. As viewed below, this stock’s AFFO-based payout ratio is elevated.

And that means the company is not in a proper position to maintain or grow its dividend. Not without “robbing from Peter to pay Paul.”

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

One Last Value Trap to Avoid

Our last money trap of note may be a painful one for some of you. If you’re a stakeholder in UMH Properties (UMH), as I once was, you might really want to reject this analysis.

To be blunt, I like its manufactured housing-focused business model a lot. I consider its value proposition to be highly compelling, much like ground leases to affordable housing occupants.

I also like UMH’s management team. This company is a family-run operation with a wealth of knowledge in the business.

However, my gripe with this REIT has more to do with capital management practices, particularly when it comes to its securities portfolio.

Prior to the selloff last year, UMH’s REIT securities portfolio was generating more than $10.367 million in annual dividend income. Then, because of a few bad bets and limited diversification, that figure dropped considerably.

For the first six months in 2019, it was just under $3.88 million.

Much of that decrease was due to investments in CBL Properties ( CBL), Washington Prime (WPG), and several RMR-managed REITs. Also, UMH owns 22.292 million shares in its sister – or shall I say brother – REIT, Monmouth Real Estate ( MNR).

In other words, UMH is run by Sam Landy and MNR is run by Sam’s brother, Mike Landy.

In Q2 19, UMH’s normalized FFO per share was $0.14, which was obviously lower than the consensus of $0.17. Plus, it fell below $0.04 the previous year’s same quarter. The way it explained those unfortunate figures was from a “ recent preferred issuance and a reduction in dividend income from the REIT security portfolio.”

The Good, More Bad, and the Iffy

UMH has been boasting portfolio growth, which I’m happy to see. But its capitalization concerns me nonetheless – specifically the fact that its dividend isn’t growing. Ever since the company cut it in 2009, it has maintained a flat payout of $0.72/share.

As any value investor recognizes, dividend growth is the key to unlocking shareholder value. And, given UMH’s tight payout ratio, I’m bearish that the share price will accelerate going forward.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

To be clear, we are buyers of this businesses’ preferred shares. Far less volatile, they represent lower risk in the capital stack. And we’re not saying we’ll never recommend its common stock again.

We’d love to… if it starts to do what it needs to do.

For one, we want to see UMH unload its securities portfolio altogether and reinvest in the future. We don’t like how it has become obsessed with “bargain hunting” (i.e., chasing high-yield stocks).

It’s time to get back to “blocking and tackling” already.

Ultimately, the only way a company like this will generate superior returns over time is to grow its dividend. As financial analyst Josh Peters said in his book, The Ultimate Dividend Playbook:

… dividend increases – even more than current earnings or earnings projections – are a forward-looking indicator of growth and total return prospects.”

He’s also said that, “for companies with meaningful yields, I take dividend increases as the loudest and clearest message that management can send.”

For that reason and a host of others, I’m going to have to stand my ground – away from these three REITs.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

