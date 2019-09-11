Micron: Minimally Impacted By Huawei In Inventory And Shipments Against Competitors

At the end of CY Q2, Micron's days of inventory reached 143 days, significantly higher than Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Western Digital.

Micron Technology was minimally impacted by the U.S. government's export ban on memory chips to China's Huawei.

The memory industry had been plagued by high levels of inventory overhang, reduced chip prices, and spiraling revenues and operating margins. But the memory industry is recovering, as I noted in a Sept. 6, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron: Assessing The Direction Of Memory Prices.”

Industry-wide, days of inventory of chips remains problematical while at the same time memory bit shipments of DRAM and NAND are still strong. In fact, bit shipment growth only exhibited negative growth of one to two months in the past eight quarters.

However, recovery has been uneven for the three leading memory companies Micron Technology (MU), Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL). This article compares inventory correction and bit shipments for these three companies.

It also assesses how much the U.S. government’s ban of exports of memory chips to China’s Huawei impacted Micron.

Inventory Comparisons

I’ve plotted days of inventory (DOI) data for Micron, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Western Digital (WDC) in Chart 1 since 2016, based on data in our report entitled “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips.”

Chart 1

From Chart 1 we can see that inventory started increasing for all companies in Q1 2018. We see that Micron’s 143 days of inventory is significantly higher that all competitors, and significantly higher than the three-year average of 68 days of inventory and five-year average of 74 days. Equally important, DOI already has been reduced for Samsung and Western Digital in Q2.

Since excess inventory is likely to weigh considerably on the recovery of the memory market, I’ve plotted DOI for just the past five quarters starting in CY Q1 2018 when inventory began increasing markedly in Chart 2

Here we can see that the trendline for MU is significantly greater than WDC and SK Hynix. Also, Samsung’s trendline is practically flat for the past six quarters.

Chart 2

Table 1 summarizes these charts for CYQ2, 2019 (MU’s FYQ3). On a QoQ basis, Samsung and WDC dropped, SK Hynix was relatively flat, and Micron DOI rose 12.6%.

On a YoY basis, Samsung was relatively flat (as per trendline) while Micron’s DOI increased 47.4%.

Table 1 - Days Inventory Change (CYQ2 2019) QoQ YoY Samsung -3.5% 3.8% SK Hynix 4.7% 41.8% Micron 12.6% 47.4% WDC -4.0% 18.3% Source: The Information Network

DRAM Bit Shipments

DRAM bit shipments (1 Gb equivalent) are compared for MU, SSNLF, and HXSCL since 1Q 2016, and are plotted in Chart 3. The amplitude of shipments for each company is correlated with market share when combined with ASP. More important is that Chart 3 illustrates that DRAM bit shipments of Samsung and SK Hynix increased QoQ while MU’s remained flat.

Chart 3

Table 2 summarizes DRAM shipments that are illustrated in Chart 3. Not only were MU’s QoQ shipments flat, but YoY shipments were down 6.7%. In contrast, QoQ and YoY shipments for Samsung and SK Hynix grew by double digits.

Table 2 – DRAM Bit Shipment Change (Q2 2019) QoQ YoY Samsung 19.0% 10.1% SK Hynix 16.0% 11.4% Micron 0.0% -6.7% Source: The Information Network

NAND Shipments

Chart 4 shows NAND bit shipments (16 Gb equivalent) for the three companies. Both Samsung and SK Hynix grew in Q2, while Micron dropped.

Chart 4

Table 3 summarizes NAND shipments that are illustrated in Chart 4. MU’s QoQ shipments were flat and grew 18.0% YoY. In contrast, QoQ and YoY shipments for Samsung and SK Hynix grew by double digits and significantly greater than Micron’s growth.

Table 3 – NAND Bit Shipment Change (Q2 2019) QoQ YoY Samsung 22.7% 36.9% SK Hynix 42.8% 76.3% Micron -2.7% 18.0% Source: The Information Network

Investor Takeaway

In MU’s Q3 earnings call on June 25, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra provided a backdrop to the U.S. government’s export ban on China’s Huawei, noting:

“To ensure compliance, Micron immediately suspended shipments to Huawei and began a review of Micron products sold to Huawei to determine whether they are subject to the imposed restrictions. Through this review, we determined that we could lawfully resume shipping a subset of current products because they are not subject to Export Administration Regulations and Entity List restrictions. We have started shipping some orders of those products to Huawei in the last two weeks.”

In this article, I present empirical data for the three major memory companies (plus limited data for WDC) on the basis of several metrics - days of inventory, DRAM bit shipments, and NAND bit shipments. In all three, Micron underperformed competitors.

But a critical question is just how much did the Huawei export ban impact Micron’s inventory and shipments.

The export ban was initiated on May 15, 2019. MU’s FY Q3 was for the period March 1 – May 31, 2019. That left 17 days (including weekends) of blocked shipments to Huawei, representing 19% of total output. Since Micron has 13% exposure to Huawei, then 2.5% of shipments earmarked for Huawei went into inventory.

Thus, one could simply mitigate the effect of the Huawei ban on bit shipments for Micron by merely adding 2.5% to QoQ and YoY growth in Tables 2 and 3. Doing so shows that the ban had minimal competitive impact. In other words, even without the ban, MU significantly underperformed competitors in bit shipments.

Also, reducing DOI by 2.5% for Q2 for Micron brings inventory only down to 140 days from 143 days. Again, this is significantly higher than competitors and the three-year and five-year DOI average.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.