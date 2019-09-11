Natural Gas: Production Rolls Over While September Clocks In As One Of The Warmest Since 2000

But Mother Nature hasn't been the only one lending a helping hand recently. Lower 48 production appears to be toppling out despite GCX being half filled.

But as the shoulder month transition takes place, warmer than normal weather by the end of September won't be bullish anymore.

Natural gas bulls finally got a lending hand from Mother Nature with September clocking in as one of the warmest since 2000.

We expect +79 Bcf for the week ending Sept. 6. A build of +79 Bcf would be compared to the +73 Bcf five-year average and +69 Bcf last year.

Production Rolls Over While September Clocks In As One Of The Warmest Since 2000

Both GFS-ENS and ECMWF-EPS show substantially higher CDDs versus the 30-year average going forward.

But as the shoulder month transition takes place, warmer than normal weather by the end of September won't be bullish anymore. Natural gas bulls would want to see a pick-up in heating demand in October.

The good news is that in the 16-day cluster GFS-ENS outlook, you can see the colder than normal weather in the Northeast for 75% of the ensemble members. This will start to push HDDs higher.

You also can see this in the GFS-ENS progression where TDDs start to pick up by day 15.

But Mother Nature hasn't been the only one lending a helping hand recently. Lower 48 production appears to be toppling out despite GCX being half filled.

So far, we have not seen an immediate response from Permian despite the flared gas going into GCX. There's still about ~1 Bcf/d of gas to fill, so we think that's doable by year-end, pushing production to likely average ~93.5 Bcf/d by December.

But US oil production also has been disappointing, leaving the possibility that natural gas production disappoints. For starters, we think production may average just ~93.5 Bcf/d now vs. the ~94.5 Bcf/d we previously expected. This tightens 2020 balances by ~1 Bcf/d, while boosting the average curve price by 25 cents.

However, the current production level remains far too high for current demand likely explaining why the fundamental value for the prompt month remains below $2.5/MMBtu.

The next five weeks show a surplus of +0.94 Bcf/d, but this is with very elevated CDDs. So the surplus is closer to ~2.4 Bcf/d at the moment.

Again, in order to eliminate the surplus, we are maintaining the view that lower 48 production needs to decline.

Finally, another interesting tidbit to cover is that Canadian natural gas storage is in a massive deficit to the five-year average.

This leaves open the possibility that Canadian gas net imports into the US disappoint in winter, which could squeeze prices during cold blasts. This is something to keep an eye on if you are trading gas this winter.

For us, we think given the current fundamental set-up, winter contracts are now slightly overvalued with the prompt month overvalued. We are looking for a negative technical divergence to short the prompt month.

