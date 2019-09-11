Its Not Too Late To Buy Northrop Grumman

I think the stock is fairly valued, but with a long history of dividend growth, I continue to find the stock appealing.

While the stock has a low yield, Northrop Grumman has provided double digit dividend increases for quite some time.

The company posted a solid second quarter, beating estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Northrop Grumman is one of the best performing stocks in the entire market this year.

Shares of Northrop Grumman (NOC) have returned 48% in 2019. Of the 100 or so stocks that I follow, Northrop Grumman has the third best price return since the start of the year. This is also the best return of any stock that is not currently in the March to Freedom Fund.

Northrop Grumman has easily beaten the S&P 500’s total return of 21% and the 28% gain of the Aerospace & Defense Sector ETF (ITA).

Some investors might shy away from a stock that has had this type of performance in such a short period of time, but I am more concerned with where a stock is going than where it came from. Despite such a substantial return in a little more than nine months, I don’t feel it is too late to purchase shares of Northrop Grumman.

Company Background & Recent News

With a market capitalization of $60 billion, Northrop Grumman is one of the largest aerospace and defense contractors in the world. The company is composed of four segments: Aerospace Systems, which produces aircraft and space systems, Mission systems, which creates radar, sensors, surveillance and targeting systems, Technology Services, which provides products for use in cybersecurity, IT, logistics and maintenance, and Innovation Systems, which produces systems used in missile defense, space and hypersonics programs.

The company operates a diversified business model.

Source: Company Overview July 2019, slide 6.

While almost three-quarters of sales come from Aerospace and Mission Systems, no product group accounts for more than a quarter of of sales. This helps to protect the company’s whole business in case one segment suffers a decline.

On, 6/6/2018, Northrop Grumman completed its $9.2 billion purchase of Orbital ATK. Orbital ATK is the largest supplier of ammunition to the U.S. government. Orbital ATK also provides rockets used to travel to the International Space Station. This division is included in the Innovation Systems segment of the company.

On 7/25/2019, it was announced that Boeing (BA) was dropping out of the bidding for the first phase of the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program. This leaves Northrop Grumman as the sole remaining bidder for to replace the U.S.’s land-based nuclear missiles.

Recent Financial News

Northrop Grumman released second quarter earnings results on 7/24/2019.

Source: Northrop Grumman’s Second Quarter Results Presentation, slide 4.

The company earned $5.06 per share during the quarter, which was $0.41 higher than the average analyst estimates and a 12.4% improvement from the same period a year ago. Revenue increased 19% to $8.5 billion, which was $41 million above consensus estimates.

Aerospace Systems, the largest component of Northrop Grumman, had a 2% improvement in sales. Higher volumes for the company’s manned aircraft and space programs were the primary contributor to growth. This segment was aided by higher production activity of the F-35 program and an increase in civil space programs.

Pro forma sales for the Innovation Systems segment were up 8% due to flight and defense systems. Higher volumes on military aerospace structures and launch vehicles aided sales. Tactical missiles and systems also were a source of strength in the quarter.

Mission Systems grew 9% as all businesses experienced sales growth. Sales for sensors and processing were up due to demand for infrared countermeasures, airborne radar and restricted programs. This segment also saw an Increase in space payloads and mission programs.

Technology Services were essentially flat year-over-year. A completion of a state local service contract in 2018 was offset by improved volumes for global logistics and modernization products in the most recent quarter.

Northrop Grumman also issued updated guidance for the year.

Source: Northrop Grumman’s Second Quarter Results Presentation, slide 5.

Due to second quarter results, the company now expects to earn between $19.30 to $19.55 from $18.90 to $19.30 for 2019. Revenue is expected to grow by 13.3% to $34 billion.

Northrop Grumman expects to reduce its share count by almost 3% from 2018 to 2019. The company decreased its share count by 5.7% from 2009 through 2018, so share repurchases are actually expected to slow while the Orbital ATK acquisition is digested.

Dividend Analysis

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. With more than a decade if dividend growth, this qualifies the company as a Dividend Contender.

The company raised its dividend by 10% for the payment made on 6/19/2019. Shares yield 1.5%, which is well below the stock’s 10-year average yield of 2.5%, but close to the five-year average yield of 1.8%. The current yield could make shares unattractive to those investors needing income.

On the other hand, those seeking consistent dividend growth will likely find Northrop Grumman’s dividend growth history appealing. The U.S. Dividend Champions states that the company has increased its dividend:

By an average of 14.9% per year for the past three years.

By an average of 14.6% per year for the past five years.

B y an average of 12.7% per year for the past ten years.

Just as important as dividend growth is dividend safety. Using Northrop Grumman’s annualized dividend of $5.28 and the midpoint of expected earnings-per-share for the year of $19.43, the company’s payout ratio is 27%. This is below the stock’s 10-year average payout ratio of 29.5%.

Many investors prefer to use free cash flow as a measure of safety instead of earnings-per-share. Companies that are unable to improve free cash flow might be at risk for declining dividend growth. If dividends consume more than free cash flow then the company may have to borrow to fund its payments or even reduce its dividend.

This shouldn’t be an issue with Northrop Grumman. In the past 12 months, the company has produced $3.9 billion in cash from operations and has spent $1.3 billion on capital expenditures. This means that Northrop Grumman has produced free cash flow of $2.6 billion over the last year. Over the same time period, the company has paid out $850 million in dividends, giving Northrop Grumman a free cash flow payout ratio of 33%.

Northrop Grumman often generates a high level of free cash flow, including $1.4 billion in the second quarter alone.

Northrop Grumman ended the second quarter with a share count of 170.3 million shares. Again, using the annualized dividend of $5.28, the company should payout $899 million in dividends in 2019. The company expects free cash flow to range from $2.6 billion to $3 billion for 2019, more than enough to cover the expected dividend payment.

My Valuation for Northrop Grumman

If you’re not familiar with how I value stocks, I first consult Value Line for their safety and financial strength ratings. I am looking for at least a 2 for safety and a B++ for financial strength. These ratings tell me that the company is on sound financial footing.

If the stock passes this first test, I then take the current price and compare it to fair values and price targets from a number of different sources to see how over or undervalued shares are compared to these estimates. I also use the stock’s expected earnings-per-share for the current year to determine a current price-to-earnings, or P/E, ratio. I then compare this to the stock’s five-year average P/E from F.A.S.T. Graphs. I then take the average of these values to determine a price target.

I am willing to pay above what I consider to be fair value if a company has more than a decade of dividend growth, as Northrop Grumman does. A lengthier dividend growth track record shows that a company can withstand a recession and still manage to increase its payment to shareholders.

Current Yield Years of Div Growth 5-Year Div Growth 1.50% 16 14.60% Value Line Safety and Fin Strength Current P/E 5 Year Avg P/E 1 / A++ 18.4 10.5 CFRA 1 Yr Price Target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $400 $321.29 $331 Value Engine 1 Yr Price Target Value Engine Fair Value My Price Target $352.94 $514.27 Under $378

Value Line awards Northrop Grumman a 1 for safety and an A++ for financial strength. These are the highest ratings for either category.

Using the current share price of $357.15 and the company’s expected midpoint for earnings-per-share for 2019 of $19.43, shares of Northrop Grumman have a P/E ratio of 18.4. This is 6.4% higher than the five-year average P/E of 17.2.

CFRA has a one-year price target of $400, which is 12% above the current share price. Their fair value estimate of $321.29 means that the stock is overvalued by 10% today.

Morningstar has a fair value estimate of $331, which means shares trade with a 7.3% premium to its fair value estimate..

ValueEngine has a one-year price target of $352.94, which is 1.2% below current levels. Their fair value estimate is $417.27. This gives the stock 16.8% upside potential.

Average these numbers out and I find that shares of Northrop Grumman have a fair value of $359. This means that shares are currently 0.6% undervalued.

Because the company has at least a decade of dividend growth, I am willing to pay 5% above what I find fair value to be. I would be comfortable purchasing Northrop Grumman any price below $378.

Final Thoughts

Northrop Grumman’s businesses performed quite well during the second quarter. The company also has a lengthy streak of providing double-digit dividend growth to shareholders. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio, using either earnings-per-share or free cash flow, means that the dividend is well protected in case of a severe decline in fundamentals.

Northrop Grumman is one of the best performing stocks in the market this year. Even so, I think the stock is slightly undervalued and can be bought right now.

What are your thoughts on Northrop Grumman? Is there another aerospace and defense company that you prefer? Feel free to leave a comment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.