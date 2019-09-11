Take-Two: Don't Be Fooled By The Lack Of New Titles

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) has been proving doubters wrong, as the company's stock currently trades close to its all-time high. I have been a long time investor of the company and started to cover it here on Seeking Alpha back in July of 2016, when the price wasn't nearly as high as it is today. I view Take-Two not as a company that needs to constantly release new titles in order to create shareholder value like its competitors, but rather as a company that, with each passing year, strengthens its portfolio with new titles that help it to grow revenues on an annual basis. At the moment, Take-Two's business model heavily relies on recurrent consumer spending, as the company constantly releases new premium content and encourages players to buy in-game currencies for real money. It took nearly a decade for Take-Two to make this model work, but now, as it finally pays off, I am confident more than ever in the management's ability to create additional value and have no plans to sell my shares in the company.

Q1 results that were reported a month ago probably surprised everyone. According to Take-Two, its net revenues were $540.5M, up 39% Y/Y, while recurrent consumer spending increased by 31% on an annual basis. Thanks to such a great performance for the quarter, even though the company didn't release any major title during that period, Take-Two increased its forecast for the full fiscal year and now expects to make around $2.8B to $2.9B in FY20.

Source: Take-Two

Looking at the recent filings, I would say that Take-Two's portfolio of titles is stronger than ever. The major mistake that I see a lot of analysts do is they always try to compare the performance of GTA Online to the performance of Red Dead Online, forgetting the fact that both titles are published by Take-Two. As an investor, I like the fact that Take-Two has finally diversified its portfolio and doesn't need to rely solely on the success of GTA Online to make sure that it is able to achieve its fiscal goals. That's why comparison between GTA Online and Red Dead Online, in my opinion, is foolish, considering the fact that those titles are targeting different audience.

In addition, the successful performance of NBA 2K series and the upcoming release of Borderlands 3 on Friday will drive sales in Q2. Since its initial release in 2009, games from the Borderlands series were sold more than 48 million times, which is close to the combined sales of Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2. Considering all of this, I would say that Take-Two's portfolio is solid at the moment, and there is nothing to worry about regarding the company's performance in the foreseeable future.

When it comes to competition, Take-Two is not the most popular publisher in the industry, as the company doesn't release a lot of new titles every year like its rivals do. But it makes sense for the company to do so. The reality is that Take-Two doesn't need to release its own version of Fortnite or its own version of Call of Duty in order to stay relevant. The chart below clearly proves this point. While Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) try to release a couple of AAA titles every year, their stock performances are not as great as the performance of Take-Two. That's why I always ignore those who say that, in order to survive, Take-Two needs to step its game up and release more titles. I think it's foolish to change a working strategy that creates more shareholder value than the competition.

Chart: Bloomberg

As for the risks, there are a couple of them. First of all, after the success of GTA Online, analysts and investors started to demand a better performance from the company. While Take-Two has been able to please its shareholders so far, it risks losing its momentum if it fails to meet high expectations in the next two quarters. In addition, the ongoing trade war could diminish the value of the stock in the near term. Another problem is the fact that Take-Two's P/E ratio is ~50x, which is higher than P/E of its closest competitors Electronic Arts (~14x) and Activision Blizzard (~25x).

However, the good news is that the company doesn't have any debt, and its cash reserves have been piling up recently. The latest outlook increase signals that the party is not over, and momentum will stick with the company for quite some time.

Considering all of this, I would say that Take-Two is a risky investment at the current market price, but I believe it to be a growth company with lots of opportunities to create additional shareholder value in the foreseeable future. Both GTA Online and Red Dead Online make it easier for the publisher to achieve its goals, so comparing them with each other makes no sense since, at the end of the day, Take-Two is going to be the winner anyway. In addition, the upcoming release of Borderlands 3 should go smoothly, as Take-Two expects the game to outsell its predecessor Borderlands 2 over time.

And last but not least, Take-Two can announce GTA 6 at any time, which will almost certainly drive the stock price higher. However, I believe that it will not happen anytime soon. First of all, as long as GTA Online continues to make money and keeps its momentum, there's no need to release another game from the franchise. Also, the next generation of consoles will come out in Autumn of 2020, so I'm certain that the game will not be released at least until that time. Take-Two at the moment has all the cards, and it doesn't need to make any serious changes to its business model, because it currently works as it should be, and the numbers prove it. As long as Take-Two sticks with its strategy and continues to bet big on recurrent consumer spending, which from time to time accounts for half of the overall revenues, I will have no need to sell my position in the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.