Safe Bulkers: The Best Of Times For This 9% Preferred Stock Yielder

As the great author Charles Dickens might have commented, dry bulk shipping has become a tale of two sectors. Trade war fears have made it the worst of times for shipping sector sentiment. Yet soaring dry bulk shipping rates have made it the best of times for the actual fundamentals. Dry bulk shipping rates as measured by the Baltic Dry Index are near a 9 year high. Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) has spent the past few years focused on strengthening its balance sheet and is now well positioned to profit from the good times ahead. Despite all the good news, Safe Bulkers Inc. 8% Cum Red Perp Pfd Shs Series D (SB.PD) continues to offer a hefty 9% yield and trade at a substantial discount to par. This article presents the positive case for SB.PD and also highlights some of the major risks.

What is SB.PD?

SB.PD is a par $25 cumulative preferred issue with an 8% coupon. Dividends are paid quarterly, and SB.PD now yields 9.0% at a recent price of $22.15. SB.PD is a perpetual issue, which means that the company is not required to call it. The company has the option to call SB.PD at par any time, but this is not a concern with the issue trading well below par. See prospectus for additional details. Average daily trading volume is typically around 15K shares. Use limit orders and patience when trading. There are 3.2 million shares of SB.PD outstanding which equals $85 million par value.

How does SB.PD differ from SB.PC?

Safe Bulkers Inc. 8% Cum Red Perp Pfd Shs Series C (NYSE:SB.PC) is a very similar par $25 cumulative preferred issue. SB.PC is equal in seniority to SB.PD, and both issues have an 8% coupon. The covenants are extremely similar. See prospectus for details. Note, however, that SB-PC is a somewhat smaller and less actively traded issue. There are 2.3 million shares of SB.PC outstanding, which equals $57.5 million par value.

Don't be fooled by mediocre Q2 results

Q2 2019 was a weak quarter for the dry bulk sector. Dry bulk rates were still recovering from reduced demand due to the Vale iron ore mining disaster in Brazil. Even in this weak environment, SB managed adjusted earnings of a penny a share. Results will be far better going forward. As Dr. Loukas Barmparis, president of the company, said (see page No. 1 of the Q2 earnings report):

“In the first half of 2019 the charter market was weak with the BDI9 averaging 895. Since then the BDI has risen to an average of 1,904 for the 3rd quarter to date and as a consequence we are now entering into charters at much higher rates.."

High profitability ahead

At a recent level of 2,422 the BDI is now more than twice as high as the Q2 average of 895. SB has primarily short-term charters that typically run for about six months. Ships are rapidly being re-chartered at much higher rates. By Q4 2019 we could see revenues double to $90 million as compared to the $45.5 million Q2 results. Operational costs remain fairly constant. $90 million in Q4 revenues would result in profitability of about $45 million or 44 cents per share. Windfall profit quarters like that may remind investors why SB (like many shipping companies) has chosen the Marshall Islands tax haven as its headquarters.

Liquidity is excellent

Liquidity always is as important consideration for income investors. As noted in the Q2 earnings report:

"As of August 27, 2019, we had liquidity of $97.5 million consisting of $86.8 million in cash and bank time deposits and $10.7 million in restricted cash."

Debt maturities have been extended

SB management has done a great job of smoothing out debt maturities. This reduces refinancing risk. As noted in the Q3 2018 earnings report:

"As a result of the above actions, we pushed back $132.4 million balloon payments scheduled in 2021 and 2022 to 2023 and 2025, expanding the average tenor, creating a smoother repayment schedule for the following five years, reducing the average margin and maintaining the same covenants of our debt."

SB is a low-cost operator

SB had an average ship leasing rate of only $11,970 per day in Q2 2019. Even with this low shipping rate, free cash flow was still an impressive $1,619 per ship per day. This is detailed on page #14 of the Q2 earnings presentation. Note that this is free cash flow after all cash expenses including operating, dry docking, administrative costs, interest costs, preferred dividend expenses and scheduled debt repayments.

Weak stock prices help limit ship orders

Negative investor sentiment actually has a positive impact on long-term dry bulk shipping rates. Dry bulk shipping peers such as Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX), Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) and Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) have been focused on buying back their weak stocks rather than expanding their fleets. DSX just announced another self tender offer on 9/6/2019. Amazingly, this was the 6th self tender offer by DSX just since December 2018. Weak share prices and expensive capital have a silver lining.

SB is well prepared for IMO 2020

New low sulphur fuel requirements will be enforced globally starting in January 2020. Many shipping experts believe that these IMO 2020 cleaner fuel requirements will be a catalyst for continued strength in the dry bulk shipping sector. The new cleaner fuel is significantly more expensive. Ships are expected to travel at slower rates in an effort to increase fuel economy. Slower steaming increases the demand for ships as more ships are required to transport the same level of cargo.

Alternately, shippers can comply with the IMO 2020 regulations by installing scrubbers to remove sulphur emissions while continuing to burn cheaper high sulphur fuel. This requires significant installation time. Shipping rates rise as ships are offline getting upgraded. Only 10% of the global dry bulk fleet is expected to be equipped with scrubbers by the end of 2019. SB is well ahead of the global average. 46% of SB ships will be equipped with scrubbers by the end of 2019. This provides SB with an important cost advantage as compared to peers.

Heavy insider ownership

Executive officers and directors as a group own 48.8 million shares of SB which is 48.2% of outstanding shares. Insiders also own 4.0% of SB.PC and 5.9% of SB.PD. See page #72 of the 20-F annual report filed on 3/20/2019 for details. This high level of insider ownership is very comforting for preferred stock holders.

Balance sheet leverage is 72% and declining

As noted in the Q2 earnings report:

"As of June 30, 2019, our consolidated leverage10, representing total consolidated liabilities divided by total consolidated assets, was 59% compared to 56% as of December 31, 2018, mainly due to prevailing market conditions affecting vessels’ market values."

Note that balance sheet leverage is higher if we treat the preferred stock as debt. Total consolidated assets were $1,067 million as of 6/30/2019 with $630 million of consolidated liabilities. Leverage increases to 72% if we treat the $143 million par value of preferred stock as if it was debt.

The 72% leverage (including preferred stock) should drop over the next few quarters for two reasons. More cash will be retained as ships leases are renewed at higher rates and earnings soar. Ship values tend to follow shipping rates and are also likely to increase over the next few quarters.

How does DSX.PB compare to SB.PD?

DSX is known for its very conservative balance sheet and is somewhat less leveraged than SB. Both companies are in the dry bulk sector, have high yield preferred stock issues and are comparable in size. As of Q2 2019, DSX had assets of $1,130 million, liabilities of $521 million and preferred stock with a par value of $65 million. DSX balance sheet leverage (treating preferred stock as debt) is therefore 52%.

The DSX leverage calculation is not exactly comparable to SB. DSX did not provide balance sheet leverage using the market value of their ships, so I calculated it using the ships at book value. Let's redo the SB balance sheet leverage calculation using the book value of the ships. The revised calculation for leverage = (Pref stock + Liabilities) / Assets = (143 + 586) / 1067 = 68%. So either way, SB is significantly more leveraged than DSX.

I also like the DSX.PB preferred stock. Both are picks at my Panick High Yield Report service. DSX.PB is somewhat less risky as compared to SB.PD, however SB.PD offers a slightly higher yield and much more upside to par. DSX is focused on term charters that are typically about 18 months long as compared to SB where the typical lease is only about six months long. This will allow SB earnings to ramp up much faster with dry bulk rates surging. The balance sheet leverage gap between SB and DSX will narrow over the next few quarters.

SB does have some other advantages as compared to DSX. SB has lower operating costs and has done a much better job in reducing borrowing costs. For Q2 2019 SB had interest costs of $7 million on total debt of $575 million for an average annual interest rate of 4.9%. DSX had Q2 interest costs of $7.8 million on $495 million in debt for an average annual interest rate of 6.3%. SB has lower operating costs and lower borrowing costs even though it has more leverage than DSX.

2.3X preferred dividend coverage

Preferred dividend coverage was solid even with relatively weak shipping rates in the first half of 2019. Adjusted EBIDTA was $45 million for the first six months of 2019 as compared to interest expense of $14 million and preferred stock dividends of $5.7 million. Preferred stock dividend coverage was therefore: 45 / (14 + 5.7) = 2.3X. Preferred dividend coverage will be much stronger going forward as more ship leases are rolled over at higher rates.

What about buying the SB common stock?

At a recent price of $2.07, SB has lost almost one-third of it's value since it hit a 52-week high of $3.05 on 10/4/2018. This is rather strange with the BDI now trading near a 9 year high. Seeking Alpha shows five analysts covering SB with a consensus forward price earnings ratio of only 5.0 for 2020 and 4.4 for 2021. Clearly the company believes that its stock is undervalued and plans to repurchase shares. This was highlighted by CFO Konstantinos Adamopoulos in response to a question by Randy Giveans on the Q2 earnings conference call:

"Yes, if the - share price does not reflect the current improved freight rate environment, I think the best option would be the share repurchase and then all the others."

What are the major risks?

See page 95 - 97 of the annual report for a more detailed discussion of risks. Here are some of the major risks as I see them. Iron ore, coal and grains are the major dry bulk cargos. Iron ore demand would be reduced if China and other countries were hit by a global recession. China has been stimulating its economy to offset the negative impact from U.S. tariffs. Global coal usage could decline due to increased concerns about carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas. Note however, that global coal usage continues to increase as developing countries such as China, India and Indonesia continue to build more coal fired generators.

SB.PC and SB.PD do not have "change of control" protective covenants that are found in some preferred stock issues such as NGL Energy Partners LP Cum Red Perp Pfd Units B (NGL.PB). See my recent article on NGL.PB for an example of how these covenants work. This would be a concern for preferred stock holders in the unlikely event that SB was taken private. SB.PC and SB.PD are perpetual preferred issues. While interest rates have been trending lower, their yields would become less attractive if interest rates began to rise.

Conclusions

My Panick High Yield Report service is focused on finding and tracking high yield bargains such as SB.PC and SB.PD. The combination of improving fundamentals and negative investor sentiment have made these issues very popular with my members. The 9% yield and substantial discount to par is especially remarkable in our current low interest rate environment. Most good high coupon preferred stocks are currently trading above par. This bargain might not last long. SB and DSX.PB also appear to be bargains.

The Panick High Yield Report is focused on high-yield preferred stocks, baby bonds, bonds, REIT's, BDC issues and other undervalued, high-yield opportunities. Members receive an advance look at all my articles as well as continued coverage. Please read our outstanding subscriber reviews here. A 2-week free trial is now available. New members joining now will also receive a special 10% discount. The Panick Report is especially known for our very active and friendly chat board where about 300 members ask questions and discuss high yield trading ideas as news breaks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SB, SB.PC, SB.PD, DSX, DSX.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.