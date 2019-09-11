Amphastar's Balance Sheet Improves, But Operations Are Stuck In Neutral

Shares of Amphastar (AMPH) have performed relatively well since my last check-in over three months ago, up about 19% compared to a gain of 6.6% for the S&P 500. My previous view on the company was overwhelmingly neutral, and in spite of a nearly $60 million settlement with Sandoz (NVS) and Momenta (MNTA) over enoxaparin and another quarter of double-digit revenue growth, I think the story remains about the same at Amphastar. The company has a good balance sheet and decent products, but where is the profitability? Let's take a look at recent developments and why I remain firmly neutral on the company.

Double-Digit Revenue Growth but Mediocre Operating Margin

Revenue growth at Amphastar was solid yet again in Q2, with revenue up 11% y/y to $79 million driven by the addition of $2.5 million in Primatene Mist OTC sales, 15% growth in phytonadione from higher ASPs from limited market supply, and 13% growth from enoxaparin - another molecule prone to shortages and dramatic pricing swings. Other finished product sales also jumped aggressively, up 69% y/y to $12.5 million with the inclusion of a new product as well as shortages in multiple product categories that increased prices and demand.

Going forward, the pipeline for revenue growth continues to look solid in the near term, with four filed ANDAs targeting a total market size of $800 million. Amphastar also has 11 generic products in development with an addressable market of $14 billion, as well as three biosimilars with a total addressable market of $14 billion. I discount the biosimilar pipeline until I am able to see Amphastar receive an approval, but it should be noted that Amphastar has solid experience in one of those products, insulin, so I am slightly more bullish on its prospects.

In addition, Primatene Mist sales will continue to ramp, especially with the product recently launched on Walmart.com (WMT). Amphastar is new to direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical marketing, but I think the initial traction of the product demonstrates solid long-term potential for growth. I think Amphastar could also look for new over-the-counter products to pair with Primatene Mist, especially with OTC players like Perrigo (PRGO) experiencing considerable duress.

With higher margin product sales growing, gross margin jumped about 400 basis points y/y to 41% of sales. While this sounds healthy, I would expect a specialty generic-focused company like Amphastar to have a consolidated gross margin profile closer to 50%. I believe Amphastar must have underutilized factories, and one of its most impactful products, enoxaparin, likely carries a fairly low gross margin profile. Regardless, Amphastar will need to increase its gross margin to the mid-40% range at a minimum to start moving towards a meaningful operating margin that justifies its valuation.

On the operating expense line, Amphastar's cost structure remains disappointing. Sales, distribution, and marketing expenses jumped 120 basis points y/y due to increased marketing spend for Primatene Mist. G&A declined by 70 basis points y/y due to expense leveraging, though the company increased spending by about $0.8 million y/y. R&D expense also increased on an absolute basis by about $0.5 million, though it fell as a percentage of sales by 160 basis points y/y to 20.2% of sales due to sales leverage.

Overall, though its legal expenses will come down, Amphastar's cost structure remains incongruent with its revenue base. The company generated a paltry 1.2% operating margin in the quarter, which remains far too low to justify its valuation.

Balance Sheet Strengthens in spite of P&L Stagnation

The best news for Amphastar during the quarter came from the company's settlement of litigation with Sandoz and Momenta regarding enoxaparin. Amphastar received a settlement of $59.9 million, and due to its considerable deferred tax assets (NOLs and R&D credits), Amphastar will pay only $2 million in taxes, so the company will receive a whopping 97% of the settlement (~$58 million). This puts Amphastar's net cash and short-term investments at $127.4 million.

Management noted that the new cash balance would be used primarily for manufacturing expansion and R&D investments. This does not solve the company's lack of profitability, and I remain skeptical of the company's manufacturing cost structure.

In terms of M&A opportunities, President Jason Shandell did note that company's appetite for deals increases with its stronger balance sheet. Amphastar has never been a highly acquisitive company, but if valuations in the generic space are coming down, I would be interested to see if the company can find a way to create some value from a deal or two.

Overall, The Story Remains Cash Flow Free

Although its balance sheet improved yet again, the story at Amphastar remains mostly status quo. The company simply spends too much on operating expenses for its current gross margin structure to generate sufficient cash flow for shareholders. A market cap in excess of $1 billion for a company with only $300 million in sales that simply has not demonstrated consistent profitability and lacks the kind of home-run pipeline products characteristic of similarly valued pharma companies makes little sense, in my view. In fact, adjusted for stock-based compensation, Amphastar has not generated positive free cash flow since 2016. Even then, it was a paltry $2 million.

2018 2017 2016 Reported Operating Cash Flow $38,191 $39,209 $38,560 Stock-based Compensation 16,680 17,087 15,124 Adjusted Operating Cash Flow 21,511 22,122 23,436 Capital Expenditures 46,808 35,099 21,382 Adjusted Free Cash Flow -$25,297 -$12,977 $2,054

Source: Detroit Bear, SEC filings

I would need to see a considerable drop in the share price before contemplating a position in the specialty generic firm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.