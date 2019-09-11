Apple Learned Its Lesson

On Tuesday, technology giant Apple (AAPL) held its biggest annual event where the company launched a variety of new products. While the iPhone always was going to be the main focus of the event, the company also showed off a new iPad, Apple Watches, and its new services. The key takeaway is that Apple management learned from its big iPhone mistake last year, which will be a good thing for consumers, but likely will impact margins.

(Source: screenshot taken from Apple event, seen here)

The iPhone 11 is Apple's newest smartphone, the successor to the XR, and it features most of the usual upgrades you would expect. The device also received a new dual camera setup as was rumored, but the starting price of $699 did come in below the $749 from the XR. This surprised me a bit, but it likely was because the new phone did not contain some features that had been talked about, like a faster charging adapter (that went to the Pro versions) as well as Apple Pencil support and dual device battery sharing that right before the event seemed to be axed from analyst rumors.

The 11 also didn't get as much battery boost as the Pro models did in an effort to further separate the base device from the Pro ones. Additionally, Apple lowered the price of older models more than it usually did. This shows that unit sales were an issue, and these lower price points will help, but that means gross margins will be impacted. In the table below, I've shown this year's line against last years - the "estimated" launch was what I expected based on prior history, vs. the "actual" lines and pricing that did come.

(Source: Apple iPhone store, seen here)

What's interesting here is that Apple decided to not hold the XS and XS Max phones in its legacy lineup. Usually those phones would have just gotten a discount, but Apple chose to only keep the XR around. The company also limited the storage options on the older phones still around, as there were 256 GB options previously available. Maybe they will return at some point, but that also means lower pricing and thus lower margins than some were anticipating.

Of course, the iPhone wasn't the only star of the show. Apple launched an updated $329 iPad, one that gets a display boost from 9.7 inches to 10.2 inches, although it keeps some old specs like the A10 Fusion Chip. Apple also unveiled the fifth series of the Watch, with a new always-on display and an increased focus on health research. There's also now a Compass on the Watch along with an international emergency calling feature. It looks like the company will eat the tariff impact instead of raising prices, and hopefully the US / China trade war cools down before more products are impacted.

When it comes to new services, Apple definitely delivered. Apple Arcade was shown off, and it comes with a $4.99 monthly price tag while launching on Sept. 19. Apple TV+ will come on Nov. 1 at the same monthly cost, which was half of what was expected. The other major item here is that Apple TV+ will be free for a year with a new device purchase, which means you get a roughly $60 throw-in. That will limit Apple's services revenue upside a little in the coming quarters, and it also means margins will be hurt a little.

There will be some that are disappointed that there was no "one more thing," a bonus reveal at the end of the event that Apple has been known for at times. This could mean we'll see another event or new product release in the coming months, as there were hopes for things like new iPad Pro models, an Apple TV update, a next generation HomePod, etc.

There are a few key takeaways from Tuesday's event. First, Apple is serious about getting more users for its services, not only with TV+ coming in at half of the expected cost, but by giving away a free year of it with new device purchases. The second is that management realized iPhone pricing last year was a bit of a turnoff to consumers, and thus the 11 goes for $50 less than the XR. That may be partially a result of some key expected features not coming, although some items like the faster charger were given to the Pro line for differentiation. Apple also changed up the strategy behind its legacy iPhone lineup, which will likely hurt average selling prices.

In the end, Apple is going for the most unit sales and subscribers, even at the potential negative impact of gross margins, so we'll see if that can be made up in volume. Shares of the stock bounced around during the day, but ended the day positive, which reversed the trend of shares declining on iPhone event day as I showed in my preview article linked above. If this new device pricing helps iPhone unit sales to grow again, a record holiday quarter combined with a tremendous capital return plan could push shares to a new all-time high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.