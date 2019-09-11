AT&T Inc. (T) Management presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media, Communications & Entertainment Brokers Conference (Transcript)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media, Communications & Entertainment Brokers Conference September 11, 2019 1:30 PM ET

Corporate Participants

John Stephens - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Barden - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

David Barden

Welcome back everybody. Thank you for joining us. Hope you had a good break. Right now, I'm in a conversation with the Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of AT&T, John Stephens. So, thank you very much for joining us again John.

John Stephens

Thanks for having us here.

David Barden

I appreciate it. Could you talk about let's see, I work up Monday morning and I didn't have any mail in my mailbox, but I understand AT&T did. And I guess, there was this letter and it basically said look, we think you should look at selling assets. We think you should cut costs, we think you should have a formalized capital allocation policy and we want to make sure you have all the right bodies and all the right seats. So, sounds all right to me, right? What do you think about it?

John Stephens

So, Dave, let me start off by saying thanks for having us. Let me point to this Safe Harbor, which says that we are going to talk about items that may happen in the future. There are risks. We cannot give you assurances on what might happen in the future with regard to that, we would ask you to look for more information on our company, on our Web site and in our SEC filings. So, we thank everyone for listening and being here today.

In response to, we didn't get a letter from management on Monday. We did receive it. And I'm going to limit my comments to what the statement that we put out that morning and if you happen to see that statement, you'll know it said a few things. One, our Board and our management routinely meet with investors just like today and discuss ideas with them that we will expect and look forward to meeting with Elliott and to discuss their ideas.

In reading the letter, we do point out that any of the things that are focused on other things as others have said, we were already doing, already have underway. I feel strongly about the fact that management and the board feels strongly that our current strategies are the best way to create value for our shareholders and to maximize that value and we will certainly review any recommendations seriously in accordance with, in the context of our strategies.

I will also point out that it was interesting to note that the collection of assets that were pointed out, the collection of assets that we have accumulated or were pointed out to be of something that could create significant value. And we certainly believe that the activities we've undergone over the last few years to get here to accumulate those assets, we are excited about.

So, with that being said, pretty limited in saying anything else other than what that statement said and what I've just said, which is completely, I hopefully very much in accordance with that statement.

David Barden

Okay. So, I mean completely separate from that topic. Let's talk about asset sales.

John Stephens

Sure.

David Barden

You've kind of had $6 billion to $8 billion goal of asset sales for the year. You've kind of made some headway on that.

John Stephens

We should. Yes.

David Barden

What other assets are in the AT&T portfolio to be monetized right now?

John Stephens

Yes. We've talked publicly, openly about some towers. We have about 1200, 1500 towers in our U.S. network that we think are ones that are very valuable, particularly in today's market. And that we could have a lot of demand from buyers. So, that's one.

Two, we have about 1500 or so towers in the Mexico market. We're looking at those, trying to evaluate those, come to our own perspectives, but those certainly are. We've got a $500 million worth of the real estate that's -- has a for sale sign, you can go find it. CB Richard Ellis is handling a lot of before [indiscernible] depending upon the state and the location. And we're continuing to look at other administrative and office buildings that we own, company of our size and our history has a lot of that. We've sold over $2.2 billion worth of real estate already, not just Hudson yards, but a whole collection of other transactions.

We're continuing to look at the [RSS] [ph]. We have regional sports networks. Regional sports services garner good value in other transactions. And we have those that we're looking at those. We've talked in the past about CME, European company -- broadcast company that we have a 75% interest in from the Time Warner assets and they are undergoing a strategic review. And so, that's an important asset and we'll look at that. And quite frankly, we'll just continue to look at others.

I will also tell you a little bit different than what, I think most people think of this asset sales is some of the things you saw us do with order media, accounts receivables, securitizations where we generated literally billions of dollars, half of their assets in very economical, very efficient transactions that could be replicated month in and month out. We're doing a lot more of that. There's more of that to do. We have receivables from the tower companies. We have other positions with regard to assets on our balance sheet. They give us a whole host of opportunities, kind of putting it all into one.

Right now we're very confident in our 2.5 net debt to EBITDA, target for the year end, that 2.5 net debt range. As I always say, we're very confident in achieving that to the point that, I'm actually going to be in the mix. The cash cost of equity is different, higher than the cash cost of debt. We're going to meet that 2.5 net debt to EBITDA range, we made that commitment, but feel very confident about it. So, the conversation is there for us and we're going through that evaluation if you will those buybacks are definitely in the mix now.

David Barden

And one of the things, one of the marquee things that get thrown around, and I've seen it bandied about in the sell side too, and I know you've addressed it, is this idea that DirecTV is this divestible assets there's a market for it. What's your thinking on that?

John Stephens

So there's been some stories out there about the industrial logic about putting a two satellite providers that's been tried from a regulatory perspective. It hasn't been successful and I don't know that there's any change in that regulatory perspective. So, understand the industrial logic. But quite frankly, it's been tried and has been rejected. Additionally, this is unique time in Washington DC. Industry has got a deal going on where uniquely the Washington DC environment has approved it. And, now the state attorney generals are challenging it. So, I would suggest to you, we'd rather focus on the business than focus on, regulatory process and approvals. With that being said, we're going to keep focus on what we've done is gotten our entertainment group to stable EBITDA, in fact, for the first six months it grew at 4%.

So I think the focus on the business is paying off, a lot of hard work, a lot of discipline work, got to make some hard choices, but feel really -- really good about those choices. And what's going on with it.

David Barden

So, I just was talking to Ronan Dunne, Verizon about the kind of restructuring of the business that they did and all the new management teams that they have there and their rules. This summer we've had a lot of changes now at AT&T as well. And I think, the biggest change was John Stankey who kind of was really in the full body Warner media mode now being asked to take over the other 80% of the company that John Donovan was in-charge of that.

I guess, could you, is that, is that the end of it? Is this, are we now at steady state AT&T management structure? And if so, what is the industrial logic for kind of putting on John on top of the whole enchilada?

John Stephens

Yes. So I'd say this, if you think about what we're coming out with end of October at HBO Max and we're bringing together these tremendously strong distribution capabilities not only network distribution with wireless and wireline, but retail distribution with consumer distribution with 170 million direct to consumer relationships. That's strength there. And you think about pulling that in and the data that it provides, the information it provides into a direct to consumer offering with the most premium content out there which is HBO, centered on HBO, centered on this really high quality. It makes sense to have those things together.

And then, when you think about taking that data, that information, that opportunity, and you put it with a great advertising capability and getting the best out of that advertising capability, it makes sense to bring in that advertising. On the other side, quite frankly, as we've seen, we're the largest distributor direct -- the communications company at AT&T are wireless and our video business on the traditional AT&T side is the largest distributor of HBO had between the distribution on our wireless business as well as the distribution on our satellite and our U.S. business. When you think about the ability to have that premium content and maximize its value in that environment, it's really important. Having that all come up to the same management team and same manager to streamline decision-making to if you will, you can get things to move with greater velocity, it makes all the sense of the world. When you think about…

David Barden

So, the idea is to have John Stankey at the top and kind of knitting Robert Greenblatt's business into John McElfresh's business and kind of seeing -- making those two things work together?

John Stephens

Yes. We want to make -- the theme across the board is going to be committed to working together. But yes, having that ability to get things done, you've got a cool look, a chance background. I mean things that we're doing with regard to direct to consumer, but what we're doing with regard to the tremendous wireless business we have across that whole business. John has IT and technology experience. He had network experience, imagine that. He was at our business, a wireline group and the wholesale side. He has run consumer mobility. He's had experience in strategy. He's had experience, with Warner Media and real knowledge of it. So, he's the guy that's got the background, that capabilities and we know and knows us and he knows all our capabilities.

Like many of us, he's been with us a long time, so he has the ability to move things and to know we are into direct and how to get things done. So, yes, putting that together, it makes all the sense in the world and is the right way to go about moving forward, particularly with our real significant move with HBO Max, which we'll talk about in October.

David Barden

Well, let's talk about it now. So, can you maybe just give us a little sneak preview of what it is we're supposed to be hearing because there's a lot of different bars that have been set and there seems to be like maybe on one end there's NBC Universal who is kind of like, I don't know if I really want to give up too much of my revenue and make too big an investment. And then, there's Disney who's, well, we're going to make a huge investment, and we're going to price it at seven bucks and Apple's going to price it at five bucks and Netflix is at 13 bucks and HBO is at 15 Bucks. And people, I guess the question is, what do you want expectations to be going into this day?

John Stephens

I will say, first thing to remember is, we also start with something called HBO. And so, we only have a 40-year head start with a quality product that is the premium of premium. So, we feel really good about that. But with regard to the conference itself, I'm going to completely disappoint you in the crowd because I'm not going say anything of significance or of announcing I think. What I would expect you to see is, a little bit of me, a little bit of brand, a little bit of John Stankey, but a lot of the team, that is really the brain trust and the talent and the real capabilities in our media business. We're real proud of them. They're really talented people. I think you'll see them lay out a really effective and thorough and well thought out and quality plan and we'll lay up some financial implications and discussions as you'd expect.

Outside of that folks who really is, they really need to let the team come out and do their job and they're going to do it a lot better than I could. And I'm excited about the day, put a lot of work into it. We take it seriously, but it's going to be focused on HBO Max. We'll have some other AT&T stuff to answer financial silver, but we'll really focus on the quality team, the quality capabilities, what this unique set of assets. As people have pointed out, how much value there is, this unique set of assets provides. And so, we're excited about it.

David Barden

All right. I'll ask you a CFO question. So you were, last week you guys went to Europe, raised €3 billion, at a weighted average interest rate of ridiculously low. And, I think that what's happening in the stock market right now, we've got the forward rate curve is pricing in like a 100% chance of three more rate cuts. And you have a large amount of debt outstanding, which may represent, a lot of people look at it as a naturally a liability, but it might represent a big opportunity as well where we are. So, how excited should I be as an equity investor about what the opportunities are that you see for the balance sheet in this rate environment?

John Stephens

So, I guess I'd say this way. I hope people are already excited in the sense that I think over the last 12 months, since we closed the Time Warner deal, I should say, so it's been about 14 months. We've taken that [$180 billion] [ph] and did liability management transactions on about 20% of it already over 30 -- really over $35 billion, and gone out and taken advantage of it. And granted the rates today may be lower than they were six months ago. But we've been, that's been a constant theme. That's a constant part of the management process. George Goeke, our Treasurer and his team and his team of advisors do a great job with that. So it's ongoing.

The entry into Europe last week was very successful. I think we just closed the bond deal, today. And it was very successful. We got €3 billion and very attractive prices and are able to retire some higher costs, bank term loans and give ourselves much more flexibility with regard to the debts, were six, 10 and 20 years. We're going to be continuing to do that. We'll do that mindful and with a focus on getting our net debt to EBITDA test in line with our guidance 2.5x range. But I think of this as an ongoing activity, whether it's in U.S. dollars, whether it's in euros, whether it's in other currencies. And you'll continue to see us do that. We'll focus on our call options and what debt we have there. We'll focus on, redemptions -- it'll all be part of the normal process, but we've done about $36 billion worth of these transactions in the last 14 months. So, I want to make sure this has been ongoing for awhile. When I say, I'll tell you, I mean, we really do have a unique set of assets and we really have been committed to the 2.5x range.

And if you look at what's happened to our debt costs over the last eight months, nine months now, 8.5, it's come down -- 10 years come down almost 150 basis points. Some of that is because the treasuries have come down, but our spreads have come in 60, 70 basis points. So much like our stock, our bond holders are winning in the sense that, as you very, very aptly pointed out doing what they said they were going to do part one and part two. And that's what we're doing. And, it's paying off for our shareholders and it's paying off, for our debt capital guys that we're pleased for both of them, that's who we work for, so take a lot of pride in it.

David Barden

And just to highlight, I think that that €3 billion you used to prepay term loans and got a 50 or 60 basis point positive spread on that.

John Stephens

We did.

David Barden

So, that's the kind of thing I think that people would be excited about…

John Stephens

And those things and those opportunities will continue to be taken advantage of as we get in. But, we monitor them on quite frankly, the team, George Goeke's team monitors on a daily basis.

David Barden

Okay. The business. Let's talk a little bit about wireless to start.

John Stephens

Sure.

David Barden

So, since early '17, when Sprint, T-Mobile started merger dance and [you and VZ] [ph] went to unlimited, it seems like it's been a pretty calm, competitive environment, least at the high level. I mean, there's a lot of guerrilla fighting for some of the different pockets of customers, but at a national pricing level, things seems to have been very calm. Verizon lowered prices in August, for their higher level tier. How does that affect AT&T?

John Stephens

Yes. So I mean, I'll say it this way. Anytime there's a move in the marketplace, we pay attention to it. We evaluate it. We make decisions on going forward. But, I think your earlier description or talking words that you used to talk about, this is pretty normal kind of normal activities, individual announcements or individual steps, may go into a lot of attention, but it's been a pretty reasonable environment.

So for us, that's how we view it and we've focused on being responsible that we focused on being prudent with promotions and so forth. What I tell you -- that's much more important for me on the wireless side is, I first told, we had announced that we were at 65% -- we're at 40% at the beginning of the year. We've committed, publicly stated that will be at 70% by the end of the year and do the math. Hopefully, we can do better than that.

But that capability, FirstNet is providing us and Dave just to know -- just right outside where you had the group meetings here at the hotel, I got 107 meg speeds on my phone with no Wifi and with no additional AT&T hotspots to provide it. That speed, that 108 meg speeds in the center of a hotel is what our FirstNet is doing for our day to day customers. It's not a 5G phone, it's running on our 5G evolution network, but it's available to anybody who's got phones. That's what's exciting about wireless business. The capacity increase, the fact that we're taking our spectral units up to 150 meg or more 50% increase over the last few years.

All the carrier ag and all the other, [indiscernible] improvements, all the other technology improvements as well as being positioned for the core network to have national coverage of 5G next year. Feel really good about what this bodes for us going forward and the fact that we can compete that we can get, we can build on the 750,000 FirstNet customers that we have that we're going to build on the 9,000, FirstNet authorities, governments and political subdivisions and build on that capability. That our day to day customers going to be happier with us and more satisfied because they are going to see better service.

That's what's really important. So, we feel very good about the business. I will tell you, one thing that's been important and people have been watching and we have seen continued so to speak, slowness and upgrade rates for the first two months of the third quarter for July and August. Upgrade rates in our business were 1.1% each month or 2.2%. That's been our upgrade rate. So, what that means is, if our customers are happy with that service and they're getting those quality and high speeds, that's good. And they're not having to come in and see us or try to make those differences. I say all this because it's important for those who like to think about our business going forward, what equipment revenues might be. As you all know, the change in that equipment revenue is also a similar offset in the change in equipment expense. It doesn't really affect profitability in any significant way. But we are seeing that.

David Barden

Is that 2.2% for the first two months of the third quarter. It doesn't surprise me that upgrade rates would be depressed into the expected launch of the iPhone. Is that much more, much lower than you've experienced in prior kind of iPhone launch quarter?

John Stephens

Yes. These are -- I think if you would've looked at last years, upgrade rates, they would have been higher for the full year. Any one given month, I don't want to quote on because we haven't given those specific months out. And in year-to-year, the quarter of a iPhone launch depends on whether it's on the 15th day of the month or the 29th day of the month and how much supply and all those kinds of things. But, we are experiencing much lower upgrade rates through the first six months as we've published that we had in the past. And as I'm just saying now through the first two months of the third quarter, that gives us the opportunity to have this high quality network that serves all our customers before they buy the 5G phones while they use the existing phones, gives me optimism about lower churn, about more customer satisfaction, about ability to add services.

Likewise as we go into next year, we turn up all this 5G, if we can get a rock, really great product offering on wireless that involves an HBO Max and quality there and the 5G capabilities to make that product really do well. That's wonderful too. But, we're just really pleased with where we're positioned on the wireless side.

David Barden

There's a lot to follow up on there, but I guess question one would be, your reaction to AT&T -- Apple's Day -- announcements yesterday. I think that their announcements on hardware were probably less interesting than their announcements on their content strategy and probably as relevant, if not more relevant for you as a company. How do you -- is there anything that that we would take away as AT&T investors from that Apple announcement yesterday?

John Stephens

I would just -- I would go back to [indiscernible]. When you think of HBO and the premium content it has and the history and year in and year out, whether it's, Emmys and awards or whether it's your Game of Thrones or whatever shows you like to watch that, that history of the documentaries, all that, that depth of just HBO alone is tremendous and it's much different than what was talked about by some of the other carriers.

Additionally, when you add to that the Warner Brothers library and the IP and the -- some of the children stuff there, what it might be -- new shows that might come out and other things. I think what you -- I'll leave others to evaluate what you heard yesterday from Apple. But for me it reinforces, boy, we've got really quality assets and really quality capabilities that others just don't have -- don't have at their disposal.

I actually think Warner Brothers studios did a couple of the shows for yesterday's that are listed in yesterday. So, I'm sure those are pretty good shows because the folks over at Warner Brothers do great work.

David Barden

Just going back to the wireless network a second, in the November analyst day, last year you kind of hinted that, by the summer you would begin marketing AT&T in a more aggressive way in terms of the best network in the U.S., and you've been winning more awards, coming up the curve. The networks, obviously not upgraded everywhere, but it's moving that direction. Are you seeing signs that -- reality always leads perception?

Are you seeing any evidence or signs of maybe this low upgrade rate is evidence in the churn number? But, you see evidence of that's having an effect on your both, on your gross add funnel and on your churn?

John Stephens

So remember, in the first quarter, we had some good solid postpaid voice net adds as well as prepaid. And we did that again in the second quarter. I could point to a lot of things that may be, but I got to believe the network has a big role in it. Secondly, if you looked at sequentially from first quarter to second quarter, you saw churn drop 7 basis points on our smartphone -- on our phone base. That's it. That's a big drop and that's good. We need to continue to do that. So, feel real good about that.

If you look at the GSW, overall network testing, we've won that award two years in a row. That's great. And Ookla, we won the speed test the last two quarters in a row. I know there's people make a lot of claims other than that, but that's really important in the sense of these are two independent agencies consistently saying, what we're doing is working. So we feel, really good about it and the opportunities that that provides.

Yes, we are spending more time and a little bit of money to get the story out to, to have perception catch up with the reality that we do have the best network. So, let's get that perception, some more advertising, some more marketing, smart customer touching, we think that's important, but we think that'll pay off and that may be what's paying off with the seven basis points of lower churn from first to second quarter.

So we'll see. We've got to keep working it, but we are -- you can just tell by the look on my face. I think I'm pretty optimistic. I'm feeling pretty good. The FirstNet operation in total and the network team, what they've been able to do is really remarkable and really efficient and increasing our capacity by 50% over three years is phenomenal. And then, doing it with really high quality and speeds. And I remember we are 5G ready on, we've got 21 markets we do 5G plus today, millimeter wave today, we'll have 29 by the end of the year. We're leading that effort, but we are going to be in a position where we're a nationwide 5G core network provider next -- in the first half of next year. Networks going on to prepare for that. That's going on today. These folks are giving not only 105 meg speeds in the meeting room, in the center of this hotel, but they're getting us ready for 5G for a software upgrade next year to turn it on and line us up. Yes, I'm proud of them. I'm excited for them.

David Barden

So, what obviously -- what's made that FirstNet network, the AT&T network improve has been the deployment of the new spectrum basements. You've been pretty active in the millimeter wave auctions. But can you kind of tell us strategically and then reconcile it with kind of your leverage posture? The two next big things coming out, we've got the CBRS auction next year, 2020, kind of what the AT&T posture is on that. And then, we don't really know what's going to happen with C-band, but it seems like the filings that you've made suggests that there's an appetite there, but under certain circumstances, if you could kind of elaborate that and your thoughts?

John Stephens

I've got to be real careful. Can't talk about the spectrum auction coming up and don't want to break any of those rules. I'll just say this, with the current position you can tell, we're very pleased with where we're at. We've great capabilities. We've got 600 millimeter -- 650 megahertz on average nationwide millimeter wave, as well as 150 megahertz of sub-6 bands. So, we're -- those are factual positions.

We will continue to look at spectrum and other assets as we go through it. But quite frankly, I would suggest to the investors and the bond holders in the room, I'd suggest to pay to look back to what we did this year and what we said this year is, we were going to net assets of $6 billion to $8 billion of sales. And what that meant was, if we went out and bought something like spectrum, we had to sell something else to pay for it.

That's the real world, what we're doing this year. And I think that's a historical perspective that's very recent, but that's how I would ask you to think about things that will be very focused on paying our own way with regard to whatever we do and continuing to strengthen our balance sheet and generating pretty remarkable cash flows.

David Barden

I think though that just maybe to follow up on that a little bit is, just -- do you have specific appetite for that mid band spectrum as part of the portfolio, because I think people look at AT&T and say, well, yes, they have got the millimeter wave, they got the sub-six but all that sub-six is sub 2.1. So, is there an appetite or a need for that mid band position and should we anticipate that?

John Stephens

Yes. Once again, I'm going to be careful about what we say legally on aspects, let me just say right now the spectrum position, one of our nearest competitor has 50% or we have 50% more sub-six spectrum, than they do. And our other competitors would have to do tremendous build requirements to get it -- a lot of the spectrum they made own in the service. We feel really pretty good about our position.

David Barden

And I asked this question of others and I keep asking, but I'll continue to ask you, but just, as you were putting your planning horizon together in the last six months of last year, thinking about your three and your five and your 10 year plan, my guess is that that dish being a potential entrant into the mobile market was not on that, in that plan. How do you think about that now? Is it meaningful to your planning horizon or how you think about spectrum and investment and competition?

John Stephens

Say, certainly you pay attention to all that and you try to take that into account, into valuation -- a valuation of what you're doing, what your strategies are, as well as both as well as T-Mobile and Sprint getting together or not getting together. You'll want to make sure you are prudent and not -- that you are very prudent about including alternatives. So, we do that.

With regard to, we know how difficult it is to operate a retail organization. We know how hard it is to get scale. We have a history of building a really good networks and we know how hard is to build a consumer based network, an entrant that's coming in without that experience or that base to build off of. And we know how hard it is to build networks that are compatible. They work for 3G as well as 4G, LTE and 5G. And so, we're going to continue to watch and evaluate it. We understand why. I think I understand why they might be involved with that. But, I would tell you, we really do feel pretty good about whatever happens. We're in a really good space to compete because of our spectrum position, because of the network efforts, because of our history with our consumers and our base.

And I say that and on the consumer side, but quite frankly on the business side where we've got nearly 60 million IoT devices or connections out there and great relationships with CIO's and large businesses in serving them in the traditional strategic services or wireline capabilities.

David Barden

So, I don't have a ton of time left, but trying to maybe kind of go around the horn a little bit on the other businesses. So let's just jump off with business. I think that, the business side was interesting in the second quarter. Obviously, there was about $100 million one-time, I think IP sale in there. But even netting that out it was maybe down 2%, which was pretty good performance for that group.

John Stephens

It's very good. They held on the margins. Relentless cost reduction, activity -- network function virtualization, software defined networks. I applaud the business should have for the efforts they've made and the achievements they've made. These big iron costs continue to come down like they have for years. I continued to work and we grew the strategic service and managed services piece of that business to just under 60%. So, it bodes well for future. We're getting to a point where the legacy services are lower percentage. Feel good where that's going for. We got to keep it going. Market seems to be reasonable.

The big opportunity there though is this additional wireless opportunity, these IoT applications and quite frankly, applications for 5G. So, we feel good about that.

David Barden

So, Randall, at the second quarter said he's never felt as optimistic about that business unit as he has.

John Stephens

So, when you look at the business solutions together, it grew 2.3% with both wired and wireless. So he's got facts to back up what he feels good. And as you see this -- once again this 5G network coming out and this millimeter wave technique there today, the 5G plus today, you get it, in [indiscernible], we got a 2 gig speed on our millimeter wave application. We're getting factories, we're getting venues AT&T stadium in Dallas. We're getting the ability to do these things and that's exciting. And so yes, it is intend to feel good.

David Barden

And then shifting to entertainment group.

John Stephens

So let me say a couple of things on it. Real quickly, first, we had continued to have this really, focus on EBITDA and EBITDA stability. And for the first six months, we were pretty more than successful in achieving that goal in the sense that we grew at 4%. We continued to have that focus. I will tell you as we started into the third quarter, we had a series of content carriage arrangements that were coming due particularly with retrans providers. And so, as we went through those, we had some really -- we had to make some tough decisions on those retrans providers, when some of the requests for increases were just not economically sound. And we decided that we would not accept them and then we had to hold our ground.

We took some going dark on a couple of our providers, until rates got to a reasonable level. And then we came back on. In addition, we have gone to our inflow to be reasonable pricing, some promotions, but not extremely promotional. For example, this past August, we took the pricing on our entry related, package one, so to speak, from $35 up to $60 on a full collection of content. You can understand why we do that. Both of those things are going to have an impact on our customer counts in the squatter. We don't know what that incremental pack is going to be, but it could be in the 300,000 to 350,000 range of incremental impact of both those carriage disputes and that change in gross adds coming in.

With all that being said, we've been exceeding our targets on EBITDA and we'll continue to strive to meet or exceed that EBITDA commitment -- the guidance that we gave for the year, feel good about our ability to do that. But wanted you to know that, one other thing, if I could do for the quarter, I just want to kind of point out as we continue to have FX challenges, we have operation Argentina and we have some operations in Latin America. In our case, the FX, exchange rates are usually offset by -- on the revenue side offset by cash operating expenses. So, they really don't necessarily fall to the bottom line in any major way, but it does have an impact on gross revenues, it will have an impact on expenses. It's something that, if you will, finally happens.

But, with all that being said, getting into that $28 billion free cash flow range for the year and getting to the 2.5 range for the year, it feels really, really good. And we feel -- and living up to our commitments on asset sales feels really good. So, we're working really hard and we're going to keep doing it. But, it's consistent with what we've been saying all year. And my goal is to let an analyst come out and say, doing what they said they were going to do, part three.

David Barden

All right, John. Thank you very much. That's a great place to leave it. I appreciate your time.

John Stephens

Thank you everybody.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Barden