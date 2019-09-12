Fastly: Winning The CDN Space

Fastly (FSLY) is a fast-evolving edge cloud and CDN (content delivery network) solution provider which has demonstrated a strong capability to give established players like Akamai (AKAM) a strong fight for market share gain. Even when tech giants such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are also playing in this territory, Fastly looks like it's undeterred. While the Street has handsomely rewarded Fastly for this, investors are wary that future growth and valuation rally might have been baked in already. At a 10.8X P/S, a lot of risk-averse investors are going to pass this up. When you combine the strong demand for CDNs, Fastly's competitive product advantage and the general demand for tech stocks, Fastly looks cheap with more room to rally. However, when you think about the long-term advantage the likes of Google and Facebook (FB) will derive from winning the CDN market, it's safe to conclude that Fastly's competition will keep doubling from here. As a result, I will hesitate to acquire shares of Fastly at the current valuation.

Like most SaaS companies, investors are always quick to point to inflated valuation metrics and/or lack of profitability to steer clear of these tech plays. For older investors, the dotcom bubble fears still linger. However, unlike the year 2000, the current internet stack is not for hobbyists. It has gone global as a lot of traditional business models have had to be rebuilt due to technological advancements.

In a world where information is free and easily accessible to all, the speed of information delivery has been one of the few verticals of competitive advantage for knowledge-based businesses. Fastly has joined the likes of Akamai and Limelight (LLNW) on providing edge servers to serve internet content to users at a faster speed. Companies are adopting this technology because they actually see improved ROI when web content is served to users as fast as possible.

To begin with, the CDN market is projected to keep growing, and this is not hard to fathom, given that most web assets are cloud-based. For example, media content is increasingly streamed live with zero downtime tolerance on the path of the user.

Fastly's portfolio of customers are the best of the breed in the services they render. They are also fast-growth companies. They include the New York Times, Opera (OPRA), and Shopify (SHOP). Assuming Fastly is able to retain its customers on a yearly basis, the simple growth thesis is that its growth will lag the website traffic growth of its customers. This is not hard to fathom, given that people are spending more time using these web assets due to cheaper data subscription costs across the globe and improving internet speed. The incentive is there for Fastly's customers to continue to try to convert web visitors into paying customers or premium customers by improving their user experience.

The short and long-term growth thesis is simple. If each Shopify user converts better due to improved page load speed, Shopify will be encouraged to use a CDN on more percentage of its website visitors. The same goes for the New York Times. If improved page load speed means article completion rate improves by 20% and page bounce rate drops by 40%, that indirectly drives user subscription and ad revenue.

For Fastly, it wins when its customers win. This puts the imperative on Fastly to help customers measure the effect of a CDN on their website speed and user experience. Proving that can spell the difference between winning more enterprise customers versus losing them to competitors. The future is going to be intensely competitive as a lot of small businesses migrate online and rotate their offline sales and market spend into building online tools for lead generation.

In terms of technical capabilities, Fastly didn't come to play. The average age of its engineers is 38. Its careers page features a lot of senior engineering role. The CEO has cited the need to help junior engineers thrive at Fastly. What this means is that Fastly is currently innovating at a fast pace. In reality, when you have Google and Amazon as competitors, it leaves you no choice but to innovate fast.

Fastly's competitive advantage comes from having a good technical team. The CEO is well vast in the intricacies of the early internet protocol design. The company leverages open source technologies for its designs. Third-party review sites cite the speed of configuration as one of its key strengths. In terms of pricing, Fastly has little to no edge. Akamai's economies of scale advantage hold the throne for pricing advantage. There are a lot of other cheaper CDN providers out there, though it's not clear if they match Fastly in technical capabilities, add-ons such DDoS prevention, and low-level configurations.

Mispricing

Though U.S. revenue stands at 78% of overall revenue, Fastly's global reach shouldn't be overlooked. It recently launched POPs in Australia, and it's increasingly making inroads in Europe. With demand for CDNs on the rise, there is no doubt Fastly will score big wins. There are tons of websites in need of a CDN to improve the user experience of their website visitors. The biggest organic competition I see is from the Google AMP project. The Google AMP project is a CDN-like solution for the Google search engine result page to serve website pages at a fast speed using Google's pre-cached content servers.

Given that a significant portion of the overall internet traffic emanates from Google, web publishers who have signed up for Google AMP might not see the need to use any other CDN. In fact, the AMP project serves as an incentive for web publishers and site owners to abandon their existing CDN for Google's entire CDN package.

Catalyst

The future of the CDN market is a marketing game. Platforms with the most marketing spend have a string potential to kick smaller players aside. Most website publishers are in the learning phase of the need to adopt a strong CDN. Bigger tech players have all the manpower and cash to beat small players to every potential lead. In this regard, niche players like Fastly need to innovate rapidly and gain market share before the CDN market becomes a monopoly for these tech giants. Akamai has been given a taste of how bitter the monopoly pill can be when it lost its largest CDN clients.

Valuation

Revenue growth now stands in the mid-thirties while operating margin has improved to -29% of revenue. Net income is -24% of revenue. Cash and short-term investments stand at $245 million, while total debt is $50 million. This is a reasonably healthy balance sheet, though Fastly's net cash position is just some million shy of Akamai's sales and marketing spend. Stock-based compensation, accounts receivables, account payables, and CAPEX are within its historical average.

Fastly has a P/S of 10.8 compared to AKAM (5.3) and LLNW (1.77). This is because it has the best growth rate at 37% compared to AKAM (7%) and LLNW (-7%). While Akamai is profitable, Fastly isn't and neither is LLNW. At a market cap of approx. $3 billion, Fastly seems fairly valued, though it currently traded above analysts' average price target of $24. Given that revenue growth rate is expected to decelerate to 30% y/y growth, this is justified.

Conclusion

Fastly will require a lot of effort and profit margin sacrifice to retain and grow its market share in this space. Winning the CDN space is just as important to these tech giants as winning the ad space (talking about Google and Facebook). Improved browsing user experience has the potential to rake in billions of ad dollars for both companies. I don't see either of the two ad giants in addition to Amazon relenting in the near term. As a result, I will be wary of accumulating shares of Fastly at the current valuation. Certainly, it will be a strong BUY if a cheaper valuation presents itself (5-10% discount).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.