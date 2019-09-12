GameStop: Zombie Stock Takes A Head Shot

Rather than remaining the high-conviction GME bear that I have been in the past, I now prefer not to get involved with this story at all.

While the 41% YOY decline in hardware was staggering, I was most disappointed by the software and accessories segments.

Bears were proven right about GameStop once again, and the stock continues its zombie walk towards oblivion.

In the fight between GameStop (NYSE:GME) bulls and bears, the latter have won the most recent battle.

On September 10, after the closing bell, the Grapevine, Texas-based retailer delivered results that accurately reflected my earnings preview expectations: "weak, given lack of traction on the hardware side of the business". Revenues of $1.29 billion fell 14% YOY and landed a sizable $54 million short of consensus. Meanwhile, adjusted loss per share of -$0.32 was the worst bottom-line result delivered in the past five years at least. Credit: Evil Avatar

Unfortunately, for shareholders, hardware revenues that fell off a cliff - down an eye-popping 41% YOY due to the delayed launch of Sony's (SNE) and Microsoft's (MSFT) next generation consoles - only began to tell the horror story. I expected software sales to look much more robust than GameStop's reported 5% decline, considering the timing benefit of Madden NFL's release.

I was also disappointed to see accessories sales, accounting for 13% of total revenues, dip by nearly 10% YOY - a decline that I do not recall seeing in recent quarters. The weak segment results, likely driven by an overall drop in foot traffic, poke a hole in the theory that GameStop could develop a sustainable business outside the core video game hardware and software categories. Collectibles, as usual, performed significantly better than the rest of the company, although it added up to only 14% of total sales.

It is hard to make any sensible analysis of GameStop's margins, considering the negative effect of severe loss of scale on profitability. While gross margin deteriorated only minimally, in part due to a revenue mix shift away from low-margin hardware, op margin suffered from operating deleverage. SG&A declined YOY by 4%, but increased on a percentage of revenue basis by a concerning 340 bps.

Adjusted net loss of -$0.32 could have been even worse, if not for lower interest expenses that resulted from a lighter debt load and a sizable tax benefit - a combined YOY impact of nine cents to EPS from below-the-line items, per my estimate. See summarized, non-GAAP P&L below.

Zombie walk continues

There is nothing about GameStop's second quarter results that would justify the stock heading any higher during Wednesday's trading session. The fact that the company cut its 2019 revenue outlook sharply and provided EPS guidance that fell well short of expectations suggest that any positive impact from the retailer's four-pronged reboot plan will likely not be felt until next year, if at all.

That said, I maintain my neutral stance towards the stock for one key reason. While the company's fundamentals point at further downside to share price, shareholder activism, an attempt at taking the company private or short covering could very well result in the stock spiking in the short term.

Therefore, rather than being the high-conviction GME bear that I have been in the past, I prefer not to get involved with this story at all - although I will continue to monitor the progress of GameStop's turnaround journey and report my findings and opinions to the Seeking Alpha community regularly.

