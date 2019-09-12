A Needed Refreshment Period For Gold Stocks

After a sizzling summer rally which saw gold stocks soar by an average of 35% over a three-month period, mining shares are finally experiencing a “correction.” In the last few days, gold mining stocks have declined sharply as investors book profits in the wake of short-covering in the equity broad market. Despite this show of weakness, however, the bull market in mining shares isn’t over. In this report, we’ll review fundamental and technical evidence which points to a continuation of the intermediate-term rising trend in the gold mining sector in the fourth quarter.

Gold has declined by some 4% in recent days as the appetite for risk among investors has improved. Optimistic comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also recently served to offset a weaker-than-expected U.S. employment report. The resulting selling pressure led to a second straight weekly loss for the yellow metal, and the bears are now threatening to take make more of gold’s August gains.

The U.S. Labor Department’s monthly employment report showed that job growth slowed more than most economists expected in August. Retail hiring declined for a seventh consecutive month, prompting fears that the U.S.-Sino trade war was having an ill effect on the job market. Fed Chairman Powell, however, contradicted this conclusion by suggesting that the latest job numbers were consistent with a strong labor market. He added that despite trade uncertainties, he doesn’t anticipate a U.S. recession in the foreseeable future. That wasn’t the message that gold investors wanted to hear, though, and the metal has since pulled back after violating a key immediate-term trend line.

The latest close below the 15-day moving average in the continuous contract gold price (below) was the first weekly close under the immediate-term trend line since May. It should be noted, moreover, that gold’s year-to-date gain is around 18% as of early September. Consequently, it is experiencing a needed period of refreshment and “correcting” after its powerful runaway rally of the last few months. In other words, gold’s price pullback shouldn’t be considered as the start of a bear market, but rather as a needed refreshment in an intermediate-term (3-6 month) rally which became temporarily overextended in August.

(Source: BigCharts)

The recent diminished interest for safe haven assets like gold was also sparked by the news that the U.S. and China had agreed to hold high-level talks early in October, which fueled optimism for progress in defusing the drawn-out trade conflict between both nations. A decline in political tensions surrounding Brexit has also undermined gold demand on an immediate-term (1-4 week) basis.

Despite these short-term negatives for the gold price outlook, however, the metal’s intermediate-term outlook remains bullish. The metal should continue to benefit from fears over a possible global economic slowdown, as well as increased trade tariff risks. The likelihood of further Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in the months ahead also bodes well for gold’s interim outlook.

It should also be noted that China’s central bank has indicated plans for additional stimulus measures. This should further boost gold’s attractiveness due to the lack of competition from low-to-negative yielding sovereign bonds. It should also improve safe haven demand for gold based on the economic uncertainty that central bank stimulus always implies.

On the mining stock front, gold and silver stocks have experienced a pullback in the early part of September, as earlier mentioned. Much like the gold price shown above, the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) has closed decisively under its 15-day moving average on a weekly basis as of September 6. This confirms that gold stocks as a group have technically violated the immediate-term (1-4 week) rising trend, and is a reason for exercising caution in the sector in the coming days. Until XAU recovers by closing two days higher above the 15-day MA, traders should treat the immediate trend as being unsettled and refrain from initiating any new purchases in gold mining shares and ETFs.

(Source: BigCharts)

Shown here is one of my favorite tools for gauging the near-term path of least resistance for the gold miners. This indicator is the 4-week rate of change of the new highs and lows for the 50 most actively traded U.S.-listed gold stocks. As you can see here, the momentum of the gold stocks as a group has slowed considerably in recent weeks. As long as this indicator is trending lower, the near-term path of least resistance for gold stocks is considered to be down. Therefore, investors should avoid new purchases among the individual mining shares until this indicator shows conspicuous improvement.

(Source: NYSE)

On an intermediate-term basis, however, the gold stock sector is still in reasonably good shape. This can be seen in the following graph showing the 120-day rate of change in the new highs and lows for the actively traded gold shares. This indicator remains in a rising trend and is still supportive of the long-pull bullish trend in the actively traded mining shares.

(Source: NYSE)

Meanwhile, with physical gold prices now up more than 30% on a year-over-year basis, the earnings of the companies which mine gold will likely be revised higher now that September is here and analysts are back from summer vacations. Analyst Paul Wong, in a recent Sprott Insights article, observed that with quant funds now dominating the stock market, one of the main quant drivers is earnings per share (EPS) revision and momentum. He wrote:

Given the sharp move in bullion prices, gold companies will begin to rank at the very top of quant screens. During a strong up move in gold prices, gold equities' earnings estimates consistently see upward revisions as analysts' price decks for modeling, typically lag gold futures prices.”

With the likelihood of higher earnings estimates for the leading gold mining companies, gold stocks should eventually get another boost by the fourth quarter once the latest corrective pullback has run its course. Accordingly, investors can maintain longer-term investment positions in the gold bullion and gold mining stock. However, due to the recent increase in gold market volatility, new trading positions aren’t recommended at this time.

On a strategic note, I was stopped out of my trading position in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) after it violated the $28.00 level on September 9. This puts me back in a cash position on a short-term basis as I await the next confirmed bottom and re-entry signal from my technical trading discipline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.