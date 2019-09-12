Market Volatility Bulletin: SPX Looks To Put August Behind It - Sight On 3000

Earnings growth forecasts are quite weak, and Q3 earnings calls should be interesting to gauge to what degree management seeks to create an image of a positive forward-looking image.

Market Intro

CNBC: 3:08PM EST

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) have managed an increase for Wednesday. Each of the sectors other than real estate (XLRE - down about .25%) are up on the day's trade.

Oil (USO) has swung lower on reports that sanctions against Iran may be lightened.

Spot VIX has made its way below the 15 handle for the first time since late July.

Thoughts on Volatility

I'm not that big a fan of anecdotal "talked to my wife" type stories for determining the direction of the economy or markets. But I'll take exception here.

There appears to be a wide consensus that it's quite difficult to find qualified workers presently. It's completely true that employment is a lagging economic indicator, but I would think in this case that US employment will hold out longer than it typically does when economic conditions go south.

As the US economy becomes more advanced, and technology requirements increase, we are probably going to see more of a bifurcated employment economy than we've seen in the past. Education can help flatten the jobscape, but when the economy finally does turn, it is hard skills that will differentiate rather than degrees or programs.

Awesome observation Chris. Days such as today indicate that markets are still interested in testing out the upper end of this range.

Trade-related news has been pretty quiet over the last two weeks or so. I think that both the Trump Administration as well as the Chinese are less interested in providing shocks to the market than has been the case since early May.

Evidence is mounting that these discussions have deleteriously impacted business confidence and financial markets. Neither of the two counterparties benefit from such developments.

I'm not saying that all the drama associated with this ongoing issue is over. But there's more likely that we'll see the headlines become more targeted and strategic, as opposed to the random fashion that we witnessed for instance in August.

If my premise is correct, that creates headwinds for volatility in risk assets.

It's easy to forget in today's market that something other than trade or interest rates can adversely reset investor expectations.

Forward earnings, which itself tends to be something of a pie-in-the-sky farce, has dipped across the board. For all its frenetic activity, the stock market arguably hasn't gone much of anywhere in the last 18 months, and so perhaps you could contend that the lack of earnings growth has already been priced into where the S&P stands.

Q3 earnings may become pretty politicized, and c-suite execs typically aren't too shy about looking for someone or something to blame on stalled-out performance. I will be interested to see whether the micro environment spurs volatility over the next few months.

Term Structure

I recently received a personal message in my inbox, asking about how today's M1-M2 contango compares with the historical record. I replied, but figured it wouldn't be a bad idea to take a look here on the MVB.

The last reported M1-M2 is just a tad under 9%. This could very well go higher over the next couple sessions, due to the fact that this upcoming Tuesday is the last full day on the September contract.

The Sep ("U") VX futures trades about 7% above spot VIX. Spot, however, is taking out lows going back to late July. I mentioned a few days ago that I though the new range may go as low as 13 over the next week or so, as markets try to shrug off the exogenous jitters of August.

M1-M2 reached a high of around 27% in early 2012. While there's plenty of scope for the current contango to widen, I don't see it getting anywhere near that high unless the VIX just absolutely dives from here (which I doubt will happen).

I want to remind readers that as recently as late July, the VIX of VX futures ("VVIX") made it down as low as the high 70s. VX futures options are beginning to reduce scope for large sudden moves in the underlying contracts, which reinforces the notion that exogenous threats appear to be on the wane.

MarketChameleon.com - UVXY (teal) vs. SPY (red) implied volatility

As I mention this, long-vol products like UVXY or VXX have been having a rough day and, for that matter, a rough couple weeks.

With headlines calming, SPX rallying, bond yields rising, and implied vols on these vol products dipping to the summer's lows, one needs to take a good look and ask why and how a position like this is justified. It's definitely possible that the rally is overdone, but what are the catalysts that are on the table that disrupt markets soon? This is important to ask because of the roll decay, and in the leveraged ETF case the rebalance decay as well.

Wrap Up

