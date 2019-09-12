Fortive Pivoting Toward A Higher-Growth, Higher-Margin Model

Fortive (FTV) management has always espoused their belief in continuous transformation, and they're certainly living up to that philosophy. Roughly three years from the time of its split from Danaher (DHR), and about a year after the combination of its automation assets with Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC), Fortive is yet again launching a major restructuring that will see Fortive separate its retail fueling, telematics, and tool businesses into a new company, leaving the surviving Fortive more focused on higher-growth market segments with higher recurring revenue potential and potentially more robust margins.

That Fortive would make this move isn't surprising, particularly when you look at how companies like Danaher, Dover (DOV), Emerson (EMR), Honeywell (HON), and Roper (ROP) have been positioning/repositioning themselves in recent years. While bears could argue that Fortive may be doing this deal to blur some of the consequences of recent high-multiple acquisitions, I believe management has earned more credibility and benefit of the doubt than that. I wouldn't call Fortive's current valuation a "can't miss" opportunity, particularly with growing worries about the macro cycle, but the pullback does make this a name to consider.

Breaking Up Isn't So Hard To Do

Fortive management hasn't been passive about portfolio transformation, and they are taking another big step toward repositioning the company in the direction of less cyclical revenue growth, more overall growth, and likely higher full-cycle returns on capital.

On September 4, Fortive announced that it would be splitting the company into two new entities, with an expected completion date in the second half of 2020 - relative to past transactions (from companies like Honeywell and Dover), a year seems like a reasonable amount of time for such a move.

The spun-off company ("NewCo") will include Fortive's Transportation Technologies (the GVR fueling business and the telematics operations) and the Franchise Distribution (which includes the Matco professional tools and Hennessy wheel service equipment businesses). These businesses accounted for about 40% of revenue in the last quarter and slightly less of adjusted segment operating income (around 36%), with solid low-20%'s adjusted margins. The surviving Fortive will include Field Solutions (Fluke, Qualitrol, et al), Product Realization (Tektronix, et al), the sensing businesses, and the more recently-acquired ASP healthcare sterilization business.

This split is very consistent with the priorities that Fortive management have been laying out for the business for over a year, including the recent May investor day. Fortive management has been clear that they want the business to generate more recurring revenue, generate more revenue from software and services, and leverage growth trends in areas like IoT, advanced sensing, and condition monitoring. It should also be noted that the surviving Fortive has gotten 90% of the company's M&A capital since 2016, so again this move really isn't a surprise.

The new Fortive will certainly be more like Roper and Danaher in terms of generating more revenue from recurring sources, including software platforms. Likewise, this follows a trend of other industrials like Honeywell to decrease exposure to auto end-markets. The new Fortive will be focused, at least initially, on areas like industrial instrumentation, condition monitoring, sensing/IoT, and healthcare. Given that I believe industrial condition monitoring and instrumentation are among the areas most likely to be increasingly automated and leveraged to IoT in the future, this looks very consistent with Fortive's goal of becoming a less cyclical business with a richer mix of recurrent higher-margin software and service revenue.

What About NewCo?

Fortive management talked about doing this split from a position of strength, and I suppose that's true at least insofar as there being nothing particularly wrong with the assets the company is spinning into the new company. Dover's fueling business was a little stronger than Fortive's GVR in the second quarter, but mid-single-digit growth isn't bad, and the next couple of years should see healthy demand from the ongoing EMV switchover. The tool/equipment businesses of the Franchise Distribution segment weren't so strong (up low single-digits), but I would say the performance wasn't bad relative to the underlying pressures in the auto market.

Longer term, though, neither of these businesses look like major growth opportunities. The retail fueling business enjoys good share and has some growth potential in emerging markets, but after the EMV transition, it looks more to me like an "is what it is" business that can generate decent margins and cashflows, but nothing particularly exciting. Likewise with the Matco and Hennessy businesses, though these operations may be less vulnerable to the emergence of hybrid and electric vehicles than other auto-exposed segments in the larger multi-industrial sector.

The biggest unknown for me at this point is what the management of NewCo will do with the business in terms of M&A and strategic focus. I would expect the NewCo to inherit and operate a similar business philosophy, and I would expect M&A to be a prime focus of capital deployment. Looking at the extent to which companies like Danaher, Fortive, and Roper have transformed themselves over the years through M&A (and divestitures), it's tough for me to say what this new company may look like in three to five years.

The Outlook

Fortive reported another disappointing quarter with the second quarter results, as the cyclicality of businesses like Fluke, Qualitrol, and Tektronix is taking a toll as multiple industrial end-markets have continued to weaken. I believe a second half rebound is unlikely, and I do still see some downside risk to expectations for 2019 and 2020, though my numbers have been below sell-side expectations for some time.

Longer term, I still expect Fortive to generate revenue and FCF growth on the higher side of the mid-single-digits, and the company's strong margins should continue to support a fairly robust EV/EBITDA multiple. In the shorter term, though, I expect the Street to pay close attention to the reported growth from the company's recent acquisitions and any signs that management is having to reinvest more in SG&A to boost the performance of these businesses.

The Bottom Line

Trading below $70, Fortive shares are certainly much more reasonably-priced now. My biggest concern about stepping up and buying aggressively today is that I think there could be more downside to industrials in general as the risk/odds of a mild recession increase. Industrials, as a group, sold off a bit on second quarter earnings, but have since rebounded and expectations could still be too high. Still, stocks like Fortive don't tend to get all that cheap all that often, and while I do believe management has been overpaying for its recent M&A deals and losing some discipline on return hurdles, I believe the prospective return is at least good enough to warrant serious due diligence and consideration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.