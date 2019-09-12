Antero Midstream: The Investment Thesis Remains Intact

We have gradually shifted our investment style to more of a "landlord" type of strategy where we try to scoop up solid, dependable income plays trading at undervalued prices. While we are now focused more on real estate, there is a place in any portfolio for cash-flowing tangible assets like energy pipelines. This article is about revisiting a promising call and large holding of mine to see if the investment thesis has remained intact or if it warrants an adjustment.

Disclaimer: Antero Resources (AR) and Antero Midstream (AM) are two different companies, and I understand the difference. Since their fates are connected, I will be discussing both, but the article is about Antero Midstream.

Recent Events

I wrote about the pending merger and creation of what is now Antero Midstream back on March 11th. Back then, shares were trading hands for $11.79 and natural gas prices were in the low $2.80 range. I felt that the investment thesis was very compelling, that at $2.85 the company was guiding for 18% CAGR in distributable cash flow for at least the next 3 years. With a yield at the time of around 10.5%, the resulting growth would take the dividend to 17.3% within 3 years, and annualized returns looked like they could be above 20%. With the least leverage among peers in the industry, it looked like a sure bet.

Investors who bought at the time of the article were up almost 20% a month later, but like many people, I’m sure selling such a great long-term play didn’t make sense. Then, the massive short attack happened, which I could not have anticipated:

Starting in May, “smart money” started throwing everything they had into short positions, which tanked natural gas prices 25% from the $2.60s to just above $2 in early August. The plummeting prices of natural gas caused a massive sell-off (short or otherwise) in virtually the entire industry and caused shares of Antero Resources to go from $8 to below $3 briefly. Because of the counter-party risk inherent in the Antero companies, the share price of AM joined in the plunge and was down about 41% despite the fact that it uses fixed-rate, “toll road”-style contracts.

Current Outlook

As it now appears that the worst of the shorting is over and the positions start to unwind, natural gas prices have rebounded to just below $2.60. We are now back to a level that is within reach of management’s now-notorious $2.85 natural gas scenario. On August 1st, however, management unveiled an updated future outlook more in line with the present pricing environment. Now the upper bound of guidance is for $2.85 and the lower bound is $2.50 for dry gas pricing. For the $2.50 gas and $50 oil scenario, management is still guiding for low/mid-teens DCF CAGR.

Image from AM/AR Q2 2019 earnings slides

Now, you may not believe in management’s ability to correctly forecast the future or issue guidance, but I do. Antero Resources is obligated to use at least 75% of Antero Midstream’s pipeline capacity or pay for at least 70% of it, according to the company's most recent 10-Q. I could understand how an O&G producer may elect not to pump as much product during times of low prices, but AR’s successful hedge book mitigates that risk.

Image from AM/AR Q2 2019 earnings slides

100% of production for the rest of the year is hedged so that the company will continue to profit from increased production. This is also why I find it frustrating that these two companies were punished so harshly during the drop in natural gas prices when it doesn’t materially affect their business. The theory is that when the hedges roll off the books, the company will struggle to remain solvent. However, management has been successful in securing these hedges time and time again, and with prices back to the upper $2.50s, I don’t see why they couldn’t extend their hedges even further.

Since AR will not be going bankrupt anytime soon and the gas will keep growing and flowing, we can refocus on Antero Midstream. Investors were rightly annoyed with management “walking back” some of their statements about dividend growth to now state an expected 7-9% “return of capital target”. However, the fact that management is able to not only continue paying the 16.9% dividend but also buy back or grow the payout should be commended. It hurts when the goalposts are adjusted on your investment, but the yield is still insanely high due to extreme pessimism.

Image from AM/AR Q2 2019 earnings slides

Speaking of share buybacks, AM authorized a $300 million buyback program due to the nonsensical pricing of its stock in August. This doesn’t mean that the company will actually follow through with it, but sometimes this is declared in order to start a bottom and spur investor confidence.

If the company did spend that $300 on buybacks and it financed this through debt issuance in line with its current 5.375-5.75% notes:

$300,000,000 / $7.24 per share (today’s price) = ~41,436,464 shares repurchased (8.2% of the float)

41,436,464 shares x $1.23 annual dividend = $50,966,850 in annual dividend savings

$50,966,850 - ((0.0575(300,000,000)) debt interest = 33,716,850 net of debt savings

33,716,850 / 4 = ~$8.4 million per quarter

DCF coverage becomes approximately 1.07x from 1.01x

As you can see from above, AM buying back its 16.9% yielding shares would be a fantastic idea for both its financial health and investor confidence. That current 1.0x coverage ratio is making the investment community a little uncomfortable. I hope that they did start buying last month when prices were below $7, but even if they bought now, it would be wisely invested capital.

Risks

The obvious risks involve future uncertainty in gas prices causing more market manipulation and further downward pressure on AM/AR. Solvency issues surrounding AR, despite the fact that it looks like the company will do just fine, will cause a drag on AM due to the possibility that a bankruptcy court could result in rejected or lower-priced, fixed-fee rates for transportation and other services. Expansion of Permian Basin pipelines that bring more flared-off gas to market could keep prices depressed for longer than usual. International export prices could also tank due to a global supply glut. These are all possibilities that cannot be ignored.

Summary

Despite the risks, Antero Midstream remains one of the best-positioned midstream companies on the market, even though it relies largely on a single company for its revenues. The 16.9% yield adequately compensates you for the unpleasant, volatile trading days and necessary long wait while prices recover. Hopefully, AR’s management can extend their hedges for longer now that gas prices are back to the $2.60 range. More hedging or execution of AM’s buyback will assuredly do a great deal to help shares get back closer to the levels that we saw last Spring.

For those interested in the beaten-down midstream sector but wanting to diversify away some of the risk, I recommend the Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) that pays a current yield of 11.55% and issues a 1099 come tax time. AR and AM are not holdings of this fund.

