Verint: 3 Years Is An Eternity

Verint is converting to SaaS but is taking too long to do so.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) is another SaaS company, or should I say SaaS wannabee, that has been hit hard this summer, falling from $64 in April to a recent $45.73. It certainly looks like the stock is due for a bounce at this point as it approaches a trendline as shown below.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

While the entry point is attractive, and the stock price is undervalued relative to its peers, I don't find Verint to be an attractive investment opportunity. For starters, revenue growth is anemic and although the company's free cash flow is quite good, it isn't sufficient enough to satisfy the Rule of 40%.

In my opinion, the business that Verint is in, that of actionable intelligence solutions, should command much higher revenue growth than 7% TTM.

(Source: Verint)

The company focuses on two use cases: "Actionable Intelligence for a Smarter Enterprise and Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World." The idea is to gather data, apply some AI magic and generate actionable intelligence. Verint sells a smorgasbord of customer engagement applications accumulated via acquisition, and cyber intelligence, a suite of various security-related products.

Getting back to my earlier point, 7% revenue growth is not particularly good. For comparison sake, Splunk (SPLK) provides similar functionality. Splunk gathers company-wide data and provides actionable insights based on customer and user behavior as well as security threats. Splunk is growing revenue at a rate of 37% YoY.

I believe that Verint management is much too complacent with the company's performance and for this reason, I am giving Verint a neutral rating.

3 Years is an Eternity

I made the statement that management is much too complacent for good reason. Management's 3-year plan is to grow revenue at a rate of 10% per year while making minor improvements to its margins and recurring revenue.

(Source: Verint)

Management expects recurring revenue to increase from 59% to 70% of revenue while operating margin is expected to increase from 25.9% to about 27.5%.

I have to tell you, 3 years is an eternity in this business, and by then market share which is the all-important goal in SaaS will be totally different. Verint's targets are very mild improvements from the mediocre performance being exhibited presently. I believe that David Trainer hit the nail on the head with this statement:

Verint's use of one of our least-favorite metrics - Adjusted EBITDA - as the basis for long-term executive compensation adds further concern to a clearly mis-incentivized management team.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 93 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Verint is significantly below the trendline, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is much lower than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Verint is quite undervalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

SaaS companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40%," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40%

The Rule of 40% is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40% is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate, plus profit, adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40%:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40% calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin. Others use the operating cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor's perspective.

Revenue Growth

Verint's revenue grew by 6.6% for the most recent 12 months. Revenue growth has been erratic for several years.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Verint had a free cash flow margin of 14% for the most recent 12-month period. The free cash flow margin has been pretty consistent since 2012.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Rule Of 40% Applied To Verint

Verint's YoY ARR growth was 6.6%, while free cash flow margin was 14%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 6.6% + 14% = 20.6%

Because the Rule of 40% calculation comes out much significantly lower than 40%, I conclude that the company has a lot of work to make it financially healthy and bring growth and profits into balance.

SG&A Expense

As an investor, one wants to make sure that if a company doesn't score well on the Rule of 40%, it is at least not burning cash. I am happy to say that Verint is not burning a lot of cash, at least not due to SG&A expenses.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

In the case of Verint, the SG&A expense is 52% of the total revenues which is not too outrageous considering that some high-growth stocks have an SG&A expense margin greater than 100%.

Another way to look at cash burn is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for SaaS stocks. The operating margin for my purposes is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

(Source: Portfolio123)

Verint is situated slightly above the trendline, suggesting that the company's operating margin (gross profit margin - SG&A expense margin) is in line with its peers.

Summary

Verint is a supplier of actionable intelligence solutions with two use cases: customer engagement and cyber intelligence. The cyber intelligence is a fairly mature product and Verint is attempting to move from product sales (including hardware) to cloud-centric, although very slowly. The customer engagement suite is a conglomerate of applications obtained through company acquisitions and is also being converted to SaaS.

Revenue growth is anemic at 7% TTM. Management has a 3-year target of 10% CAGR along with minor improvement to margins and recurring revenue. I find this target unappealing and can't justify stock-based compensation, share dilution and an ongoing string of mergers and acquisitions.

While I find that Verint is undervalued relative to its peers and has good free cash flow, the company fails to meet the Rule of 40%. Based on substandard revenue growth and management complacency, I am giving Verint a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.