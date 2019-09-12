Shopify: Awesome Company, Wrong Price

Awesome company? Yes. But everyone already knows that.

Investment Thesis

Shopify (SHOP) has been one of the best stocks to own in the past several years. It has come out of nowhere and smashed every benchmark. But that's now in the past. What matters to today's investors, is what happens going forward?

In a balanced article, I note the many positives with Shopify, as well as, the one problem for investors: valuations ultimately matter.

Remarkably Stable Growth

The message coming out of Shopify in Q2 2019 was an echo of what investors have become familiar with -- Shopify continues to put merchants first.

Shopify's focus on offering the right tools to small and medium-sized merchants continues to allow it to solidify its competitive position.

In fact, what truly makes Shopify stand out is the careful symmetry between its application program interface's ("API") ease of use on the one hand, while on the other hand, the API not fundamentally lacking in capability.

What's more, Shopify's pain free onboarding allows new merchants to seek out Shopify in the first instance, and then, later on, Shopify has all the necessary functionalities to allow merchants on its platform to scale. Accordingly, Shopify's strongest value proposition can be seen on its low churn rates.

Moreover, while many other platforms, such as Adobe's (ADBE) Magento is highly complex and requires substantial investment from merchants, in terms of back-office setup, Shopify has opted for convenience and speed, but all the while allowing merchants to put their own customer's experience at the forefront of operations.

To this effect, the graph below speaks for itself.

Source: author's calculations

We can see just how stable Shopify's growth rates continue to be. Not many companies the size of Shopify are able to sustainably grow their revenues above 25%, much less continuously pointing above 40% growth rates.

Recent Growth Drivers

So far, so good, but what fundamentally surprised the market of late and has the sell-side gushing was the uptick in Shopify's merchant solutions, see below.

Source: author's calculations

As we can see, Shopify's merchant solutions segment appears to have reignited its revenue growth. Incidentally, it's worth noting that merchant solutions' gross margins are simply stellar -- slightly above 61%.

Valuation - Nil Margin Of Safety

The thing with investing is that it is not all that difficult to find companies with strong revenue growth rates. Also, it's not even that challenging to hypothesize which companies are expected to continue to grow into the medium-term and long-term future.

Source: author's calculations

More to the point, investing is less about identifying great companies, but more about identifying companies which investors are not accurately pricing in. To look at the above table and seriously contend that investors are not pricing in Shopify above and beyond expectations is nonsensical.

Shopify is presently valued at close to $40 billion market cap and thus far, aside from revenue growth, it has little else to show for itself. For example, we can see that the more Shopify's top-line grows, its bottom-line rather benefiting from top-line leverage, is actually increasing its losses.

I'm not disregarding that Shopify has accomplished an amazing feat in growing its top line with a CAGR growth north of 60% for several years now. There is no question that its platform has a significant amount of value. The fundamental question which needs to be answered is whether new shareholders are likely to see any upside potential from here.

The Bottom Line

It's certainly possible that Shopify continues to see its valuation getting increasingly expensive.

In fact, for so long has Shopify's stock been growing, with the past twelve months alone seeing the stock soar by more than 130%, that nobody appears to be asking the difficult questions. What happens to an overvalued stock, when it has a bad quarter?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.