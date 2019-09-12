Rental Property May Be Worth A Look With Interest Rates Flatlining

A look at how and why to invest in property, as well as REIT alternatives in the public markets.

Long-time readers of mine are likely to remember my series last year on the overvaluation of the California and West Coast housing markets. Since then, almost all of the markets I profiled have fallen in price, and stand to fall further still in the seasonally weak period heading into the winter months. However, the decline in housing prices in locally overvalued markets has been tempered by the global decline in interest rates. Lower interest rates have important implications for real estate investors.

For one, mortgages are now cheaper, so investors can earn better cash flow. Second, there is less incentive to invest in bonds now due to yields being lower (if you have a sizable portfolio, you can choose to allocate less to bonds and invest money in real estate instead). Third, homebuyers will find it easier to qualify for loans with lower interest rates, which will put upward pressure on prices, but not necessarily rents.

There's a lot of theory/data on optimal investment in residential real estate out there, and understanding the forces behind rents and real estate prices are quite helpful for making money investing. I linked to some of the theory in one of my most-read articles ever on Seeking Alpha, about data analysis of rental property.

Most institutional investors like pension funds have a 10 percent or higher allocation to real estate in their portfolios. This is surprising at first because real estate is not considered very liquid under most circumstances.

The rationale for institutional investors placing so much money in real estate is simple– the income is better than stocks or bonds, and the investments are considered safer than stocks with close to equal returns, despite taking 3-12 months to liquidate on average. Public REITs are disfavored by institutional investors because the income is typically lower and management fees are higher than a well-executed private investment. However, small investors may find that global REITs currently have compelling yields. The idea is that the strong dollar allows US investors to get more bang for their buck than they could otherwise.

Key Demographic Trends Affecting Your Money

It's common knowledge that US real GDP has been growing around 2 percent per year and nominal GDP has been growing around 4 percent per year since the turn of the century.

US GDP Growth By Year

However, what is a little less commonly known is that economic growth is not at all distributed evenly by state. Economic growth and migration ultimately determine the demand for real estate.

GDP Growth By State- 10 and 5-Year Averages

GDP Growth By State- Q1 2019

Takeaways

1. Sunbelt states and western states have seen faster population growth and economic growth than northern and rust belt states. This is likely to continue.

2. Commodity prices cause GDP volatility in some states, like Texas and North Dakota. I believe the 5-year growth numbers may be a little biased against these two states in particular due to fluctuating oil prices, which can swing GDP numbers by giving artificial windfalls or penalties to GDP. If you live in Dallas-Fort Worth, oil prices don't make much of a difference to your bottom line, but if you live in Midland-Odessa, oil prices are everything. Overall, in Texas, oil represents about 10 percent of the economy. Overall ex-commodity growth is among the strongest in the country in Texas, particularly in Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth.

3. Many of the states in the bottom half of the list have significant demographic challenges, such as the decline of manufacturing jobs, the opioid crisis, and poor public health in general. For example, Louisiana's civil law legal system and the after-effects of Hurricane Katrina and the ensuing cascades of migration both likely contributed to slow growth over the last 10 years. Most of the slow-growth states are economically poorer (or suffered outsize effects from commodity exports as explained above), with the exception of Connecticut and New Jersey. Note that since the quoted 10-year growth number is nominal and not adjusted for inflation, many states have experienced little to no economic growth since the Great Recession.

4. Two of the top four states for economic growth have no state income tax. California has the highest marginal income tax rate in the country but has grown among the fastest. Income taxes seem to have a complex relationship with growth but are always detrimental to your after-tax profit.

5. The best bets for economic growth, demographically speaking, appear to be Texas, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, California, and Florida. This is also where some of the more overvalued housing markets were, but in 1 to 2.5 years when those markets bottom, they will come back the fastest. Parts of Texas and Florida (assuming you don't buy in a flood zone) seem to offer nice cap rates at the moment with favorable demographics. Washington is also interesting and has no state income tax, but Seattle was one of the most overvalued markets at this point last year and needs to bottom out first. California is probably the riskiest of the group, given the fiscal policy changes around SALT taxes affecting them the most, and the threat of increased rent control in several California cities. Outside of LA, OC, and SF/Silicon Valley, there likely are good opportunities or will be soon.

Implementation

1. An interesting thing about investing in real estate is that interest rates are set on a national level, but rents and property prices are set on a local level. More specifically, most policymakers live on the East Coast, so interest rates are set to optimize growth for the Eastern Seaboard. In my opinion, this is a common root cause of property bubbles, when central bankers in places like Washington DC or Brussels (for the EU) set monetary policy to benefit exports and manufacturing, but end up causing speculative property bubbles and crashes in faraway sunny places like Florida and Spain. However, mismatches between monetary policy and local real estate markets are the bread and butter of the macro-aware real estate investor.

To put this simply– if the Fed drops interest rates to less than 1 percent and does more quantitative easing, you will be able to make incredibly easy money by buying real estate in Texas and Florida.

2. Another interesting piece of the puzzle is that home prices are quite seasonal. This is because many buyers are constrained to when they can move. On a society-wide level, parents are reluctant to move their children during the school year. Days-on-market is consistently lower during the summer than the winter, and sale prices are higher in summer. Also, houses are more attractive during the summer months, and thus may fetch higher prices.

Source: Zillow

3. If you don't have a lot of money yet, a nice way to get started in real estate is to buy a property with an FHA loan. Depending on your market, FHA loans can be used to buy single-family homes or even duplexes/triplexes. The idea is then that you can rent out the portion of the house that you don't live in. Then, a couple of years later you can move out. You can either repeat the process with a conventional loan or get a place all to your own at that point. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's (along with the FHA) infrastructure is set up perfectly for anyone with a decent job to acquire 4 properties within 2-3 years.

4. For investors with six-figure portfolios, it is possible to diversify into real estate while owning stocks. The idea is that instead of investing in bonds, you take stock market gains and invest them in 1-4 down payments on rental property. This strategy carries more risk but if you have a stable job albeit without a ton of prospects to earn mid-six-figures or above, it's one of the easiest ways to become a multimillionaire over time. Rental mortgages are typically more expensive than owner-occupied, however. A good allocation for such investors is to hold a combination of stocks, cash (to ensure the ability to pay for expenses, mortgages and property repairs), and mortgaged rentals. Money that would go into bonds should be used to pay down debt if you choose this strategy.

5. Investors in the $1-10 million net worth range can avoid the hassle of getting mortgages and can pay cash for a handful of rental properties. This creates immediate cash flow far in excess of what bonds pay. This is similar to the strategy of institutional investors who invest in real estate for income. If you have a few million dollars in the bank and want to invest in stocks and bonds, you might only get 3 percent per year in income. If you're a little creative, you can easily get 6-7 percent yields in real estate. You can justify allocations of anywhere from 10 percent to close to 50 percent in real estate at this net worth range. Investors above $10 million in net worth often favor commercial property for similar allocations.

6. Properties that are affordable to the median family in your market tend to have the best rental yields. In North Texas, the sweet spot is to buy rental houses priced $150,000 to a little less than $300,000. Yields go down quickly as houses get more expensive. The trick to earning a good yield without a lot of risk is to find quality middle-class tenants. Here’s some data I found from Rutgers on this.

Source: Rutgers Business School

Caveats and Conclusion

1. Your local market will determine many of your opportunities in real estate. If you live in San Francisco, for example, there aren't a lot of opportunities because the market is priced high and falling. As such, the ideal candidate for real estate investing lives in a demographically solid area. Managing property out of state is a huge hassle. Commercial real estate investors have a solid framework for property management, and people are willing to do the work because the scale justifies it. Residential real estate, on the other hand, does not have a great supply of professional managers for long-distance ownership–it's extremely hit or miss. While there are exceptions to the rule, distance from your investment property increases your risk.

2. Commercial real estate is best played by investors with over $10 million in net worth and requires extensive due diligence. However, the potential profit is greater. Diversification is important. Commercial mortgages have a reputation for being tricky/dangerous also, so inexperienced investors likely are better off paying cash. A lot of people seem to get started by developing a small commercial property or buying small multitenant retail properties.

3. Investing in real estate requires more work than investing in REITs. As such, you need to be able to earn a better return from doing so. In a low-interest-rate environment in favorable housing markets, I believe this is doable. In unfavorable markets, investors are better off in global REITs. Not everyone needs an allocation to real estate, but understanding some of the theory and practice of real estate investing will help you, no matter your background and investing style.

