Lexicon Gets Some Clarity And Cash For Its Zynquista Diabetes Program

Lexicon shares do remain undervalued, but it will be an uphill climb for Zynquista to stand out as a late contender in the SGLT-2 space.

Lexicon will need a new partner to market Zynquista; finding a marketing partner should be achievable, but there will likely be little in the way of upfront guarantees.

For a company that badly needed some good news, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals' (LXRX) announcement of a settlement with now-former partner Sanofi (SNY) for its Zynquista SGLT-1/2 inhibitor is a welcome development. While the settlement, which returns full rights to the drug back to Lexicon and includes a significant cash payment, is not a home run for the company, it is at least a meaningful improvement over a protracted legal fight with Sanofi, and the company can now look to secure a new marketing partner.

The good news for Lexicon is that the Sanofi deal still resulted in a European approval for Type 1 diabetes and a data package that will support filings for Type 2 diabetes in both the U.S. and Europe. The bad news is that further funding will be necessary to finish all of the Zynquista studies, Lexicon absolutely needs a partner to market the drug, and the company is still looking at an uphill climb to gain market share with a drug that doesn’t look particularly differentiated in Type 2 diabetes at this point.

An Amicable(ish) Divorce

While Sanofi certainly did not go about the termination of its partnership with Lexicon in the most professional or amicable way, and Lexicon telegraphed its willingness to fight for its contractual/legal rights, the two companies ultimately came to a negotiated agreement that gives both parties at least some of what they want - Sanofi is no longer involved with a drug that its management doesn’t believe in, and Lexicon recouped a meaningful portion of the milestones that it was entitled to receive from Sanofi.

The settlement calls for Lexicon to regain all worldwide rights to Zynquista in both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, with Sanofi helping to transition the ongoing clinical studies to Lexicon’s control, as well as transitioning ownership of the relevant regulatory filings (NDAs, MAAs, etc.). The settlement also calls for Sanofi to pay $260 million in cash to Lexicon, with $208 million upfront and $52 million over the next 12 months.

While management acknowledged that the company will need additional funding to complete the long-term outcomes studies (SCORED and SOLOIST), as well as the ongoing studies in China, the funding will cover operations for over a year and certainly through the anticipated filings for Zynquista in the U.S. and EU in the first half of 2020.

I had written previously that Lexicon was likely looking at a “pennies on the dollar” settlement, and I believe it did better than that. My understanding is that in a best-case scenario, Lexicon was entitled to $430 million in development and regulatory milestones from Sanofi. A settlement that gives Lexicon 60% of that, particularly in light of the FDA's rejection for Type 1 diabetes and thus-far equivocal top-line Phase III results in Type 2, is not a bad outcome in my book.

What’s Next? Hitting The Phones

Lexicon can get Zynquista filed with the FDA and EMA and approved for Type 2 diabetes in both the U.S. and EU, but it cannot effectively market the drug on its own. Management has openly acknowledged this, and it will be pursuing new partnering discussions now that it has clear ownership of the asset.

Given that a potential partner will not need to fund an uncertain clinical program, I believe Lexicon could find another interested partner, even though its prior attempts to partner Zynquista were challenging (several companies passed on the drug before Sanofi finally stepped up).

The structure of the next partnership is less certain, though. I don’t believe Lexicon will find a partner willing to make large upfront cash payments or guarantees, as Zynquista will be a very late arrival to the market and it no longer appears that the drug will get a meaningfully differentiated label relative to competitors like AstraZeneca's (AZN) Farxiga. On the other hand, there are several drug companies with established sales forces in the diabetes, metabolic, and/or cardiovascular space that could be willing to add Zynquista to their marketing efforts, with a deal structured such that either the marketing partner pays Lexicon a royalty or Lexicon pays the partner a commission on sales (effectively “renting” the sales infrastructure).

Said differently, if you are a pharmaceutical company that already has a sales force calling on physicians who treat/prescribe for diabetics, why not agree to sell Zynquista and take a cut? The risk here is that such a partner may not be particularly motivated to pull out all the stops for the drug, and this is not a drug that I believe can sell itself, but it is still more than Lexicon can hope to achieve on its own, particularly in the Type 2 market.

I should also note that management does expect to continue on with Type 1 diabetes in the U.S. Management elected not to provide any new information about the regulatory status of Zynquista in Type 1 diabetes, but did pledge to provide an update with the next earnings call as to what it believes will be the next steps for addressing the FDA’s rejection. Management also reiterated its intention to be involved in the marketing of Zynquista for Type 1 diabetes in the U.S., but I believe this will prove challenging given the company’s cash situation and study funding obligations.

The Outlook

I had previously written that I thought Lexicon shares were worth about $2/share with no contribution from Zynquista and up to $4/share with Zynquista. With this settlement, I’m more comfortable with the $4/share side of that range, but there is still a lot of critical work to be done, including resolving the U.S. Type 1 rejection and finding a partner (or partners) to market the drug for Type 1 diabetes in the EU and Type 2 diabetes in the U.S. and other territories.

The biggest constraint on my valuation for Zynquista remains the lower likelihood of a differentiated label after Sanofi’s release of disappointing top-line data from two Phase III studies in patients with renal impairment. Thus far, the data released do not argue for meaningful differentiation from other approved SGLT-2 drugs on the basis of renal safety, cardiovascular safety, weight loss, or other relevant clinical factors, though there are still studies underway (including two large outcomes studies that are measuring longer-term renal and CV outcomes). With that, it will be an uphill climb to convince doctors and patients that there is a compelling reason to switch patients from Farxiga, Invokana, or other SGLT-2 drugs over to Zynquista.

The Bottom Line

Lexicon shares have shot up on the news of this Sanofi settlement, but still remain well below where they were before Sanofi announced its intention to bail out. The most significant positive drivers at this point would be a new partnership (particularly one where the deal structure suggests meaningful confidence on the part of the new partner), a clear path to resolution of the U.S. Type 1 rejection, and positive incremental Phase III data on Zynquista. This remains a highly speculative call, though, and it will take substantial positive news to shift Street sentiment on Zynquista’s long-term future value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LXRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.