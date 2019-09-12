How Much You Need To Retire In 2019

Simply boosting income through high-yielding strategies in unlikely to be enough for most retires in 2019.

Co-produced with Mark Roussin

Continuing on the topic of retirement after recently publishing an article on “How to Make Sure You Retire On Time,” we are now going to focus on those looking to retire in 2019. For those of you looking to retire in 2019, or for those of you who have already begun the retirement journey, now more than ever could be a very difficult time.

Difficult in the sense that interest rates and Treasury yields, which have been on a downhill slide for months now, are at or nearing record lows. Retirees have long had a level of dependence when it comes to US Treasuries, as many depend on them for fixed income. After all, investment in US Treasuries is one of the safest investments one could make.

Just this past week, we saw the 2-year and 10-year Treasury yield (IEF) invert yet again, which for many economists has been a recession indicator in years past.

Photo Credit

In fact, the 2-year rate has exceeded that of the 10-year ahead of every recession over the past 50 years and the last five 2/10 inversions have all led to recessions. The spread between the 3-month Treasury yield and that of the 10-year slumped to -52 basis points, its lowest since March 2007, and we all remember what happened after that.

Photo Credit

In the past, once we saw the indicator above take place the first time, the average recession occurred 22 months later. Though we still believe we will see positive returns the remainder of the year, though volatility will most likely be here to stay, it is not too early to start making adjustments in your portfolio.

With that being said, today’s low-rate environment is certainly doing retirees no favors, as such, it is vital for seniors to find ways to optimize their retirement income.

Optimization Strategies To Achieve Retirement Success

Look To Lower Expenses

The first strategy we will discuss will be focused around something that you can control - lower expenses. This may sound obvious at first because after all, when we retire, our expenses naturally decrease, right? Wrong! In fact, data from the Employees Benefit Research Institute found that nearly half of older households wind up spending more money, not less, during their first two years of retirement.

Generally speaking, retirees typically need 70% to 80% of their former income to pay their living costs once they stop working. Far too many retirees envision social security covering these, but in fact, Social Security will only replace about 40% of the average worker's pre-retirement income. Thus, lowering expenses will be key in filling that gap during retirement.

One major expense that retirees can control is housing. There are a few ways I look at this. The first, if possible, is to plan to pay off your mortgage in time for retirement. Far too often, retirees enter the retirement stage with the same mortgage they had during their peak working days, and this could be tough for some. According to a report by the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, 63% of U.S. homeowners are now 50 or older. One extra mortgage payment per year, is one way to effectively shorten the life of your loan.

Now, if you are already a retiree, the other way to lower your housing expense is to downsize. At this point in your life, your kids will have moved out of the house, unless you have millennials, which seem to be living at home with their parents until they themselves retire, but that is a different topic for another day. Downsizing is a great way to optimize your retirement income, but even better is not only downsizing, but doing so in a lower cost of living area.

It is well known that certain states are far more advantageous to retirees than others, which allows retirees income to go much further. What state you decide to call home during retirement plays a big role in managing cost and effectively lowering housing expenses. Cost of living expenses can be one of your largest expenses in retirement, and thus an important decision to factor in.

Here is a look at the top 10 places retirees are moving to:

Photo Credit

Over the last decade, Florida has snagged the top spot as the most attractive location for retirees. For good reasons: The Sunshine State benefits from a low cost of living, extensive availability of health facilities and recreational activities, including golf, museums and beaches, as well as no personal income tax. You will notice, the top 10 locations are all warmer climates with effective tax advantageous for seniors.

Another expense I will briefly touch on is the fact that retirees could effectively lower their transportation costs. In the past are the days of needing to commute to work five days a week, effectively replacing your vehicle every five to seven years. The fact of the matter is, retirees drive less, as such, that monthly car loan payment you have been so accustomed to paying over the years is not entirely necessary. As retirees drive less, this can also result in lower insurance premiums, effectively lowering transportation related expenses.

Another route to lower car payments could involve looking into leasing a vehicle. Assuming you are not using it for a cross country road trip, a lease will allow retirees to get a new model, lower payments, and a warranty, assuming they keep their driving mileage below an agreed upon threshold.

Boost Income With High-Yield Investment Strategies

As I touched on above, Treasuries are seeing record lows, which does not bode well for retirees with incomes streams tied to these US Treasuries. Not only are bond yields at record lows, some economists believe things will continue to get worse as recessions fears increase and tensions continues to mount between the two largest economies in the world, US and China, over trade practices.

One way to combat this low rate environment is through high-yield investments. We target high-yield investments by way of REITs, MLPs, BDCs and preferred shares (VNQ; AMLP). Our high-yield strategy is different from others in that it focuses predominantly on real asset-backed securities trading at bargain valuations.

Real estate is a great place to boost your investment income as the sector has historically outperformed most other asset classes, including stocks and bonds. Most importantly, researchers from Cohen / Streets (CNS) note that:

REITs have outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by more than 7% annually in late-cycle periods since 1991 and have offered meaningful downside protection in recessions, underscoring the potential value of defensive, lease-based revenues and high dividend yields in an environment of heightened uncertainty

source

A retirement investment portfolio should include a diverse mix of REIT common and preferred shares. For those of you unfamiliar with preferred shares, these types of shares tend to offer investors a higher yield than common stock and tend to carry less risk and volatility, which are all important to retired investors.

The risk is mitigated here because preferred shares carry higher priority over common shares. Preferred shares owners will not see their dividend cut unless the common share's dividend has been completely eliminated, and in the case of a liquidation, preferred shares would be paid back prior to common shares. Here is a helpful chart that shows how the two classes of shares differ from one another:

A common question I hear from our High Yield Landlord community is focused around allocation of preferred shares and other types of investments. I do not believe this can be answered through a specific formula, instead it is all dependent on an investors risk tolerance, which tends to change over the years. Those looking to retire in 2019 will be much more risk averse than someone in their mid-30s.

When we are confident in a company’s strategy, management team, and current valuation, we tend to invest in their common shares. However, if we are confident in a company’s strategy, like their portfolio, but lack confidence in say the management team, we may look into their preferred share offerings.

For example, our current HYL portfolio yields 8%, which is in line with our target yield of 8%-10% for the portfolio. The holdings are a diverse set of both common and preferred shares – allowing us to enjoy the combination of steady high income and long term growth.

How Much Do I Need To Retire in 2019?

As I mentioned in our previous article on retirement, Charles Schwab recently conducted a study on how much people believe they need in order to retire. The study looked at 1,000 participants that were currently enrolled in a company 401(k) plan.

According to the study, the participants on average believed they needed $1.7 million to retire. According to the study, this number is a “pretty good number if you average out age and median salary across the US.”

Though the $1.7 million is a good estimate, based on the participants in the study, the majority of folks miss their mark by a wide margin. Whatever your number may be, the important part is that you put a plan in place to reach your goals.

A common rule of thumb over the years is that you should shoot to withdraw 4% of your portfolio value per year. Thus, if you are targeting $50,000 of pre-tax income from your portfolio, your goal should be $1.25 million. This million well-invested into high yielding strategies - combined with your social security – should go a long way for most retirees.

According to AARP, the maximum monthly Social Security benefit that an individual who files a claim for Social Security retirement benefits in 2019 can receive per month is:

$3,770 for someone who files at age 70

$2,861 for someone who files at full retirement age (currently 66)

$2,209 for someone whole files at 62

In the end, it all comes down to your expenses. I know people who retired with just $500,000 and live a great life. On the other hand, if you choose not to lower your expenses, live a lavish lifestyle by traveling the world all the time, well that individual will need much more than the $1.25 million suggested above.

Investor Takeaway

For many retirees dependent on fixed income, the continued slide in interest rates this year has made things much more difficult. Micro and Macro conditions are still uncertain, with a pending recession (according to the 2/10-year Treasury inversion indicator), increased tensions between the US and China, and possible issues with the likes of Iran and North Korea. The list of uncertainties is vast, which could continue to put added pressure on interest rates going forward.

As a result, it is important for you to put an action plan together to not only decrease expenses where you see fit, but also look to boost income through various high-yield investments. In 2019, just focusing on the income side is unlikely to be enough for most investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.