Reliq Health Technologies: Cash Cow Theory Did Not Pan Out

Update Since Previous Article

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF or RHT) is a micro-cap health IT company which we had covered in our previous article in February 2018. We had called the company a "Richly Valued Cash Cow in The Making". We were certainly right about the richly valued part given the substantial share price decline since then (~85%) and based on the March 2018 financial statements which were released in May 2018, the company had exhibited clear signs of becoming a cash cow as quarterly revenues jumped from $0 to $1.1M YoY.

Source: Yahoo Finance

These revenues were supposedly from patients being billed on a monthly/recurring basis with reimbursements to be collected from Medicare/Medicaid. However, as it turned out in October 2018, the company decided to restate its March 2018 financials ultimately categorizing the entire $1.1M revenue recorded that quarter as bad debt expense. Essentially the issues were related to the company incorrectly recording revenue associated with patients who were not in fact eligible for reimbursement from the government. The company also claims that part of the issue was related to the manual billing processes used by its nursing home clients which was responsible for administering the claims and payments from Medicare/Medicaid. As is usually the case with bad news, the full details are rarely disclosed (such as who knew what and whether the company did its due diligence when signing these contracts).

Management Changes

Following this incident, there were management changes with the company's CFO and "Chief Visionary Officer" leaving the management team. These were key individuals who had been part of the company over its early phases. Such departures were often fatal for early stage technology companies as these individuals usually take with them a substantial knowledge base which is challenging to replace.

Lawsuit Against Previous Employees

The company filed lawsuits against previous employees related to the restatement incident. Full details were not available as to what exactly the claims related to however our speculation is that these employees were either deemed to be negligible or misrepresented information (as claimed by the company). The claims against certain defendants were dismissed whereas the company settled with other defendants for $400k which is to be paid to the company by April 2020. On the positive side, at least this incident is behind the company allowing it a chance to move on and focus on the future however some material issues remain which we will discuss below.

New Contracts and Likely Loss of Previous Business

The company has launched several trials with customers across the US and a few contracts have been signed however we could not find these being meaningful relative to the numbers the company was speculating back in 2018. Compared to 2018, the company no longer has an investor presentation on its website that shows number of onboarded patients and forecasts for future years. Part of the reason why the stock skyrocketed during that time was due to the company's frequent disclosures and updates around signed contracts, pipeline, revenue and profitability.

We were unable to find any updates that showed whether customers that had signed contracts in 2018 would be onboarding any patients and whether the recognition issues with revenues have been fixed.

Balance Sheet and Funding

The latest financial statements filed by the company were for quarter ended March 31, 2019 at which point the company had ~$1.8M in cash. In June 2019, the company announced ~$0.45M from a warrants exercise and it may receive another $0.2M soon from the lawsuit settlement. In total, we are estimating total cash and term deposit on hand of ~$2.5M. The company does have $4M of inventory on the books however our guess is that this probably cannot be liquidated for much value. On the other hand, the company has current liabilities of $1.2M and their quarter cash burn has historically been around $1M - $2M. All this obviously points to a funding issue. The company did announce that it expects to be cash flow positive by Q4 2019 however only the next set of released financials can provide evidence to that. Our guess is that there may be some dilution in the near future or some sort of venture debt. As we noted in our previous article, early stage tech companies like these need to spend significant amounts on R&D to keep their product up to date and having access to funding will be critical for RHT.

What's Next?

Although management has stated that it expects to start generating revenue again and become cash flow positive, the nature of the business has fundamentally changed since our previous article. The company is now in a "show me" dynamic and will have to exhibit actual revenues and cash collection to have any hope of winning back investor sentiments. We recommend management providing additional transparency on patient count and efforts being expended to ensure that the company remains solvent.

Recommendation

Investors should wait on the sidelines and see how the situation transpires. If management's claims are real around restoring revenue generation, this stock could end up being significantly undervalued in the near term creating an opportunity for value investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.