French Wine, Anyone?

In recent days, the market has apparently overlooked an important piece of news: the United States renewed its interest in imposing tariffs on some famed French goods, such as wines and cheeses. This development took many by surprise because it was widely believed that President Trump and President Macron have resolved this issue during the G-7 summit, with the US side promising to restrain from taxing French goods.

The original plan to impose tariffs came as a result of a 3% tax that France planned to impose on US digital companies, such as Facebook and Amazon. After voicing its displeasure to the French side, President Trump hoped to use the tariff threat as leverage. Overall, despite a number of threats, there has not been a trade war with the EU so far, at least not yet. At G-7, the two sides appeared to have reached a consensus... until the reports began to leak that the United States may reverse its position.

The impact to the stock market should be minimal, even if the Trump administration proceeds with these French tariffs. There is a broader implication, one that has relevance to the US-China trade war: in essence, the underlying message is that any agreement can be reached, verbally or even in writing, until it's abandoned. We have seen now two attempts to bring truce to US-Sino tariff imposition during Buenos Aires and Osaka meetings between Presidents Trump and Xi, but the good will quickly subsided in the aftermath of both attempts. Even when the two sides seem to be in agreement over certain aspects of the deal at one point, there is a one-hundred-eighty-degree reversal a few days later. The case with the French wine, although having no direct relevance to China, is a symbolic reminder how fickle trade relations have become.

The stock market is the most visible hostage of the trade war. Since the Trump administration began to publicly consider tariffs against China in early 2018, the S&P 500 index has been highly volatile, but produced little traction over the last eighteen or so months. Instead, we have seen significant moves in both directions on the probability of success and failure, while the actual deal remains elusive.

What is the way out? Some people are counting on the 2020 campaign as a pressure point for President Trump to make a deal with China and, therefore, end or at least alleviate the current tariff regime. However, by the same token, China has fewer incentives to be flexible, potentially making a bet that a Democrat wins in 2020 and thus brings the conflict to an end. Each side sees the mounting economic pressures on its opponent as a bargaining chip and neither side wants to appear weak in what is a classic game theory play.

The way out, in our view, is to stop positioning the resolution in the form of one grand trade deal. Similar to nuclear disarmament during the Cold War, the US-Sino economic conflict can be resolved in stages, as a set of several smaller deals, such as intellectual property protection, tariff-free agricultural trade, and greater economic freedoms for US companies operating in China. As each side builds trust and alleviates tariffs in the process, the forward-looking stock market is likely to react well and make a leap forward from the current impasse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.