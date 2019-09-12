Recent Pullback In Adobe Has The Stock Approaching Support Ahead Of Earnings

Software giant Adobe Systems (ADBE) is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter results on Tuesday. The company is expected to report earnings of $1.97 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion. Those figures are significantly higher than the third quarter of 2018 when the company reported EPS of $1.73 on revenue of $2.29 billion. Extending those figures out we see that earnings are expected to increase by 13.9% and revenue is expected to increase by 23.1%.

With many tech firms reporting declines in earnings and revenue, these figures look particularly strong, but they show growth that is a bit slower than what Adobe has averaged over the last few years. The company has seen earnings grow by an average of 45% per year over the last three years and revenue has increased at a rate of 24% per year over the same period. In the fiscal second quarter, earnings were up 10% and revenue was up 25%. Analysts expect earnings to increase by 16% for 2019 as a whole while revenue is expected to increase by 23.9%.

In addition to the strong earnings and sales growth, Adobe has strong management efficiency measurements. The return on equity is 37.8% and the profit margin is at 39.6%.

The combination of the earnings growth, the sales growth, the profit margin, and the return on equity gives Adobe some really high ratings from Investor's Business Daily. The company scores a 95 on IBD's EPS rating system and an A in the SMR rating system. This means that the stock ranks in the top 5% of all companies for earnings growth and it is in the top 20% in the SMR system.

Recent Pullback Has the Stock Approaching Potential Support

The weekly chart for Adobe shows how the stock rallied sharply from the fourth quarter of 2016 through the third quarter of last year. The overall selloff in the market took Adobe down with it and the stock suffered its first significant pullback in several years. The pullback also took the stock out of an upwardly sloped trend channel, but it looks as though a new one may have formed.

We see that the highs from last December, this past April, and this summer all connect nicely to form the upper band. If we draw a parallel line and drop it down to the low from December we get what could be the lower rail. This lower rail is in the same area as the 52-week moving average and that could help confirm the validity of the lower rail.

Looking at the overbought/oversold indicators we see that they have moved significantly lower in the last few months. The 10-week RSI has moved from overbought territory to below the 50 level. The RSI hasn't been in oversold territory at any point in the last three and a half years.

The stochastic readings also moved from overbought territory to readings below 50. The only time these indicators have been close to oversold territory in the last three and a half years was in the fourth quarter. The indicators are still trending lower, but when they make a bullish crossover, we could be looking at a great buying opportunity based on previous instances where they crossed.

Sentiment Toward Adobe is Average

I have been including sentiment analysis as part of my investment process for approximately 20 years now. I find that it complements fundamental and technical analysis rather well. One thing that I have learned over the years is that you have to look at the whole picture. The sentiment for a stock with strong fundamentals and a solid technical picture should be skewed to the bullish side. The sentiment toward a stock with poor fundamentals and is trending lower - the sentiment should be bearish.

With Adobe, we have a stock with strong fundamentals and it has been moving higher, but the sentiment toward the stock is just average. There are 30 analysts following the stock and 19 have the stock rated as a "buy" while 11 have it rated as a "hold". This puts the buy percentage at 63.3% and that is slightly below average. Looking at another article I wrote back in March, Adobe had 31 analysts following it with 25 "buy" ratings. I am using a different source for the overall ratings now, so these numbers aren't necessarily comparing apples to apples.

The short interest ratio is currently at 2.18 and that is slightly below average compared to other stocks. Looking at the readings from the past year, Adobe's short interest ratio hasn't been above 3.0 and has been as low as 1.0. Given the fundamental performance and the relatively strong technical performance, I am not surprised by the relatively low short interest ratio.

The put/call ratio is at 1.18 with 111,818 puts open and 94,955 calls open at this time. This ratio is slightly higher than the average stock and it is higher than the ratio was at the June earnings report or the March earnings report. The ratio was at 1.01 on June 18, and according to my March article, the ratio was at 0.85 ahead of that earnings report. What this suggests is that the sentiment from option traders is slightly more pessimistic than the average stock and the sentiment has grown more bearish in the last six months.

Overall I would describe the sentiment as average with a slight skew to the bearish side with the analysts' ratings being slightly below average and the put/call ratio being slightly above average.

My Overall Take on Adobe

Being that this is the third time I have written about Adobe in the past year, I can tell you that I am still bullish on the stock. In both of the previous articles, I have pointed out a pattern to the stock's reaction to earnings.

"What I noticed with Adobe's chart is that regardless of the fact that the company beat earnings estimates, five to seven days after the reports, the stock was lower each time. After the dips, the stock rallied over the next month."

The pattern was broken last September and then repeated in March after the earnings report, but the last report in June broke the pattern in a different way. The stock gapped higher after the earnings report and then continued higher over the next month.

Given how the sentiment has gotten a little more bearish over the past year, I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock gap higher again after this earnings report. However, I don't think you have to take that risk ahead of the report. Out of the last eight earnings reports, the stock has been higher one month after the report six times. The only two exceptions were last September and December when the overall market was getting hit with major selling.

With the weekly oscillators in the lower half of their range and with the daily overbought/oversold indicators close to oversold territory, I like the odds of Adobe making a move to the upside. If the stock does drop after earnings, you have the potential support of the lower rail of the channel along with the 52-week moving average. That might be the ideal entry point for a bullish position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.