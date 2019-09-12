Palo Alto Networks Looks Undervalued As The Transition To Next-Gen Solutions Ramps

Software stock multiples remain elevated, but Palo Alto seems to be trading below fair value given the prospect for double-digit long-term revenue growth and future margin leverage.

Palo Alto reported a better than expected fourth quarter, but did guide to lower margins in the years to come as it integrates acquisitions and invests in growth platforms.

High multiples make for jittery investors, and even though I believe Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is undervalued, the shares do still trade at high multiples and with high embedded expectations. I believe Palo Alto management has made sound strategic moves in positioning the company for next-gen security priorities like cloud, integration/automation, and analytics, but the reality is that the next year or so could still be lumpy, and that’s not going to be great for investors who don’t like a lot of drama in stock price performance.

Although Cisco (CSCO) has improved its security business and Palo Alto has to contend with up-and-comers like Zscaler (ZS), I expect platforms like Prisma, Cortex, VM, and Demisto to drive meaningful growth that isn’t fully reflected in the share price. I consider Palo Alto a higher-risk stock, and I’m concerned about the overall level of software stock valuations, but I believe these shares should trade closer to $240 to $250.

A Calming Quarter

There was heightened anxiety about Palo Alto’s fiscal fourth quarter going into the report, but the actual numbers were fine. Although product revenue was a little light of expectations (about 3%), overall revenue still slightly exceeded expectations on strong subscription growth, and this is a more important long-term driver. Billings were also quite healthy, beating expectations by about 6%, and operating margin came in slightly better than expected.

Revenue rose 22% for the quarter, as product revenue rose 12%, but subscription revenue rose 38% and support revenue rose 18%. Subscription revenue is now over 36% of total revenue.

Product gross margin improved meaningfully in the quarter (up 170bp), but subscription and support are still higher margin (up 20bp to just under 80%), and overall gross margin improved 130bp. Sales and marketing spending growth of 34% outstripped revenue growth, pushing the operating income growth to just 9% and leading to 270bp of margin contraction (slightly better than expected).

Billings rose 23% in the quarter, with next-gen product billings up 179% and contributing just under 20% to the total billings figure.

Next-Gen Will Drive The Next Leg Of Growth

Palo Alto combined its fourth quarter earnings report with an Analyst Day that laid out targets for medium-term growth that should calm most of the fears around the company’s growth and margin prospects.

Management is looking for revenue and billings growth in excess of 20% a year annualized over the next three years, with next-gen products driving that target (more traditional products are expected to grow at a high single-digit annualized rate). Prime next-gen products include Prisma Cloud and Prisma Access, Cortex EDR, VM, and Demisto, as the company continues to build its capabilities in cloud-based security, advanced endpoint security, and software-based firewall-as-a-service.

Between integrating recent acquisitions (including Demisto and Twistlock) and spending to support these growth initiatives, there will be consequences at the margin line. Operating margin is likely to fall from the low 20%’s (22% for FY 2019) to around 18% in FY 2020, and it’ll take a few years to get back to 22%, though management does believe that 25% is attainable goal on a longer-term basis.

Palo Alto is also apparently interested in building up a presence in SD-WAN, largely through its own internal efforts. I can understand some of the appeal of this market, though competing more intensely with VMWare (VMW), Cisco, Citrix (CTRX), and Fortinet (FTNT) is not without some risks.

Speaking of the competition, I do find it interesting that Palo Alto’s references to competitors as shifted. Check Point (CHKP) rarely comes up now, and management’s attention now seems much more focused on companies like Zscaler, Symantec (SYMC), and CloudStrike. Zscaler in particular seems to be on management’s mind, with the company highlighting a takeaway client win and making a few less than favorable comments about the company’s technology approach.

Change Can Mean Some Growing Pains

One of the interesting details from the update was that the company walked back from its earlier intentions to transition invoicing to one-year periods. Instead, management said that they aren’t looking to transition to a fully subscription-based model, but they do expect average contract durations to shrink by about 10% over the next three years as the mix shifts towards more unattached subscription products.

This news calmed some near-term fears regarding reported margins and cash flow margins, but I’m curious as to what went into this. Perhaps management misspoke earlier (and/or the Street misinterpreted what they heard) regarding their intentions, or perhaps the shift came about after talking to customers and investors. Changing gears in response to customer feedback would be entirely reasonable, but I really hope management wasn’t influenced by the near-term worries of the Street.

Given the transitions in the business, including shifting focus to more next-gen products and integrating some significant acquisitions, I believe the business could be choppier over the next 12 to 18 months. That outlook isn’t helped by an increasingly sluggish-looking macro environment, nor some internal management changes. The company’s very successful former Chief Marketing Officer Rene Bonvanie is transitioning to a more modest role for medical reasons, and the worldwide head of sales announced his departure in mid-August. As sales strategy and execution is vitally important in the enterprise software space, these aren’t trivial transitions, even if Palo Alto is considered to a have a deep bench of management talent.

The Outlook

I believe Palo Alto (and to a lesser extent Cisco) has positioned itself well for the next shift in enterprise security, and I believe that can help lead to ongoing market share growth (likely at the expense of Check Point and other less nimble players). I also believe that the combination of a shift in endpoint security priorities and the acquisition of Symantec by Broadcom (AVGO) creates some opportunities for Palo Alto to gain share in advanced endpoint security over the next couple of years.

Relative to my prior expectations, I’m now expecting lower margins over the next five years, but stronger revenue growth as these next-gen products ramp up. Longer term, though, I’m still looking for low double-digit revenue growth and low 20% adjusted free cash flow growth, as adjusted free cash flow margins eventually move into the high 20%’s.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and a margin/growth-driven EV/revenue multiple approach, I believe fair value for Palo Alto is now around $240 to $250. I am still concerned about the overall elevated level of software stock valuation relative to past norms, and I’m likewise concerned that the Street could overreact to choppy earnings from Palo Alto on a quarter-by-quarter basis. On a longer-term basis, though, I continue to believe that Palo Alto is a very well-run company in the software space and I don’t think today’s price fully captures that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.