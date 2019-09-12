EVT: Price Is A Bit High For This Otherwise Decent Income Fund

Closed-end funds are one of the best vehicles for income-focused investors to be involved with, and EVT is one of the better ones in the market.

One of the best, if perhaps sometimes underappreciated, assets for income-seeking investors are closed-end funds. This is due to the tendency of these funds to pay out all of their investment returns (income and capital gains) to their owners in the form of distributions. It should therefore come as no surprise that there are closed-end funds that were set up specifically to provide income to their owners. One of these, which also has the virtue of coming from a well-respected fund house, is the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT). This is overall a solid and fairly well-diversified income fund, although its popularity in the market has made it somewhat overpriced. We will discuss this in more detail towards the end of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has the objective of providing a high level of after-tax total return consisting mostly of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. In order to achieve this objective, the fund invests in a portfolio of dividend-paying common equities. These are primarily domestic equities, as one might expect, but about 10% of its portfolio consists of companies based outside of the United States:

This is something that is nice to see as one thing that has generally been true over the past decade is that foreign equities have boasted higher yields than comparable American ones. This is a side effect of American markets boasting a richer valuation than foreign ones based on traditional metrics, which is something that I have discussed in previous articles such as this one. Thus, by investing in both European and Latin American markets, EVT is able to secure some of these higher distribution yields for its shareholders. It is curious to note though that the fund does not invest in Asian markets, which is a region that maintains a high potential for forward capital gains. EVT's investors will not have exposure to this potential through this fund so they will need to look to alternative funds such as the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) to gain this exposure.

A look at the largest positions in EVT reveals that the fund invests in companies from a variety of industries:

This is definitely something that we like to see since it should limit an investor's exposure to any one industry. Thus, a downturn in any single sector of the economy should have a relatively limited impact on the fund's portfolio overall. However, with how connected the markets have become in recent years it seems likely that a slowdown in one individual sector of the economy will end up dragging down the stock prices of companies in other sectors. Thus, this diversification may not actually provide the protection that it theoretically should.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are no doubt aware, I generally do not like to see any individual position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose the portfolio as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk that any financial asset has that is independent of the market. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification. Thus, the concern here is that some events may occur that causes a company's stock price to decline when the market does not, and if that stock is too heavily weighted in the portfolio, then it will drag down the entire fund with it. As we can see above though, there are no individual positions in the fund that account for more than 5% of total assets so it appears that EVT is well-diversified enough that we do not have to worry about this.

One thing that may be somewhat surprising for an income fund is that several of the companies in the top ten holdings do not have particularly high dividend yields. We can see this here:

Company Ticker Dividend Yield JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM 3.08% Proctor & Gamble Corporation PG 2.49% Verizon Communications VZ 4.12% Bank of America Corporation BAC 2.45% Walt Disney Co. DIS 1.30% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF FPE 5.57% NextEra Energy NEE 2.29% ExxonMobil Corp. XOM 4.83% PNC Financial Services Group PNC 3.34% Mondelez International MDLZ 2.10%

Admittedly, exactly what constitutes a high yield is somewhat open to interpretation but to my mind nothing under 5% can be termed "high yield." Indeed, my normal target for dividend yield is around 7%, which clearly nothing in this fund is even close to. As the fund itself yields 7.17%, clearly it is not generating all its distribution from dividends paid by the companies in the portfolio. Some of this distribution comes from the fact that the fund borrows money to buy stocks (current leverage ratio is about 20.5%), which does essentially boost the yield as long as the interest rate on the debt is less than the dividend yield of the stocks that are bought with the borrowed money. As the fund is able to borrow money at institutional rates, this is generally the case. The remainder of the fund's distributions come from capital gains, which may unfortunately result in problems should the economy enter into a recession or some other event that causes capital gains to be difficult to come by for an extended period.

Performance

One of the reasons why Eaton Vance has been such a successful fund house is that its funds have a history of delivering strong performance. EVT is no exception to this. As we can see here, the fund has delivered an average return of more than 10% annually in most trailing historical periods:

Source: Eaton Vance

Of particular note here is the 10-year average annual return. As the chart shows, the fund has returned an average of 12.79% at net asset value and 13.92% at market price per year over the period. The average long-term total return of the S&P 500 is approximately 9.2% per annum so this performance history is certainly respectable. Naturally, there is no guarantee that the fund will be able to continue to perform on this level going forward, but a fund with a strong performance history is still a good place to start in our quest for superior investment returns.

Distributions

As has already been discussed, EVT's focus is on delivering a high level of current distributions to its investors. As might be expected then, the fund boasts a reasonably respectable 7.17% yield at the current price. This is certainly much better than the market as a whole, but it is nowhere near the yields of some of the other closed-end funds in the market, including some of Eaton Vance's own funds, that yield 9% or even more. Nonetheless, EVT's yield combined with its diversity and the fact that it is invested in many of America's largest and most enduring institutions will likely endear it to many income-focused investors.

One of the things about this fund that may increase its appeal to investors is the fact that very little of its distributions are classified as return of capital. We can see this here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this is likely to be appealing is that a return of capital distribution may be a sign that the fund is not generating enough money via its investments to pay the distribution and so is returning an investor's own money back to them. A scenario like this is ultimately unsustainable, which is why seeing a high level of return of capital can worry investors. As we can see above though, the overwhelming majority of EVT's distributions consist of long-term capital gains. Other than return of capital, this is the most efficient way to make distributions to investors and it also tells us that the money being distributed by the fund is actually the product of investment profits.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios, including closed-end funds with a good performance history. This is because overpaying for an asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like EVT, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. Net asset value is the current market value of all of the assets in a fund's portfolio minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to acquire shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than the fund's net asset. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. Unfortunately, that is not currently the case for EVT. As of September 10, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), EVT had a net asset value of $24.14 per share. However, the fund currently trades for $24.22 per share. Thus, the fund is currently trading at a 0.33% premium over net asset value. This seems a bit expensive so investors may want to wait until they can obtain it at a discount to net asset value, which has happened before.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end fund with a decent yield and a history of strong performance. There is not really a whole lot to complain about here, except that you can find better yields elsewhere in the closed-end fund arena. The only complaint that I have about the fund is that the price is currently a bit high, so potential investors may want to wait for it to once again begin selling at a discount before initiating a new position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.