Domo: Still Not Attractive

The fear has played out as growth has only slowed down further, even as losses have come down a bit.

Domo (DOMO) claims to offer a system which allows you to run your entire business through your phone. The promise of this and past growth meant that the IPO of the company in 2018 was a reasonable success, with shares initially trading at $27, compared to an IPO price of $21.

Unlike most SaaS and tech-related IPOs, shares quickly fell to the mid to high-teens in the summer of 2018 as I concluded in July of last year that I would not become a buyer of the "discount".

The Business, The Thesis

Domo is an operating system which helps digitally connected companies by combining people, systems, and data. All of this is available from smartphones, empowering employees in their everyday work, wherever they are. The system collects data from various sources within the organisation, stores, prepares, and analyses this information as well. The idea is that users can set thresholds which set off alerts, with machine learning observing anomalies in the meantime.

The software was used by just about 1,500 customers at the time of the IPO and often by just a few top managers within these organisations. While that seems disadvantageous, it provides lots of upside as well if Domo is successful in scaling up among existing customers, which, in theory, it should be able to do at low acquisition costs.

The valuation story of Domo has been quite unique. Still in private hands in 2017, the company was valued at more than $2 billion, equivalent to nearly $100 per share based on the share count of the company at the time of the IPO. Those reduced expectations at the time of the IPO stem from slower growth and big losses. While the low IPO price, and thus valuation, looked compelling in relation to a recent $2 billion price tag, the situation remained highly challenged in my point of view.

At the IPO price of $21 in June of last year, the company was valued at just $525 million as this valuation even included $154 million in net cash. While the operating asset valuation at less than $400 million looks small in comparison to a valuation of $2 billion in private hands, the issue is that the company was not that large and furthermore was burning loads of cash. In 2016, the company reported an operating loss of $183 million on $74.5 million in sales. While sales rose by 45% to $108 million in 2017, losses remained very steep at $176 million.

The company guided for first quarter sales for the year 2018 to rise by about 32% as losses would only come down a modest amount. While 30% growth for all of 2018 would result in sales of around $140 million, and thus translate into very modest sales multiples at less than 3 times, the issue was that of continued losses.

Checking Up On The Developments

Trading below the $20 mark for most of 2018, shares advanced to $30-40 in spring of 2019 as the company announced its 2019 results in March of this year. Full-year revenues did increase by 31% to $142 million as the company narrowed operating losses from $176 million to $144 million, still equivalent to little over 100% of revenues!

The company guided for 2020 sales of $173-174 million, suggesting growth to slow down to 22%. The company furthermore guided for an adjusted loss of roughly $4 per share based on a share count of 27.3 million shares. Hitting a peak of $40 per share this spring, the enterprise valuation rose to roughly a billion, for a forward sales multiple of 5-6 times again. This is quite shocking with revenue growth essentially down 10 points to levels in the low-twenties while losses remain very steep.

By June, shares fell back towards the $30 mark even as revenue growth of 28% was solid, yet a 22% increase in billings made for a book-to-bill ratio of just 1 times. The company reiterated the full year sales guidance and expected slightly lower losses at $3.79-3.87 per share.

The real issue came in September as shares were decimated to $17 per share. The issue is not just that revenue growth of 22% was anything but impressive, the real issue was just a 9% increase in billings. In fact, billings were 7% below the revenues reported for the quarter.

The company furthermore cut the full year sales guidance by $5 million and now sees greater losses at $4.00-4.10 per share again. Based on a share count of 27.4 million, the market value is just $466 million again at $17, with net cash holdings resulting in an enterprise value of less than $400 million. This values the company again at just 2.5 times sales, or even less, as the burn rate remains very large, and the company is failing to deliver on growth.

Hence, the stock remains pretty much un-investable for me as the performance in terms of growth, let alone on the margin front, is nothing like its peers which trade at far higher sales multiples. Hence, I am reiterating the very cautions and un-investable point of view as I outlined at $27 last summer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.