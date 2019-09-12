Pembina Pipeline: The Growth Story Continues To Play Out

The company's growth story is unlikely to end here as it still has about CAD$3 billion worth of projects currently in development that will deliver growth going forward.

This is the result of several of the projects that the company has been working on coming into service at the end of 2018.

On Thursday, August 1, 2019, Canadian pipeline and midstream giant Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) reported its second-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be quite good as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts on both the top and bottom lines. With that said though, the company's revenues did go down year-over-year, which is something that is generally concerning to see. Overall though, a closer look at these results does show that Pembina Pipeline's results were quite good, and investors in the firm have every reason to be pleased with the performance that their firm delivered.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Pembina Pipeline's second quarter 2019 earnings results:

Pembina Pipeline brought in total revenues of CAD$1.808 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 3.73% increase over the CAD$1.743 billion that the company brought in during the second quarter of last year.

Gross profit was CAD$629 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very favorably to the CAD$511 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Total handled volumes were 3,384 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in the current quarter. This was roughly in line with the prior year quarter.

Operating cash flow was CAD$661 million during the second quarter of the year. This represents a 9.62% increase over the CAD$603 million that the company reported a year ago.

Pembina Pipeline reported a net income of CAD$664 million in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a very impressive 169.92% increase over the CAD$246 million that the company reported in the second quarter of 2018.

One thing that readers are certain to notice is that the highlights above show the company's revenues increasing year over year, but the news reports covering this earnings report as well as the introduction to this very article state that Pembina Pipeline's revenues went down over the same period. This can be explained by the fact that the Canadian dollar declined against the U.S. dollar over the past year:

Source: Bloomberg

When the company's revenues are reported in terms of U.S. dollars, which is what all of these news reports have done, then they did indeed decline by about 8.46% year over year. However, Pembina Pipeline's operations are located entirely in Canada and the company keeps its own books in terms of Canadian dollars. Thus, that currency is the appropriate one to use to evaluate the overall performance of the company's business. As we can see above, the company's performance generally improved year over year on any financial metric. This improved performance was driven by strength in every one of the company's business lines, which is nice to see.

Many people interested in the company will likely consider the Pipelines division to be the heart of the company's business. Indeed, this division alone was responsible for 2,518 mboe/day of the total handled resources in the quarter while the Facilities division only handled 866 mboe/day. This division reported an adjusted EBITDA of CAD$472 million during the quarter, which was a 9% increase year over year. The reason for this was Phase IV and Phase V of the Peace Pipeline expansion being placed into service back in December, which I discussed in a previous article on the company. This resulted in higher revenues year over year since the two expansions were not able to contribute to the company's second quarter 2018 results since they were not in-service then.

The company's Facilities division also delivered very strong performance during the quarter as its adjusted EBITDA of CAD$236 million represented an increase of about 11% year over year. As was the case with the Pipelines unit, this increase was caused by some of the company's growth projects coming online. In this case, the projects were the Redwater Co-generation plant and the Burstall Ethane Storage facility, which both went into service during the first quarter of the year. These two facilities are also ones that I have discussed in various past articles on the company. It should be fairly obvious why these projects would boost Pembina Pipeline's revenues year over year since the revenues produced by these two projects would have only accreted to this year's results since they were not operating during the year-ago quarter.

Thus, what we see in this quarter's results is the effect of several of the growth projects that the company has been working on over the past few years coming to fruition. This was a major part of the investment thesis in this company that I have been presenting on this site for quite some time now so it is certainly nice to see that things are largely playing out as expected. There are, however, still more projects that the company has to complete to continue with this story. In fact, Pembina Pipeline still has CAD$3.0 billion worth of projects in development that will allow the company to further boost its revenues and cash flows over the next year or two.

One of the biggest projects that the company is still working on is the Peace Pipeline expansion. While we have seen some expansions to the pipeline drive the company's revenues up over the past several quarters, Phases VI through VIII still need to be completed. The Phase VI of the pipeline expansion consists of a new 16-inch pipeline from La Glace to Wapiti, Alberta, and the construction of a 20-inch pipeline from Kakwa to Lator, Alberta. The company reports that the engineering work for one of these sections is complete and construction is underway. The Phase VI expansion is expected to be brought online in stages over the late-2019 to mid-2020 period so we should see it gradually increase the company's revenues and cash flows over that period. The remaining phases of this expansion project are somewhat more long-term as they will be coming online from late-2020 to mid-2022. Therefore, we can see that the company is nowhere near the end of its growth trajectory.

Pembina Pipeline also has some smaller projects that should generate near-term growth. These include the Wapiti Condensate Lateral, which is a 12-inch lateral pipeline that will connect a customer's growing condensate production facility to Pembina Pipeline's Peace pipeline system. This lateral should be in-service during the fourth quarter of this year. The company also continues to develop the NEBC Montney Infrastructure, which is in the same general area as the existing Birch Terminal. This project is expected to come online during the third quarter of this year. These two projects should therefore allow the company to deliver further growth, despite their small scale, over the rest of this year.

It seems likely that these growth projects coming online will help Pembina Pipeline continue its historic dividend growth. As we can see here, the company pays a monthly dividend that has been steadily growing over time:

Source: Dividend Channel

With that said, the dividend has fluctuated somewhat in U.S. dollar terms and in some cases has even gone down month-to-month. We can see this here:

Source: NASDAQ

This should not come entirely as a surprise however since Pembina Pipeline is a Canadian company that conducts its finances in the currency of its home country so currency fluctuations will cause the amount to vary over time. We can still see though that the general trend here is for the dividend to increase over time, even when measured in U.S. dollars. If the current trend of a strengthening U.S. dollar reverses itself at some point, we could even see some benefit from the company paying its dividends in Canadian dollars because it would cause the dividend that American investors receive to increase at a faster rate than the company is increasing it.

In conclusion, the second quarter of 2019 truly showed Pembina Pipeline's growth story playing out. This growth has been driven largely by the start-up of various projects that the company has been working on over the past few years. Fortunately, it does not appear that this growth story is going to stall anytime soon as the firm still has about CAD$3 billion worth of projects that it is working on. This should allow the company to continue and maintain its dividend, which is always something that we like to see.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.