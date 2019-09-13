A Macro Author Making A Splash

He shares how he differentiates his work and makes his macro research actionable for any investor.

There's a perception that Marketplace is full of only dividend and income oriented services, but the stats show there's more than one path to success.

by Daniel Shvartsman

A comment I hear about the Seeking Alpha Marketplace frequently goes, "There are only dividend authors or income services on top" or "I need to write about dividends if I want to succeed."

There's a grain of truth in this. We do have a lot of dividend services on the top of our directory, and that's reflective of the popularity of income, dividend growth, and related styles of investing on Seeking Alpha, something that has endured over the site's existence. It's also reflective of those authors figuring out how to do a good job explaining their investing strategies, guiding other investors through the market, and picking dividend stocks.

But take another look at that directory, which sorts as a default by top revenue services, and you'll see the following type of services near the top - value investing, technical analysis, energy, special situations, trading, biotech, contrarian, tech, and macro. This is self-serving, I suppose, but my view is that the authors who are good at explaining, guiding, and developing investing strategies and picking stocks or ideas will do well, regardless of the investing approach, as long as there's an audience.

That last category, macro, is the feature of this spotlight article. Specifically, Eric Basmajian of EPB Macro Research. When he launched his service in 2017, I remember telling him that we hadn't had a successful macro service on the Marketplace yet, whether because it wasn't a good fit for the site or because those services aren't as obviously actionable, and that we would love to find a way to change that.

Eric has changed that. Over the past year especially, EPB Macro Research has risen quickly. In the past nine months the service's revenue has more than tripled, and subscriber numbers have more than doubled year to date, putting him over 250 subscribers and into our top 15 services by revenue, all as the first pure macro research service to reach that threshold.

I emailed Eric a few questions about the service and about how he differentiates himself and his approach to the market.

Congrats on the recent climb into the top 15. What do you think is driving your acceleration?

Eric Basmajian: Thank you! As volatility in the stock market increases and many find their portfolio at a standstill over the past 19-months, investors are looking for a better way to generate alpha, improve their returns and avoid those unnecessary and costly 20% drawdowns.

The past several months have been particularly challenging for investors as the US economy has been experiencing decelerating rates of growth.

As growth decelerates, volatility increases, and the divergences between sectors and asset classes gets larger. Without a consistent and repeatable process to measure the economic cycle, it is very easy to get sucked in “value traps” or stocks in cyclical sectors that “look” cheap but continue to underperform.

Investors are coming to appreciate that there is a better way to consistently allocate to the best-performing sectors and assets in any stage of the economic cycle which has greatly improved their returns and reduced the uncertainty many have in their portfolios.

What does EPB Macro Research do?

Eric Basmajian: At EPB Macro Research, we are focused on economic cycles and the performance of various assets during different regimes of growth and inflation. In addition to analyzing secular economic trends and studying the overall business cycle, we use a process of leading indicators to forecast the change in the direction of the shorter-term, 12-36 month growth rate cycle.

To put it simply, we are uniquely focused on whether the economy is accelerating or decelerating in terms of the rate of growth.

Many investors don’t realize this, but virtually all of the gains in the stock market come during periods when growth is accelerating. Periods of decelerating growth come with an average decline in the S&P 500.

Here is an example, used simply for illustration, that shows the results of staying 100% invested in the S&P 500 during up cycles and switching to 100% T-bills during down-cycles.

Growth Rate Cycle Investing Vs. Buy & Hold:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

In short, we use a process of leading indicators to determine the future direction of economic growth. Using historical analysis, we determine which asset classes and equity sectors perform the best during periods of accelerating rates of growth and decelerating rates of growth.

We allocate to the sectors with the highest expected return (and lowest drawdown potential) and avoid or short the sectors that are on the wrong side of the economic cycle. The results have been fantastic so far.

How much does it cost to join?

Eric Basmajian: As of September 2019, an investment in EPB Macro Research is only $99/month or $799/year. The vast majority of members select the annual plan because it comes with a 32% savings compared to the monthly plan.

It is also important to note that members who join today, are grandfathered at this current rate for the duration of their entire membership and will never be impacted by future price increases.

What type of investors have joined EPB Macro Research so far?

Eric Basmajian: There is a wide range of investors who have joined EPB Macro Research. Hedge fund managers, private equity analysts, individual investors, long-only retirement investors and those who are just starting out, wanting to learn about economic cycles, all have a place inside EPB Macro Research.

Most investors who have become lifelong members did not start with a prolific background in economic cycles but have now fully adopted investing with the economic cycle after experiencing their returns improve and most importantly, gaining a greater degree of confidence in their investments.

Macro research can be tough to sell because it's not as obviously actionable as specific stock picks, for example. How do you address that concern?

Eric Basmajian: At cyclical inflection points, which happen on average every 18 months, there are many actionable ideas and large portfolio changes that need to be executed.

After an inflection point has been accurately forecast and you are properly positioned for the new growth regime, we actually take pride in the fact that you don’t have to buy and sell constantly, racking up costly commission bills and tax liabilities.

In order to use the economic cycle to your advantage, you need to give the cycle time to play out. It is, for this reason, most of our positions come with an expected 12-18 month holding period.

We actually view this “concern” as the true beauty of using economic cycles and a massive advantage over those who are constantly picking the next big stock.

Cycles last several quarters on average, so once you identify the turning points, which the process of leading indicators will do, all you have to do is ride the cycle with the proper asset allocation.

Institutional investors seem to get the value of macro research better than individual investors, at least from what I've observed over the years. How do you deal with that disconnect?

Eric Basmajian: This is certainly the stereotype, but hundreds of individual investors are coming to appreciate the advantages economic cycle research has over value investing, dividend investing or income investing, all of which can be used to augment the economic cycle research which should be the bedrock of any sound investment process.

Individual investors seem to gravitate towards technical analysis or high dividend investing because it appears easier, and economic cycles sound daunting, causing flashbacks to Econ 101.

Many members of EPB Macro Research, however, started with very little or even no economic foundation at all. Many investors started with a heavy technical background or an affinity for high dividend stocks but have now completely shifted to using the economic cycle to their advantage and augmenting their approach with technical analysis or dividend stocks if they still choose.

If you screen for a “cheap” stock or a company with “high yield,” you will always find dozens. If the company and its business are on the wrong side of the economic cycle, that stock is likely “cheap” for a good reason.

By having the direction of the economic cycle as a foundation, the investors who still appreciate value investing or technicals have another layer to add to their screening process. By selecting companies that are not only cheap but are also in the right sectors based on the economic cycle will dramatically improve the success and results of those picks.

We bridge the gap by showing investors just that. You can still use many of the techniques you have developed over the years, but using them to augment the economic cycle research is where the real power lies.

How has EPB Macro Research changed over time?

Eric Basmajian: EPB Macro Research is always evolving because the research we do never stops. Whether it is building new indicators or developing new ways to test sector performance, the data and analysis we have and use today compared to last year is dramatic. I’d expect to say the same thing another one year from today.

In addition to new research, EPB Macro Research has also added many new features since starting in 2017.

Accompanying the long/short and long-only model portfolios, members have a list of Sectors I Like and Sectors I Would Avoid. At any time, fully equipped with two model portfolios, investors have a full list of sectors that historically perform well/poorly in today’s environment of growth and inflation.

We also added two new chatrooms to the service. We have the main EPB Macro Research chatroom for general discussion and updates as well as the International Data and Domestic Data chatrooms. These “data” chatrooms are used for charts and new economic data that comes out on a daily basis.

This is a highly valued member feature because you can avoid the noise and jump into the Domestic Data chatroom at any point and find a 1-2 sentence analysis of whatever important data crossed the tape that day.

Based on feedback, we are constantly evolving, and I am excited about the new additions that are coming soon.

The market seems to be in a different mode over the past 12 months - stocks have been mostly flat, but with renewed volatility, bond yields have dropped, and the interest rate environment has gone from rising to falling, among other things. Do you think this is just the latest turn in a cycle, or has something fundamental changed from the bull market of the past decade?

Eric Basmajian: Everything you just outlined is perfectly consistent with decelerations in economic growth or “down cycles.” A down cycle is not to be confused with a recession. If economic growth decelerates from 3% to 1%, that may not be a “recession,” but that deceleration virtually always comes with increased stock market volatility, larger drawdowns, falling bond yields, and a general outperformance of defensive stocks over cyclical stocks.

It is for this reason we have seen sectors such as utilities be such a stronger performer the past 12 months.

Our leading indicators spotted this shift in the cycle back in early 2018 which allowed us to position in Treasury bonds, utility stocks, and precious metals before the historic rise.

We’d expect this environment you described to continue as long as growth continues to decelerate, which the leading indicators suggest is the most likely outcome over the next few months.

To put this deceleration in growth in context, nominal final sales growth, or “core GDP” has decelerated from 6.1% to 3.6% or 249bps in just four quarters.

Final Sales Of GDP:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

We found 22 instances where growth decelerated more sharply over a four-quarter period. 21/22 instances were either in recessions or in the two quarters surrounding recessions.

Final Sales Of GDP Change In Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

This analysis is not to suggest the economy is in a recession but rather to highlight that the velocity of the current domestic slowdown is consistent with recessionary periods.

It is surprising to see some analysts and media pundits questioning the extent of the US slowdown when broad, coincident data such as GDP is decelerating at a rate consistent with past recessions.

What type of guidance do you share with your members about dealing with market volatility?

Eric Basmajian: Typically, we are positioned for periods of rising volatility based on the economic cycle. When growth is accelerating, stock market volatility is suppressed massively. This is a time we’d be long risk assets.

When growth is slowing, however, we expect volatility to rise as it has today.

To deal with volatility in the market or in relation to the assets in the portfolio, we revert back to the economic cycle analysis. Is growth accelerating or decelerating? Is growth expected to continue on this path or change direction? If these questions are answered accurately, the amount of volatility you experience relative to the broad market will be significantly diminished.

We stay focused on the cycle.

What has surprised you about running the service over the past two years?

Eric Basmajian: I have been surprised by the number of people who have tried to use economic cycle research to improve their investing process. More so than just trying out a new style of investing, I have been shocked by how many investors broke 20-year old investing habits and have transitioned to using economic cycles as the guiding principle behind their investment approach.

Also, the community of investors inside EPB Macro Research is amazingly diverse which goes to show you how many different ways economic cycle research can be used. From fund managers to programmers to retirement investors to those who are just starting out, I have been truly surprised at how many different types of investors have found value in cycle research.

What greets new members when they join EPB Macro Research?

Eric Basmajian: As soon as you start your no-risk 14-day free trial, you have access to the full archive of past research notes and the model portfolios & list of sectors I like/would avoid which appear on the bottom of every research note.

Also, you are welcomed with a “how-to guide” on using the three chatrooms and a table of contents guide which highlights nine key articles to help you get up to speed as fast as possible.

I also reach out to each member personally, welcoming them to the service and making sure they know, if they have any questions, where they can ping me for the fastest and most detailed responses.

What should people expect as far as being a member in the EPB Macro Research community?

Eric Basmajian: With a membership to EPB Macro Research, you are immediately a part of one of the most robust communities of investors, discussing the most important economic trends and what the impact on your investments will be.

On top of the exclusive research notes, the model portfolios, list of sectors I like/would avoid, and unlimited chatroom access, you can expect to have a new appreciation for the power of economic cycles in determining asset class performance.

There are many groups of investors discussing dividend investing or value investing but a community comprised of hundreds of the brightest investors seeking to understand the nuances of the economic cycle and the impact on asset prices is truly unique.

How would you describe your investing strategy?

Eric Basmajian: The investing strategy we use inside EPB Macro Research is simple. We analyze the rate of change in economic growth and inflation (accelerating or decelerating) and allocate to the sectors/assets that historically and logically perform well in each environment.

The portfolios are well balanced to maintain low-volatility and to minimize drawdowns which help investors gain confidence in their allocation (and sleep a lot better at night).

To use an example, in early 2018, we identified an inflection in economic growth (decelerating). In response, we moved to an overweight allocation in Treasury bonds, an underweight allocation in equity exposure but a concentration in defensive sectors such as utilities and REITs, plus some gold.

Given that there has not been another change in direction since early 2018, we have simply enjoyed the ride in the economic cycle with the proper allocation.

Since the inflection in growth, utilities and REITs have massively outperformed the broader market and Treasury bonds have experienced a historic run, far outpacing the highly volatile stock market which has been more or less flat for 19 months.

When we identify an upward inflection in either growth or inflation, which our leading indicators will help us do, we would then underweight Treasury bonds, and flip to an overweight position in equities with a concentration in cyclical sectors over defensive sectors.

What brought you to a macro focus instead of other types of investing research or analysis?

Eric Basmajian: A focus on macroeconomic cycles emerged after countless hours of research provided clarity on the driving forces behind asset class performance. As mentioned, when growth is accelerating, the S&P 500 rises an average of 25%. When growth is decelerating, the S&P 500 on average falls 6%. This divergence is amazing.

Cycle Returns: SPX

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

While many investors are focused on value or dividends, what nearly every investor doesn’t realize is that their gains or losses are driven virtually entirely by the trending direction of economic growth and inflation.

Furthermore, the biggest risks to your portfolio always happen when you are on the wrong side of the cycle. In 2007, there were “value” analysts who were buying what they thought to be “cheap” stocks, only to see their entire portfolio decline because the economic cycle was the more powerful force.

A perfect “bottoms up” analysis on Pepsi Co would not have informed you of the rapid deterioration in economic conditions that started as early as 2006.

How do you keep an open mind as economic data changes?

Eric Basmajian: One of the biggest problems I see with various types of analysis is the opinions embedded in the analysis. Most often, analysts and pundits characterize a data point or a growth rate as “good,” “bad,” “solid” or “okay.” These are subjective answers based on opinion. A “good” growth rate to someone may be a “bad” or “okay” growth rate to another investor or analyst.

Our process deals with facts rather than opinion. Accelerating or decelerating rates of growth or inflation are not opinions but rather objectively measured facts.

The data may move in a direction that is opposite the current forecast, but it is always characterized in the context of accelerating or decelerating. Otherwise, we can change what is “good” and what is “bad.”

We change if/when the data changes. We maintain an open mind by consistently reporting and measuring broad baskets of data in terms of acceleration or deceleration without room for opinion.

There's a lot of macro analysis and research out there. What makes EPB Macro Research different?

Eric Basmajian: EPB Macro Research is far different than most macro analysis. Firstly, we are uniquely focused on the rate of change or the change in the direction of the rate of growth. Most macro research does not appreciate the significance of the rate of change in growth.

Secondly, we focus on three distinct time frames, including secular economic trends, business cycle trends, and the 12-36 month growth rate cycle that drives the majority of your investing returns.

Lastly, we have a combination/confirmation process of proprietary leading indicators used to forecast the economic inflection points that will have the largest impact on your portfolio.

The easiest way to use the leading indicator process is to be long of cyclical equities during up cycles and shift to overweight bonds and defensive equities during down cycles.

Knowing the economic cycle, which you will virtually all the time with a combination of long-leading and short-leading indicators, is the biggest tailwind to have at your back when making investment decisions.

Thanks for the opportunity to highlight some of the cool things we have going on at EPB Macro Research!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Eric Basmajian nor I have any positions in any stocks mentioned in the article. Eric Basmajian hosts EPB Macro Research on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace, and Seeking Alpha is a partner with him and 170+ other authors on that platform.