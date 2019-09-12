Micro Focus International: Strategic Review Could Be Good News For Shareholders

In a recent update, Micro Focus (MFGP) revised its revenue guidance downwards; an announcement that sent its shares plunging over 30%. The company has found it tough since it acquired Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) software assets in an $8.8 billion deal in 2017. This has prompted the Board to accelerate a strategic review of operations, which includes strategic, operational, and financial alternatives. This leaves the door ajar for an array of outcomes, including potential value crystallization of its portfolio assets.

Strategic review could be good news for shareholders

In its own words, MFGP's decision to accelerate a strategic review is intended to "optimize the value of our broad portfolio of products, and it will consider a range of strategic, operational and financial alternatives available to the Company." Without much additional detail, I am going to have to assume that all possibilities are on the table.

What is clear is that the current strategy of cutting costs at a faster pace than the decline in revenue is not working. In fact, some parts of the business arguably need reinvestments instead. The announcement of a strategic review, in some way, acknowledges that the playbook that has served the company well in the past - Chairman Kevin Loosemore has grown EBITDA more than eight-fold by acquiring legacy software companies, dramatically cutting costs and cross-selling products since taking over in 2011 - needs to be re-written.

This leads me to think that a more possible outcome from a strategic review could be the disposal of assets in its portfolio. MFGP has shown itself willing to do this in the past with the $2.5b sale of SUSE to EQT. It has since proposed to return the bulk of the proceeds to shareholders. While selling SUSE was probably easier as it was always run separately, there are options that the company can undertake if it does decide to crystallize some value from its product portfolio.

I think there are parts of MFGP's portfolio that are of decent quality and where there may be scale advantages for potential suitors. Don't forget, this is a sector that has seen plenty of consolidation in recent times. Private equity sponsors are not shy to pull the trigger, as evidenced by the SUSE deal and the $16b buyout approach received by Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) from private equity duo Permira and Advent International. Interestingly, the Symantec bid pits the duo against Broadcom (AVGO), which has agreed to buy Symantec's enterprise security software portfolio to complement its purchase of CA Inc. last year. In many cases, deals for these mature software assets fetched healthy prices. The Broadcom deal for Symantec, for example, values the enterprise software business at 30x trailing EBITDA.

Another possibility, albeit a hail Mary one, is MFGP selling itself, just as prescribed by former major shareholder Elliott Management. MFGP's acquisition-led model that focuses on cash flow is not exactly the norm in the public markets, but private owners gobble them up time after time. A leveraged buyout of MFGP's shrinking business, whose costs have already been cut aggressively, would require some serious financial engineering. However, given the valuation the shares are trading at now, there is a small possibility that it might work.

HPE is proving hard to swallow

Not too many years ago, MFGP was Britain's largest tech company and boasted annual shareholder returns of almost 30%. The share price's fall off a cliff can be attributed to issues following Micro Focus's ambitious acquisition of HPE. The magnitude of the decline implies that investors are concerned with the size of the merger and its impact on MFGP's balance sheet.

These fears are clearly overblown. In fact, management is confident enough in MFGP's ability to service its debt that they decided to return $1.8b to shareholders following the disposal of SUSE. Most of MFGP's debt is not due until after October 2021, and the company generates tons of cash from its businesses - over $2b a year in operating cash flow. It is hard to foresee any issue with the debt position of the company, but the difference in opinion on the appropriate level of leverage between shareholders and management continues to depress the share price.

How cheap is the valuation?

This leads me to the question: what is the market pricing? A sub-5x recurring sales multiple is often seen as a sign of a distressed valuation in the software sector. MFGP is trading below 3x EV/Sales. The cash flow the company generates is not typically what I would categorize as distressed. Hence, the FCF yield at current levels - in the mid-teens - looks like a bargain.

I would argue that a 10% FCF yield is where MFGP should trade at. This is still a discount to its peers (and its historical trading range). However, given the uncertainty surrounding the company right now, forecasting its financials seems like an exercise in futility, and a discount is warranted. This takes the target price to $18.50, an upside of 35% from current level. This target price is also in line with the multiples of 6-8x EBITDA, which MFGP has paid for its acquisitions historically.

Conclusion

MFGP's struggle to integrate the acquisition of HPE has dragged its share price to a level that fundamentally undervalues the business. The shares look too cheap, and the Board's decision to expedite a strategic review is timely. I am of the opinion that there is a route to value crystallization, potentially through disposals or privatization. Recent news flows suggest that deal-making in the sector remains buoyant, which should give management the flexibility it needs to act accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.