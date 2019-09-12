OIL: Take The Long Trade In Crude

Both Brent and WTI are in backwardation, which means that the roll yield of the instrument is currently positive.

Over the last trading day, shares of the iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index (OIL) have fallen by around 2.5% in conjunction with macroeconomic uncertainties and trade discussions. Despite the negative press regarding trade discussions, I still believe that buying OIL makes for an excellent trade at this time. Specifically, I believe that holding the OIL ETN will likely return strong results for at least the remainder of the year.

The Instrument

Before jumping into the discussion of the underlying crude oil market fundamentals, let's briefly touch on what exactly the OIL ETN seeks to accomplish. OIL is an ETN which gives exposure to the S&P GSCI Crude Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and gives a production-weighted exposure to both the Brent and WTI markets through tracking futures contracts on an ongoing basis. The goal of the index is to provide a global crude benchmark by not just focusing on the highly-traded WTI futures contract.

I you're familiar with the crude markets, you probably don't see much of a value-add through a production-weighted exposure to WTI and Brent. The reason is simply due to the fact that these grades of crude are highly correlated. As goes Brent, so goes WTI for the most part. These instruments are so highly correlated that market participants generally look at the difference between the price of Brent and WTI to gauge relative supply and demand balances in domestic and global markets.

This said, even though Brent and WTI are highly correlated, it doesn't mean the strategy is without merits. Perhaps one of the biggest benefits from tracking both Brent and WTI is found in the fact that by holding exposure across two separate forward curves, the effects of roll yield can be amplified or reduced depending on specific instrument market structures.

Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding a position across a forward curve as time progresses. The reason for this gain or loss is due to the fact that there is a general tendency that as time progresses, the prices in the back of a futures curve tend to approach the value of the front month contract. This can be either a benefit or a detriment depending on the structure of the market.

When a market is in backwardation (front contract above back contracts), roll yield on a long position is positive because the long contracts held at lower prices will increase in value on a relative basis as time nears expiry. When a market is in contango (front contract below back month contracts), roll yield on a long position will be negative because the long contracts held at higher prices will tend to trade down towards the front month as time progresses. This relationship is not an iron-clad law (seasonality and other month-specific factors can throw it off), but it is a strong enough relationship that entire investment operations can revolve around seeking to capture roll.

In the case of OIL, roll yield is currently strongly positive for the instrument which is perhaps one of the biggest charms of the ETN at this time. Specifically, WTI is currently $0.08/b in backwardation in the front two contracts whereas Brent is currently a whopping $0.63/b in backwardation in the front two months of the curve. This means that roll yield for OIL is currently strongly positive in that regardless of the weighting of futures contracts between Brent and WTI, both legs of the index are making money from the roll. Despite this strong benefit (which truly can be a primary reason for holding OIL as long as backwardation remains), I believe the Brent and WTI fundamentals strongly indicate that further upside is in the cards.

Fundamentals

When it comes to the fundamentals of crude oil, the story for Brent and WTI is basically linked. While virtually no good data exists for any sort of crude balance for Brent, we can see from the rigorous U.S. datasets that WTI is currently experiencing tightness. Indeed, for the first time in several months, crude inventories fell below the five-year average with no end to the drop in sight.

The reason why North American crude inventories are falling so strongly entirely resist with OPEC as you can see through examining the supply and demand components. On the supply side both imports and production constitute the total figure. Production has largely continued upwards this year with brief storm-related disruptions.

However imports have collapsed to historically low levels.

The reason why imports have come at such low levels really has to do with OPEC. As you can see from the monthly level of imports from both OPEC and non-OPEC countries, OPEC is constraining flows to the United States which is requiring others to supply the country.

This weak supply has been met by a continued growth in demand from exports with almost all weeks of this year hitting all-time seasonal highs.

Perhaps the only bearish blemish on the horizon for crude oil in North American comes from refining demand. Most of this year has seen very weak refinery utilization, but recent weeks have seen a slight uptick towards the top of the range.

At present, the fundamentals are strongly bullish crude oil in North America and this situation is going to remain the same in all likelihood. The reason why I can so confidently say this is that OPEC has agreed to extend its cuts through March of 2020, which means that the bullish catalyst driving inventories this year is going to continue for at least the next six months.

The crude markets are highly interconnected and the slowing of OPEC flows means that Brent will see higher prices as well due to the fact that Brent is an immediate waterborne barrel. What I mean is that since Brent is produced directly onto ships for transport, it is a direct competitor for OPEC markets and market share. As OPEC curtails exports, Brent will be required to step in and demand will be higher - as seen by the steep backwardation in the Brent forward curve.

OIL tracks each of these markets and is poised to gain from the upside as well as the ongoing positive roll. Based on the fundamentals and strong roll yield, I suggest holding OIL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.