DNP: Measuring This Closed-End Fund Against XLU

We look at a Sector SPDR correlogram, establish that XLU does correlate better vs. other sectors, and study capture ratios.

XLU has been on a tear, but DNP has been keeping up.

We examine how Duff & Phelps constructs the benchmark for DNP, contrasting this against the simpler approach taken by Morningstar.

The DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) is a closed-end fund with almost $4B in AUM. Duff & Phelps is the fund advisor, and Connie Luecke, CFA, has managed DNP since January 2018.

Volume in the shares is quite heavy for a closed-end fund, and so I thought it would interest readers to see how DNP correlates with other tradeable assets.

Finding a Benchmark For DNP

The Benchmark Index is a composite of the returns of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Utility Bond Index, weighted quarterly to reflect the stock and bond ratio of the Fund based on beginning of quarter market value. Indices are unmanaged, their returns do not reflect any fees, expenses, or sales charges, and they are not available for direct investment. Performance returns for the S&P 500 Utilities Index and Barclays Capital U.S. Utility Bond Index were obtained from Bloomberg Finance L.P.

Fund Fact Sheet

Granted, the fund fact sheet is quite dated by now, and so the relative returns between DNP and its composite index have almost certainly changed. Still, you get the general idea as to how the Fund measures itself.

Morningstar

Because there is, and always has been, a healthy mix of stocks and bonds in DNP's mix of holdings, it is fair to say that a composite index is appropriate.

Note that the fund does employ leverage (see more on this topic here). Morningstar takes the reasonably simple approach of comparing DNP to the S&P 1500 Utilities Total Return Index.

Morningstar

Utilities do indeed comprise a very large portion of the holdings. In fact, according to the DNP's prospectus, public utilities is the only industry to which the Fund may allocate more than 25% of assets.

So How Has the Utilities Sector SPDR Been Doing, and Has DNP Held Up?

Finance Yahoo! - compiled by Author

Simply put, low rates and fears of an economic slowdown has put the wind in the sales of the XLU (you can read my analysis of XLU here). Looking above, drawdowns have been fairly modest, with the biggest spill occurring around Q1 2018, when interest rates were quickly adjusting higher.

Finance Yahoo! - Compiled by Author

In spite of XLU's impressive run-up, however, DNP has kept pace. It's been pretty difficult since early 2016 (when energy - XLE - and materials - XLB - were getting hit hard) to purchase the shares anywhere near 5% above a 52-week low.

The mean daily return over the last year really stands out, both as an absolute figure and also in comparison to past look-backs. I think it's going to be difficult to get similar performance to what we've observed over the last 12 months.

DNP's premium has gotten quite rich of late (see below)

Data by YCharts

Sector Correlations

Finance Yahoo! - Compiled by Author

Above is a five-year monthly correlation between DNP and each of the Sector SPDRs, based on total returns. On the whole, DNP is in fact most closely correlated with XLU, but not overwhelmingly so. A .53 correlation suggests that there is plenty of room for these two assets to march to the beat of their own respective drummers.

Comparing Upside to Downside Between DNP and XLU

XLU is passively managed, while DNP has an active manager, which naturally involves higher fees. The data below (for that matter, all the graphs examined here) are net of fees.

Daily Capture vs. XLU: Finance Yahoo! - Compiled by Author

To the extent that we want to use the Utilities sector as a benchmark (Morningstar does, while the fund manager does not), we can see outperformance on the daily Capture Ratio for DNP relative to XLU going back to September 2014.

The dotted line with slope 1 in the graphic above corresponds to even upside vs. downside capture for DNP, with movement in the XLU as a baseline.

What we find is that, over the last five years, DNP has displayed lower daily upside, as well as lower daily downside, in comparison to this particular benchmark. The fact that DNP is northwest of the dotted line indicates that DNP participates to a greater extent in XLU's upside (a little over 40%) than its downside (around 36%). The low-risk profile, coupled with the strong daily capture ratio, has helped DNP to outpace and even outperform the mighty XLU.

Monthly Capture vs. XLU: Finance Yahoo! - Compiled by Author

The monthly capture has been even more impressive for DNP, with significantly lower participation in downside in comparison to down-moves with XLU, and even greater upside capture than in the daily.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

The result is that the relative total return (which assumes full reinvestment of dividends for each set of shares) on the DNP:XLU has generally trended higher.

I really think you've got to take the "yield-chasing" play with a grain of salt here. The chart above is about a month old, but it underscores the rapid ascent of negative-yielding rates throughout the globe (see my discussion on this topic here, as I compare thoughts on this phenomenon from Aristotle, L. Blankfein, and Greenspan).

In the graphic below, you can see the precipitous decline in market-based yield on both of these instruments. DNP's distribution yield has fallen from about 8% down to near 6% over the past three years. Shares would need to fall quite a bit to get back to the more familiar territory.

Data by YCharts

Certainly many investors (myself likely included) are holding off before buying in, especially given the current premium. But waiting can get mighty frustrating while the trend moves away from you.

Wrap Up

Thank you for reading, and I'd love to hear your thoughts on this fund as I consider the shares for purchase. It's good to have a strong base of knowledgeable readers on whom I can draw better understanding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am investigating the properties of this fund, and I am considering a purchase of the shares.