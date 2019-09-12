The Perils Of Low Interest Rates

This morning President Trump took his argument for low interest rates one step further by suggesting that the US economy needs zero or even negative interest rates, calling it a "once in a lifetime opportunity." Only a few countries have negative rates, namely Japan, Sweden, Denmark, and Switzerland; meanwhile, the vast majority of developed countries have very low rates at 3% or less, with US, of course, among them.

Low rates, in general, are emblematic of healthy low-inflation economies, where consumers are encouraged to borrow and invest. One only needs to look at a list of countries with double-digit rates, such as Angola (15.5%), Mozambique (21.75%), and Uzbekistan (16.0%), among others, to get a sense of where we don't want to be.

However, low interest rates have their own perils as well. The most obvious and commonly cited danger is setting rates so low that, when the recession strikes, the Federal Reserve will be left with little maneuvering room to incentivize borrowers in the same way it did back during the financial crisis. However, there are more reasons: the fact that we don't often speak of them is a danger in itself.

For one thing, low interest rates are key drivers of almost any market bubble and subsequent meltdown. As institutional investors face low income from Treasury securities, they flee to stocks, inflating share prices beyond the reasonable estimates of their fundamentals.

Second, low interest rates create invisible shift from consumption to investment. Consumers, such as those who rely on conservative interest income from their earnings or pensions, will have less money to spend, an effect that should greatly offset incremental investment activity from prospective borrowers. Recall that consumption makes up roughly 70% of the GDP.

Third, low interest rates have greater efficacy in resuscitating an ailing economy, as opposed to sustaining the economic expansion. Low rates incite wary borrowers to rekindle their economic activities; meanwhile, acceleration of economic activities via an additional 25 or 50 basis points has only a marginal effect.

After all, we frequently forget that the Fed's mandate is to balance inflation and unemployment. It is implicit in this mandate that they are to help sustain or accelerate economic growth. However, is the Fed the only driver of the economy? Most certainly not: otherwise, we would be living in a recession-free Garden of Eden.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.