MTUM Vs. VLUE: A Paradigm Shift Towards Value Or Just Another Bump In The Momentum Road

We have a clear winner when we compare the two funds; however, we still end up asking ourselves is this an absolute, or only a relative, winner?

Nonetheless, the most important factor for investors to pay attention to is the risk/reward ratio: How much units of returns do they make for each unit of risk they take?

Sector allocation is the main driver behind the different returns of the two ETFs we examine in this article: Momentum (MTUM) and Value (VLUE).

Momentum investing is outperforming value investing for years. However, the past few days are signaling that we might be witnessing an inflection point.

Unprecedented Gap

There's a bit of an unwind in the momentum versus value trade going on this week.

Over the past two trading days (September 8-9), the momentum ETF (MTUM) has under-performed the value ETF (VLUE) by no less than 5.8% (!). That's the largest two-day under-performance of MTUM since the inception of these ETFs, back in April 2013.

Does the rare outperformance of value over momentum, over the past two days, signal that we're seeing a paradigm shift or is this just a larger-than-usual bump in the long-paved road that favors momentum over value over the past decade?

Let's take a deeper look at each fund in order to find out.

Sector Allocations

Naturally, different mix of (sector) exposure is the main driver behind the outperformance of momentum over value.

MTUM

Source: iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

VLUE

Source: iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Sector Allocation- Comparison

Technology (XLK): MTUM has a 15% higher exposure than VLUE to this high-flying, outperforming* sector.

Financials (XLF): MTUM has a 7% lower exposure than VLUE to this slightly lagging* sector.

Energy (XLE): MTUM has a 5% lower exposure than VLUE to this lagging* sector.

*Based on YTD performance:

Technology Select Sector SPDR ® ETF: +30%

ETF: +30% Financial Select Sector SPDR ® ETF: +18%

ETF: +18% Energy Select Sector SPDR ® ETF: +9%

ETF: +9% SPDR® S&P 500 ETF (SPY): +20%

Data by YCharts

Top 10 Holdings

A closer look at the specific holdings of MTUM and VLUE also reveal some major differences, as not even a single name appear in the top 10 lists of both ETFs.

MTUM

Source: iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The average performance of MTUM's top-10* holdings is exactly +30.0% (!), without even a single holding in the red.

*MTUM's full list of top-10 holdings (based on the ETF's holding size):

Procter & Gamble Co (PG): +46%

Mastercard Inc. (MA): +42%

Visa Inc. (V): +37%

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): +35%

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS): +34%

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO): +34%

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA): +26%

Merck & Co. Inc (MRK): +23%

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX): +15%

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL): +8%

VLUE

Source: iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The average performance of VLUE's top-10* holdings is +19.8%, with two out of the ten holdings in the red for the year.

*VLUE's full list of top-10 holdings (based on the ETF's holding size):

AT&T Inc (T): +54%

Intel Corp. (INTC): +37%

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM): +35%

Micron Technology Inc. (MU): +31%

Bank of America Corporation (BAC): +21%

General Motors Co. (GM): +20%

Chevron Corp. (CVX): +16%

Pfizer Inc. (PFE): +12%

Citigroup Inc. (C): -13%

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA): -15%

Data by YCharts

Total Returns

Returns since inception of the Momentum/Value factor ETFs in April 2013:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Fctr ETF: +153%

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF: +93%

Data by YCharts

Unsurprisingly, momentum has outperformed value big time in recent years. The question is: What's next? Can value investing keep the momentum over... momentum/growth investing for more than just a few days?

Data by YCharts

Unprecedented Times

We are living at unprecedented times, seeing unprecedented actions/moves whenever we look.

The global economy is slowing, more and more people fear of a recession within 12 months, and central banks are stepping in.

As we all know, the market can stay irrational way longer than one can stay solvent. For that reason, we aren't betting against the market, and we don't suggest anyone to do so (as of yet).

Nevertheless, we do hedge ourselves by simply playing the game more cautiously:

Taking profits when valuations are more than fair;

trading options - both to get out of existing positions, as well as to enter into new positions, at more favorable prices than current market prices;

shorting specific stocks that we believe to be suffering from sustained weakness;

maintaining a lower (than usual) net long exposure to the market; and

also by shifting from growth to value.

Indeed, this is putting us behind the broad market when the market moves straight up, but when we measure the return (we make) against the risk (we take), there's nothing to be sorry about.

The whole idea of proper risk management is to maximize the participation in the upside and to minimize the participation in the downside. It doesn't mean that you will make just as much as the market on the way up, and it also doesn't mean that you won't suffer a loss on the way down. However, if you make 17% when the S&P 500 (SPY) is up 20%, and if you make -10% when the S&P 500 is down 20%, that's quite a reasonable outcome in our view.

The Decisive Factor: Risk/Reward

Going back to our main question: Momentum versus Value.

The expense ratios/management fees of both funds are identical (0.15%), so from that aspect there's no need to favor one over the other.

The Standard Deviation ("SD") over the past three years of the two funds (as of August 31, 2019) is 14.89% for VLUE and 12.41% for MTUM. As such, MTUM seems like the better fund, because it delivers a higher return while taking a smaller risk.

Having said that, JPMorgan's (JPM) Marko Kolanovic believes that what we're seeing this week - value stocks enjoying one of their biggest rallies in recent years relative to momentum - is only the beginning of much longer-term trend.

We fully agree with the quant guru on that part!

Investors must also pay close attention to the sharp rise in the implied volatility of both funds in recent weeks.

The last time we've seen such elevated levels of volatility was Q4/2018 - and this was an unpleasant period for both funds.

Data by YCharts

While this article finds that MTUM offers better value (pun intended), and mostly better risk/reward profile, than VLUE, we have to wonder isn't the best action, right now, is to simply give a pass to both funds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA, T, SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.