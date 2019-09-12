Invesque REIT A Potential Hidden Canadian Dividend Magnet

In this article, I would like to shed light on a relatively small (in terms of total assets) Canadian Healthcare REIT Invesque (IVQ.U). Invesque is a Canadian Healthcare REIT, with a specialization in Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing of several types:

Independent Living

Assisted Living

Skilled Nursing Facilities

Transitional Care Centers

Below, we can see a snapshot of today's state of the REIT, prepared at the end of August 2019:

Source: Invesque Company Overview

Out of the total 124 properties:

13 buildings are outside the USA; it is 10.4% of the portfolio with exposure to Western and Central Canada;

111 buildings are in the USA; it is 89.6% of the portfolio with a focus to Northeast and Southeast USA (Pennsylvania, Illinois, Virginia, Texas, and other states) Undoubtedly, local economics of healthcare markets vary from one location to another, but executives see “…favorable demographic trends, increasing demand with a stagnant supply of new facilities, the shift from high-cost hospitals for post-acute care to lower-cost settings such as skilled nursing facilities…”



When management of Invesque describes favorable demographics, they predominantly rest on the thesis that the generation of baby-boomers had twice as many annual births as a pre-WWII generation, which is supported by the data below:

Source: Invesque Company Overview

I agree with the executive outlook and think that there are three main points of Invesque’s stable financial position:

High quality of the Company's properties, by which I mean: Location near main roads but not in densely populated, quiet areas Safe construction materials Multiple choices of private accommodations, with enough space for living and having a rest, smart lightning, decent amenities Sensible use of interior spaces Artificial ponds or water resources, small forests/parks for residents to enjoy Wide range of medical and therapeutic procedures and amenities Comfortable furniture and medicine equipment I analyzed the buildings and saw that management did a great job in modernizing its assets; most properties were renovated or remodeled within the 2014 - 2018 period: rearranged layouts, updated facades and interiors, modern equipment, new water and sewage facilities and so on.

NNN leases and JV structures Occupancy for stabilized properties is 85% (89% for joint ventures and arrangements) for 2019Q2

Contracts with leading senior housing operators

Sector Specifics

It bears noting, that Patient-Driven Payment Model is going to come into force in the Healthcare sector (Skilled nursing facilities - SNF) beginning October 1, 2019. It will substitute the current RUG-IV approach and should positively influence the financials of Senior Housing operators as it focuses on the unique needs and characteristics of residents and has a more transparent system of calculating reimbursements from Medicare. Invesque CEO Scott White saw opportunities in this transition because: “…Invesque’s SNF facilities tend to have a greater concentration of Medicare patients with more clinically complex patients that aren’t exclusively rehab…”. While it is hard to accurately portray the impact of PDPM for Invesque at the moment, I would say that the new model at least should not increase direct costs for this REIT but may have negative implications if Invesque's SNF operators will be negatively influenced.

REIT’s Health

Despite Invesque’s balance sheet for 2019Q2 is 5x smaller than average Canadian REIT ($1.2 bln. vs. $6 bln.), the growth of total assets from 2016Q2 to 2019Q2 amounted to ~200%., due to acquiring properties from Ensign, Mohawk Medical REIT, Symphony, Constant Care Community. In my opinion, the size of the balance sheet is the first essential indicator of REIT's overall economic activity and propensity to digest new debt.

Current Debt/Assets ratio is 57%, which is higher than the median (50%) amongst all Canadian REIT, but less than Healthcare REITs (EXE, SIA, CSH, NWH). Pro-forma (2019) Debt/Assets ratio is going to be about 60% due to the latest acquisition of Commonwealth Senior Living for $285.4 mln. (debt portion is 65%, the rest is preferred equity and cash). Current Debt/Equity ratio is 1.46, which is the lower than the industry median (vs. 1.52). Although NOI / Interest ratio fluctuated from 2018Q1 to 2019Q2, TTM NOI / Interest is 1.75, which is less than usually minimum acceptable 2.0 but still enough to service interest-bearing debt.

I summed up the critical financial data below: Source: Invesque’s financial reports, authors calculations

Unfortunately, 2019Q2 Net Income is in red, but it is primarily ascribed to a change in fair value component.

Investment Thesis

Well, if we look at general multiples amongst Healthcare REITs, it is seen that Invesque is traded below median TTM P/FFO (7.8x vs. 13.4x) and TTM P/AFFO (8.5x vs. 14.5x). It makes this stock one of the most attractive from the point of relative value. I need to specify that I use Canadian but not American REITs as peers (although, Invesque's portfolio is 90% US-based) because I would like to test a hypothesis about the comparison of the fundamental behavior of quasi-Canadian and true-Canadian stocks.

One of the indicators which estimate the “margin of safety” for REITs is the difference between NAV (Net Asset Value) and current market price. Net Asset Value enables to calculate the market value of REITs assets (e.g., Green Street Advisors describe NAV better than anyone). Currently, Invesque is undervalued, having a ~12% discount to its NAV according to Canadian REITs monthly by CIBC. I agree with this calculation and think that NAV gap is mainly associated with the market value of Investment Properties and Properties Held for Development at Invesque's balance sheet.

In terms of spread investing, using the formula:

Capitalization rate – Cost of capital

We may calculate the investment attractiveness of Invesque. According to financial statements for 2019Q2, the weighted average cap rate is 7.84%. As far as the cost of capital is concerned, I have decided to take the average of WACC (4.23%) and NTM FFO/share to current Price (3.2%) (see last Chapters of “Investing in REITs” by Ralph Block to get acquainted with this ratio) and call it "an adjusted average cost of capital". So, it is 3.75%. Consequently, the spread is decent, at 4.09%.

To crown it all, a current appealing dividend yield (12%) plus a potential upside (5%-7%) within a year allows me to estimate a total return of 17-19% for holding IVQ.U. My fair value corridor is between $6.5 and $7 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.