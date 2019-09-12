Borr Drilling: Promising, Albeit Risky Bet On The High-Specification Jack-Up Market

Speculative investors looking for exposure to one of the currently most promising market segments should consider an investment in Borr Drilling.

Story is not without risk as liquidity has suffered from slower than expected contracting progress and an irresponsible, derivate bet on peer Valaris Inc.

Discussing the company's most recent quarterly report and approximating net asset value.

Initiating coverage of Borr Drilling, a leading operator of modern, high-specification jack-up rigs. The company recently listed its shares on the NYSE.

Borr Drilling (BORR) is a newcomer in the offshore drilling industry, established by former Seadrill executive Tor Olav Trøim to take advantage of the major industry downturn that started in the second half of 2014.

Since its foundation, the company has acquired a host of assets from other industry players as well as an mini-armada of stranded newbuild rigs from some of the world's leading shipyards.

Photo: High-specification, harsh environment jack-up rig "Prospector 5" - Source: MarineTraffic.com

Currently, the company owns 22 premium jack-up rigs, four standard jack-up rigs and one vintage semi-submersible rig. In addition, Borr Drilling anticipates to take delivery of another eight newbuild jack-up rigs before the fourth quarter 2020 with full financing having already been secured.

In its early stages, Borr Drilling solely relied on equity funding but has started to take on substantial amounts of debt over the past couple of quarters.

As of the end of Q2, the company had amassed almost $1.6 billion in debt but does not face any maturities until June 2022.

Moreover, unlike its peers, the company's balance sheet is not distorted by a vastly overstated fleet book value as Borr Drilling acquired the assets at discounted prices over the course of the downturn.

Bassoe Offshore currently values the company's fleet at roughly $2.4 billion (at the mid-point of the range) which does not include the above discussed eight newbuild rigs still awaiting delivery. In comparison, Borr Drilling carries its fleet including installment payments made for newbuild rigs at approximately $2.85 billion on the balance sheet.

In addition, the company had $106.8 million in cash (including restricted cash) at the end of the second quarter and available liquidity of $119.8 million including $75 million in undrawn credit facilities.

Another $50 million newbuild facility will become available to the company next year.

Furthermore, Borr Drilling still owns five unencumbered rigs which could provide additional liquidity if needed by either an outright sale or raising additional debt against these assets:

The Board believes, based on offers from industrial players and valuations received from third party brokers, that the total value of these assets, including backlog, to be in the region from approximately $150 million to $200 million.

The company also holds $32.9 million in marketable debt securities of which the majority is expected to be sold within the next 12 months.

To calculate the company's net asset value ("NAV"), I decided to provide three different scenarios. A conservative valuation effectively based on Bassoe Offshore estimates which only includes a small part of the more than $300 million in newbuild installments already paid by the company and a more optimistic view based simply on book value. I also calculated a mid-point scenario:

Source: Author's own work

Keep in mind that the calculation does not take into account the company's stated backlog of $620 million as of August 29.

My conservative NAV estimate almost matches Borr Drilling's recent offering price of $9.30 in late July when the company listed its shares on the NYSE.

At that time, I had accumulated a substantial position in Borr Drilling's shares but over the course of the dismal conference call of peer Valaris (NYSE:VAL) on August 1, I sold almost my entire holdings and only kept a token position, mostly for two reasons:

Despite the issues at Valaris being almost solely related to the floater site of the business, I assumed the unexpectedly weak outlook by a leading player to drag down the industry as a whole. Borr Drilling has direct exposure to the performance of Valaris' common stock due to an ill-advised derivative bet in the form of forward contracts.

As of June 30, Borr Drilling had accumulated losses of $55.1 million under the Valaris forward contracts, requiring the company to provide an additional $32.6 million of restricted cash to the respective margin account during Q2.

Unfortunately, Valaris' stock has continued to decline in Q3 but at least has recovered substantially from an all time low of $3.58 touched in mid-August.

As Borr Drilling has stated the remaining exposure under the forward contracts at $36.1 million as of June 30, we can assume, based on the Valaris stock price of $8.53 at that date, that the company is obliged to buy roughly 4.2 million shares under the contracts.

With Valaris shares trading at $6.80 as of the time of this writing, the additional losses under the contracts so far in Q3 calculate to a moderate 7.3 million.

While my original plan was to buy back my full position after an anticipated sell-off following the Q2 earnings release, I ended up repurchasing only 50% of the shares as the Valaris-related losses were not the only issue in the report.

Not only did Borr Drilling use a whopping $54.9 million of cash in operating activities, the company also had to invest heavily in newbuild rig activations, resulting in negative free cash flow for the quarter of $106.6 million.

And while management's outlook was rather positive on the surface it actually represented another backpedaling from projections made earlier this year:

The Company generated positive Adjusted EBITDA for the month of June 2019 and expects that the EBITDA level reached during Q3 will cover all operational and financial cash costs for the total fleet. Considering Borr still has another 16 available and undelivered modern units to be put into operation, the probability to generate significant cash even at current market day rates should be good.

Sounds good, but compare this to the outlook from the Q1/2019 report (emphasis added by author):

The Company expects to generate positive operating cash-flow in the third quarter 2019 (...).

Note that the outright expectation to generate positive operating cash flow in Q3 has been removed from the most recent outlook quoted above. The company also moved the timeline from the end of the second quarter to the third quarter.

Or take a look at the projections made at the end of Q4/2018 (emphasis added by author):

The Company expects to be cash-flow positive in terms of cash from operations at the end of the second quarter of 2019 when all of these contracts have commenced. This is a watershed moment in the history of Borr compared to the cash-burn experienced in 2018.

Clearly, things have moved somewhat slower as originally anticipated by management as also evidenced by the unexpected withdrawal of two letters of intent for drilling contracts earlier this year.

In combination, the higher than expected cash usage in Q2, the irresponsible derivative bet on Valaris and the slower than expected progress in contracting the company's large fleet of modern jack-up rigs, have cooled down my enthusiasm for Borr Drilling somewhat.

That said, it would have been far more lucrative to stick to the original plan given the recent recovery rally in offshore drilling stocks with the company's shares up almost 50% over the past two weeks.

Bottom Line:

Borr Drilling has advanced to a leading player in the modern jack-up segment with the company's large number of available high-specification rigs providing for material upside in case of a widely anticipated, further market recovery.

The company has fully financed its remaining newbuild deliveries and does not face any debt maturities before June 2022. Should Borr Drilling indeed manage to generate positive cash flow from operations later this year, investors might start to rerate the stock.

In addition, unlike most of its peers, the book value of the company's fleet on the balance sheet isn't vastly overstated which limits the risk of material impairment charges going forward.

That said, contracting progress has been somewhat slower than expected so far and the company's available liquidity not only looks somewhat tighter than I would like at this point in the cycle but also took a meaningful hit from an irresponsible, derivative bet on peer Valaris.

Moreover, the company will not only have to contract a large number of available rigs and upcoming newbuild deliveries but also needs to secure substantial follow-on work for large parts of the currently contracted fleet.

With the stock, even after the recent recovery rally, still trading at an almost 30% discount to its conservatively calculated NAV, speculative investors looking for exposure to the high-specification jack-up segment should consider an investment in Borr Drilling.

Keep in mind that offshore drillers are among the most volatile stocks in the entire market these days and limit your risk accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BORR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.