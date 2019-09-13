The Asset Allocator: Some Cash For Potash, And Other Boring Products (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify (click the highlighted links).
My search for investments that could stand up to a bear market continues, and has led me to Israel Chemicals (ICL), a boring but cheap conglomerate. The company reported substantial year-over-year gains at the start of this year, but its stock's share price has fallen substantially since then.
This podcast (7:55) conjectures that the market may be typecasting ICL as a potash company. If you look at other potash companies, or at the Global X Potash ETF (SOIL), you'll see similar looking charts. Yet, from what I can gather, ICL is more profitable, more diversified and offers greater value-add than some of its peers.