The Asset Allocator: Some Cash For Potash, And Other Boring Products (Podcast)

Summary

My search for investments that could stand up to a bear market continues, and has led me to Israel Chemicals (ICL), a boring but cheap conglomerate.

Every company has its season, and I believe this company’s season is a bear market. In fact, the company’s last major jump was in 2007 and 2008.

The company reported substantial year-over-year gains at the start of this year, but its stock’s share price has fallen substantially this year.

The market in its collective wisdom knows something or the market in its collective foolishness is missing something. I think it’s the latter.