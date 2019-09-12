Luokung Technology To Acquire eMapgo Technologies For Map Tech

With the deal, LKCO will combine eMapgo with another subsidiary to create an indoor / outdoor mapping system.

eMapgo has developed a number of mapping technologies and related data sets for location based services.

Luokung Technology said it has agreed to acquire eMapgo Technologies for $119 million in cash and stock.

Quick Take

Luokung Technology (LKCO) announced it has agreed to acquire eMapgo Technologies (Beijing) for $119 million.

eMapgo provides a map service platform in China consisting of navigation electronic maps, ADAS maps and HD maps of the country as well as geographic location information services.

With the acquisition, LKCO seeks to combine eMapgo’s data with its indoor location data subsidiary Yuanli Anda, to create a full indoor / outdoor map in China.

Target Company

Beijing, China-based eMapgo was founded in 2004 and has obtained Class-A qualification certificates of navigable surveying and mapping, internet map service and geographic information system engineering.

Management is headed by CEO and Board Member Darwin Lu, who has been with the firm since 2011 and was previously head of Business Development at NATEQ.

The company has also obtained quality management system certificates of ISO9001 and ISO/TS16949 and CMMI3 while its map database covers mainland China, Hong Kong and the administrative region of Macao, accounting for about 8.5 million km of road networks and 70 million points of interest.

eMapgo’s primary offerings include:

In-Car Navigation

World Map & Web Map Service

Autonomous Driving

GIS

Company partners or major customers include:

Pioneer

Neusoft (SHA:600718)

Audi (ETR:NSU)

IBM (IBM)

KFC (YUM)

Starbucks (SBUX)

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Market Research Future, the global mobile mapping market is projected to reach $37.4 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecasted CAGR of 13.4% between 2018 and 2023. the widespread use and potential of the technology and various advancements in georeferencing technologies.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the widespread use and potential of the technology and various advancements in georeferencing technologies.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the period due to the introduction of low-cost, high-performance solutions designed to meet the growing consumer demand as well as the adoption of partnership and expansion strategies by numerous key players in the region.

According to another market research report by The Business Research Company, the China surveying and mapping market size is projected to reach $3.54 billion by 2022.

Major vendors that provide global mobile mapping include:

Apple (AAPL)

Ericsson (STO:ERIC-B)

Trimble (TRMB)

Microsoft (MSFT)

NavVis

Hexagon (STO:HEXA-B)

Google (GOOG)

Mitsubishi Electric (TYO:6503)

TomTom International (AMS:TOM2)

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Luokung disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $119 million (RMB836 million) in cash and common stock paid ‘at a conversion rate of $7 dollars per share.’

Management said the deal was contingent upon its ability to close the financing for the purchase price.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2018, LKCO had $1.2 million in cash and equivalents and $34.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($12.9 million).

In the past 12 months, LKCO’s stock price has dropped 38.7% vs. U.S. Interactive Media industry’s rise of 3.5% and the broader overall U.S. market’s increase of 1.6%, as the chart below indicates:

Commentary

Luokung is acquiring eMapgo to increase its data source and quantity as well as provide ongoing access to new location data.

As LKCO stated in the deal announcement,

EMG's mapping capabilities and its underlying database along with the Company's SuperEngine Spatial-Temporal big data engine capability will serve as the Company's two core technology clusters to support services and applications in LBS, remote sensing data, networking, smart city, autonomous driving and other fields.

LKCO also said it will launch what it calls ‘China’s first Spatial-Temporal full-vector non-tiled covering indoor and outdoor map, by combining the technology from its subsidiary, Yuanli Anda... with EGM’s underlying data...’

This is an ambitious undertaking. At the very least, LKCO will operate EMG as a standalone entity.

With the deal, assuming it is consummated, LKCO brings in-house a rich data source that management believes will be the data lake it needs to produce a differentiated indoor/outdoor mapping capability.

Time will tell if it can close the deal and create the technology it seeks.

