Higher Copper Prices Are Lifting Freeport

Freeport McMoran (FCX) has risen sharply since the end of August, but all signs are pointing to stock that can increase further. Copper prices may be one reason why Freeport has more upside.

I first noted positive trends taking place in Freeport on Sept. 6.

Options Bets

Freeport has seen an increasing amount of bullish options activity in recent days. On September 5, the October 18 $11 calls saw their open interest levels rise by almost 20,000 contracts, to a total of about 23,000. According to data provided by Trade Alert, the calls were bought, a sign that traders are betting the stock will rise.

The calls currently trade for about $0.30 per contract on September 12. It means that for a buyer of the calls to break even, the stock would need to rise to $11.30, or 9% from the stocks price of $10.40 if holding the options until the expiration date.

Technical Take

The technical chart also is showing shares are breaking out, rising above technical resistance at $10.35. It means that the stock could rise to around $11 before hitting its next level of resistance, about 6% higher than the current price.

Also, volume levels have been steadily risings along with the stock price. It could be suggesting that new buyers are entering the name. Additionally, the relative strength index has been steadily rising, a sign of bullish momentum.

Copper

One reason why Freeport's stock has been rising is likely due to improving copper prices. Copper has increased in recent weeks off its lows, rising to $2.61 from $2.53. Now copper also is nearing a breakout. The metal has been stuck in a multi-month downtrend since April. The metal is now attempting to rise above that downtrend, and it could send the metal higher toward $2.71.

Copper is mostly seen as a global growth proxy. The improvement in prices may be a reflection of a more optimistic look on global growth, especially given the recent moves by central banks around the globe to ease monetary policy.

Risks

However, the big piece of that global growth story is still unresolved surrounding global trade. Expectations continue to build that there will be a meeting between the US and China in October. However, until that piece of the equation is solved, there's a risk that a trade deal doesn't happen. Should an agreement not occur, it would be bad news for the global growth story, copper, and Freeport.

Should copper prices fail to rise above the downtrend, the cost of copper could fall very quickly back to its lows around $2.53, and perhaps as low as $2.46. That would be negative for Freeport.

Momentum and optimism are lifting the price of copper and Freeport. As long as that momentum continues, then the stock is likely to be a principal beneficiary.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.