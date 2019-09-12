Valero Will Eventually Reward Patient Investors

A few days ago, I received a message from a regular reader of my articles regarding Valero (VLO). He bought the stock in the mid $80s after a bullish article I wrote and the stock has lost 7% since then. While I completely understand his disappointment, I believe that the greatest virtue in an investor is patience, as long as the initial investment thesis is intact. In this article, I will analyze why I believe that the shareholders of Valero should remain patient.

Business overview

Valero is marginally the second-largest U.S. refiner, with 15 refineries and a total refining capacity of 3.1 million barrels per day. Just like all the other domestic refiners, Valero has posted lackluster results in the first half of the year due to a decrease in the refining margins over last year. This decrease was pronounced in the first quarter due to the collapse of the discount of Canadian heavy crude oil to WTI, from approximately $40 to $10. Refining margins have rebounded since then thanks to favorable seasonality but still refiners are expected to post lower earnings than last year. For instance, while the earnings per share of Valero remain at a high level (compared to its historical performance), they are expected to fall 30% this year, from $7.37 to $5.17.

Moreover, there is another point of concern, namely the rising total U.S. refining capacity. As refiners have enjoyed excessive profits for seven consecutive years, they have invested in additional refining capacity in recent years in order to boost their earnings. As a result, U.S. refineries reported capacity of 18.8 million barrels per day early this year, the highest capacity in the last 38 years. Investors are justified to be worried about this trend, as refining is a cyclical business and excessive supply may exert pressure on refining margins.

However, it is important to note that the demand for refined products has been growing at a fast clip as well. To be sure, the global demand for refined products has been rising by more than 1.0 million barrels per day every year and has surpassed the threshold of 100.0 million barrels per day for the first time in history. This trend will continue to support the refining margins for the foreseeable future.

Even better, refiners will greatly benefit from the implementation of the new international marine standard, which will come into force in January. According to the new marine rules, all the vessels sailing in international waters will be forced to burn low-sulfur fuel (0.5%) instead of heavy fuel oil (3.5%). As the former is far more expensive than the latter, refiners will experience a strong boost in their earnings.

Almost a year ago, the U.S. government was rumored to be in talks to postpone the implementation of the new rules in the U.S. but there have been no developments since then. As a result, this risk seems to have subsided for the U.S. refiners. Even if the U.S. is exempted from these rules, it will only be able to do so for one or two years. Therefore, domestic refiners will benefit from the new marine rules sooner or later. Consultants expect the new marine rules to lead the global demand for diesel to grow by more than 2.0 million barrels per day next year, on top of the base annual demand growth of 300,000-500,000 barrels per day. This growth will provide a strong tailwind to the results of refiners.

Growth

Thanks to the strong catalyst of the new marine standard, Valero is expected to almost double its earnings per share next year, from $5.17 this year to $9.67. While the latter is 11% lower than the analysts’ consensus three months ago, it still represents an all-time high profit for Valero as long as it materializes.

Moreover, Valero has a promising pipeline of high-return projects, which aim to improve margins and efficiency and enhance market reach. It is remarkable that management approves only of projects that have an expected rate of return above 25%. Thanks to its pipeline of growth projects, Valero expects to grow its EBITDA by $1.2-$1.5 billion over the next three years. If the company meets its guidance, it will grow its EBITDA by 16%-20% over last year.

Furthermore, Valero has consistently enhanced its earnings per share via efficient share repurchases. More precisely, the company has reduced its share count by 4% per year on average in the last five years. It is also worth noting that the stock usually trades at low price-to-earnings ratios due to its cyclical nature. Therefore, as the share repurchases of Valero are implemented at cheap valuation levels most of the time, they greatly enhance shareholder value. This is a critical point for impatient shareholders; the longer the stock remains at suppressed valuation levels the greater the long-term benefit from the efficient share repurchases.

Dividend

Before the recent 10% rally of Valero, the stock was offering an all-time high dividend yield of 5.0%. Nevertheless, despite its recent rally, the stock is still offering an attractive 4.5% dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, this dividend is only 37% next year’s expected earnings and hence it can be considered safe for the foreseeable future, particularly given the strong balance sheet of the company. It is also remarkable that Valero has more than doubled its dividend in the last four years. Given its low payout ratio and its promising growth prospects, it is reasonable to expect the refiner to continue raising its dividend at a double-digit rate in the upcoming years. To cut a long story short, investors can purchase Valero at a nearly all-time high dividend yield and enjoy generous dividend hikes in the upcoming years.

Valuation

Refining is a cyclical business and hence refiners tend to trade at low price-to-earnings ratios. Valero has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0 during the last decade. Given next year’s expected earnings per share of $9.67, the stock is currently trading at a markedly low earnings multiple of 8.2. It is thus evident that the stock is still cheaply valued, despite its recent rally. If Valero meets the analysts’ estimates next year and it reverts to its average valuation level, it will enjoy a 22% gain from its current suppressed price.

Final thoughts

Just like the other domestic refiners, Valero has posted somewhat disappointing results in the first half of the year due to the lackluster prevailing refining margins. However, the company has a strong growth catalyst ahead, namely the new marine standard, while it will also look to enhance its growth via its promising pipeline of development projects as well as its share repurchases. Therefore, while it is natural that most of its shareholders have been disappointed by the poor stock price performance in the last 12 months, patient investors will probably be highly rewarded. Investors should realize that patience is the largest virtue in the investing process. No one can predict where the stock prices will head in the short term. On the other hand, as long as their thesis eventually proves correct, the market is likely to reward them at some point in the future. In the meantime, it should not be very tough for the shareholders of Valero to remain patient, as they are receiving a generous 4.5% dividend while waiting for the market to appreciate their thesis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.