Novartis Wants A Piece Of MS Market; Latest Data In Head-To-Head Studies Might Be The Key

Novartis (NVS) announced that its multiple-sclerosis (MS) drug ofatumumab had shown superiority over Sanofi's (SNY) Aubagio. This will allow Novartis to file regulatory filings for patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS). This is good news for the company which has been having great success in multiple late-stage studies this year. If the drug receives regulatory approval, it will definitely be a big boost for its revenues. The problem is that there are several competitors in place, which could pose a big risk for the product. The good thing is that Novartis has a key competitive advantage which will likely help against such competitors going forward.

Multiple Studies Make The Case For Marketing Success

In order for Novartis to prove that its drug does well in treating patients with RMS, it chose to run two head-to-head studies. Both of these late-stage studies were known as ASCLEPIOS I and ASCLEPIOS II respectively. They were also both head-to-head studies. Each study pitted once monthly subcutaneous treatment with 20 mg of ofatumumab versus once daily 14 mg oral Aubagio in patients with RMS. The primary endpoint was looking to see something known as Annualized Relapse Rate (ARR). ARR is the total number of relapses divided by the total person-time at risk of relapse. In essence, the relapse frequency is measured using ARR. It was shown that in both studies those treated with ofatumumab showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in ARR compared to Aubagio. With this in mind, Novartis will be able to file regulatory approvals for ofatumumab by the end of 2019. The best part of all about this program is that ofatumumab can be used to treat a broad RMS population.

Competitors

Novartis will be able to file for FDA and EMA applications by the end of this year. Then, it will have to wait until the reviews are completed in a timely manner. While this is good news, if ofatumumab hits the market it won't be an easy ride in terms of sales. That's because there are several competitors in place which are doing well. One of them is Aubagio which was briefly mentioned above. Ofatumumab was able to show superiority over this RMS drug in two head-to-head studies. The problem is that there is a strong competing RMS drug known as Ocrevus, which is marketed by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). Like Arzerra (ofatumumab), Ocrevus is a CD20 positive B-cell lymphoma inhibitor. It is not going to be easy for Arzerra should it reach the market. Matter of fact, it appears as though Roche has been on a roll with a lot of its new products. Especially Ocrevus, which in the first half of 2019 saw revenue growth of 63% to $1.72 billion.

Not only did Ocrevus achieve massive sales in the MS space, but it was also the main driver on why Roche boosted its full-year 2019 guidance. So why has Roche been so successful with Ocrevus thus far? Well, this is where it might have an advantage. Ocrevus was approved by the FDA to treat both Primary Progressive Multiple sclerosis (PPMS) and relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS). That means at first, Arzerra will be competing against Ocrevus just in the RMS space. On the flip side, Arzerra is also a highly flexible drug. That's because not only is it being looked at as an MS drug, but it also has already been approved by the FDA for several chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) indications. This is not surprising at all because monoclonal antibodies tend to be good biologics that can be utilized for multiple indications.

One of the best selling monoclonal antibodies for example is Humira from AbbVie (ABBV) which has already been approved for 10+ indications. Even Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY) received FDA approval for its drug Mavenclad to treat RMS and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS). The good news for Novartis is that it may have a few advantages. One advantage deals with the fact that ofatumumab (Arzerra) holds the potential to become the first self-injectable subcutaneous CD20 positive B-cell therapy that can be done at home. Ocrevus on the other hand only needs to be done once every six months, but must be given in hour-long infusions at an outpatient center. Mavenclad from Merck KGaA and Aubagio from Sanofi are given as a once-daily oral dose. However, the likely undisputed king when it comes to the MS space would be Biogen (BIIB). Why do I make that claim? That's because Biogen generated $9.1 billion in sales just in 2018 alone with several of its approved MS drugs. There are several competitors here, but I believe the advantage of a patient being able to dose themselves at home once a month should be a major competitive advantage. This foregoes infusions where a patient has to sit in one spot for hours at outpatient centers, and having to take daily oral pills.

Conclusion

With two head-to-head studies under Novartis' belt, it is able to move on towards filing regulatory approvals for ofatumumab in the coming months. Based on safety and efficacy established, I believe there is a good chance the drug will be approved to treat patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis. However, it still remains a risk. That's because there is no guarantee that the FDA will approve the drug. I don't foresee any issues with approval, but I have seen drug rejections in the past for very minor details so you never know. The other risk involves all the competition I have listed above. Biogen is the king when it comes to the MS space in my opinion, especially since it has a well-established position in the space. Then you have several other drugs that are already approved to treat RMS. Still, Novartis is likely to shake things up in this space. My notion of this happening would be the competitive advantage of having a treatment that can be self-injected once a month at home. I believe that Novartis should perform well in this space, should its drug ultimately be approved by regulators.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.