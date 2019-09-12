The U.S. Is Not About To Run Out Of Shale Oil

In a recent article published on Seeking Alpha, the author stated a claim that the U.S. shale oil proven reserves would run-out by the end of 2024. The claim was based on the calculations below:

With past and predicted future yearly shale oil production, the following table shows what the cumulative shale production would be since the 2017 date:

Year Average Shale Oil Production Rate (million bbl/day) Total Production for the year (billion bbl) Cumulative Production (billion bbl) 2018 6.44 2.35 2.35 2019 8.5** 3.1 5.45 2020 8.65* 3.16 8.61 2021 8.80* 3.21 11.82 2022 8.95* 3.27 15.09 2023 9.1* 3.32 18.41 2024 9.25* 3.38 21.79

*Estimate

**EIA estimate

So, looking at the above table, it can be readily seen that by 2024 the party will be well and truly over when basically all of the proved reserves of shale oil will be depleted."

The article was a SA Editor’s Pick, and many readers liked the thesis. So I felt compelled to try to provide some data that proves the argument is flawed because it has no merit and is highly misleading to readers without any knowledge about petroleum. In addition, the bull thesis I have read so often is that the annual depletion of wells is so great that new production cannot possibly replace it, which has been disproved.

Exhibit 1 below is the estimated annual proved oil reserves of the United States, as provided in the BP Annual Statistical Review (2019). Note proved reserves were not depleted and have increased significantly since 2014, when oil prices collapsed.

Here is BP’s definition of proved reserves:

Although there is no single, commonly accepted technical definition of proved reserves, a commonly used description is as follows: "the estimated quantities of oil which geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under current economic and operating conditions". A probability cut-off of 90% is sometimes used to define proved reserves, ie the proved reserves of a field are defined as having a better than 90% chance of being produced over the life of the field. In this sense, proved reserves are a conservative estimate of future cumulative production from a field. Even taken together, proved, probable and possible reserves are only a proportion of oil in place since it is impossible to recover all of the oil and gas present in a given reservoir. The ratio of reserves to oil in place for a given field is often referred to as the recovery factor. The recovery factor of a field may change over time based on operating history and in response to changes in technology and field economics. The recovery factor may also rise over time if additional investment is made in secondary recovery techniques such as gas injection or water-flooding that augment the natural pressures within a given reservoir. There is an observed tendency for recovery factors to rise over time: another aspect of reserves growth and a major factor behind increases over time in estimates of ultimate recoverable resource made by organizations such as the US Geological Survey.”

Below is a graph that shows the cumulative annual production from 1980, the same methodology as used in the article reference. Note that cumulative production exceeded proved reserves…

…and the years’ remaining has increased!

Note: Years remaining is ending reserves divided by that year’s production.

I suspect some may argue (again) that exploration capital has dropped, and so there is a lagged effect on reserve additions and production. To them I respond, why do you have to explore when you already know where there shale oil is?

Others may cite a drop in drilling rates in the U.S. to claim oil production is going to drop accordingly. Please review the Continental Resources Corporation (CRC) 2Q19 earnings conference call. CRC is achieving production growth with 37% lower rigs, and Harold Hamm estimates that US rigs are about 100 more-than-required for growth.

Conclusions

The analysis above proves that the methodology that reserves will be used-up has been flawed every year since 1980. There is no reason to believe that shale oil will be depleted by 2024 based on current proved reserves. Furthermore, making a investment on offshore drilling companies based on this argument would be highly speculative, at best.

