Super Short Squeeze

If a rotation is underfoot, perhaps this list of most shorted stocks could be an effective screen for Seeking Alpha readers.

The S&P is up less than 1% over the past 5 trading sessions, but the most heavily shorted decile is up by over 9%.

While the S&P 500 has managed fairly modest gains over the past week, the most heavily shorted stocks in the index have soared.

Until yesterday's equity market gains, there had not been much movement in the S&P 500 (VOO) over the last week. Closes of 2976, 2979, 2978, and 2979 preceded the move to 3001 on Wednesday. Underneath the surface, an interesting phenomenon was occurring out of sight for many investors.

While the S&P 500 managed very modest gains, the most heavily shorted stocks in the S&P 500 have soared. Below is a table of the 50 S&P 500 constituents with the heaviest short interest as a percentage of their outstanding float. On average, these stocks have generated an average return of 9.4%, far outpacing the sub-1% gain for the broad market over the past 5 sessions.

Interestingly, outside of the fact that these stocks have been universally disliked by investors recently, they are fairly heterogeneous. While brick-and-mortar retail is well-represented on the list, all eleven industry groups of the S&P 500 are represented on the list of most shorted companies.

Notably, these stocks had largely missed out on the year-to-date stock rally. Even after returning 9.4% over the past 5 sessions, these stocks are only collectively up 7.6% on the year. A continuation of the reversal in sentiment could serve to further boost these once hard hit shares.

Of these 50 most shorted companies, 46 (92%) have posted positive total returns over the last week. This compares very favorably to the broader index where 146 companies have posted negative total returns over this period. The four heavily shorted stocks with negative returns over the past week - Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), Sempra Energy (SRE), and Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) - have been among the best performers on this list year-to-date, up 64%, 33%, 33%, and 60% respectively.

Some market participants may be targeting market laggards opportunistically as the market tone turns more bullish. Value (RPV) and small-cap stocks (IJR) have also posted strong returns over the past five sessions, with both strategies up more than 6%. While market sentiment has been fickle, what was once loathed is now very loved. I hope this screen proves effective for Seeking Alpha readers trying to tactically position in companies that have are seeing a shift in sentiment.

