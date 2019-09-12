Concert Gears Up For Late-Stage Study After Showing It Has The Goods For Treating Hair Loss

Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) announced that it had achieved positive results from its phase 2 study using its drug CTP-543 to treat patients with alopecia areata. With this data on hand, the biotech is prepared to initiate a phase 3 study beginning in 2020. Upon completion of such a study, pending that the primary endpoint is met, Concert will be able to file for regulatory approval of its drug for this specific indication. Another solid product that exists in the company's pipeline is AVP-786, which has already been partnered with a big pharmaceutical company. AVP-786 is being used to treat Alzheimer's Agitation and has already met on the primary endpoint for one of the two phase 3 studies. The next study is set to report results before the end of 2019.

Mid-Stage Study Provides Support For Final Study Before Registration

Concert was able to achieve the primary endpoint in the phase 2 study using CTP-543 to treat patients with alopecia areata (AA). Alopecia areata occurs when a patient has hair loss. This can be when the hair falls out in round patches or completely. Even in some people, hair in other parts of the body besides the scalp can also fall out. What occurs with this disease is that the immune system attacks the hair follicles. That in turn causes the hair to fall out. AA occurs in more than 200,000 people in the United States. It is estimated that the global market opportunity for AA could reach $12.99 billion by 2026. In my opinion, this is a solid market opportunity for Concert. The phase 2 study recruited a total of 149 patients who were randomized to one of three doses or placebo twice daily. The randomization of the study was as follows:

4 mg of CTP-543

8 mg of CTP-543

12 mg of CTP-543

Placebo

The primary endpoint was looking to see the measure of SALT score 24 weeks after patients were dosed, depending upon what cohort they were in. In order for the primary endpoint to have been met, it had to be shown that treatment with CTP-543 was able to show a change from baseline at 24-weeks using SALT compared to placebo. Those treated with either 12 mg or 8 mg twice a day had met the primary endpoint of the study. Each dose was statistically significant compared to placebo with a p-value of p <0.001. To understand the clinical outcome here, one must know what SALT is. SALT is a score that is determined by adding the percentage hair loss in the various areas of the scalp. There are a few catalysts set for this program. The first catalyst is that complete data from this phase 2 study will be revealed at an upcoming medical meeting. Another catalyst is that a phase 3 study, pending discussions with the FDA, could be initiated in 2020. There is one final item to note on why this is such a promising program for Concert. It is because AA has no regulatory approved therapies. This means it is a huge unmet medical need that this biotech can capitalize on.

Alzheimer's Agitation Indication Is The Most Advanced In The Pipeline

AVP-786 is being used for neurological disorders. The eventual goal is to target all neurological disorders, but for the time being, this program is heavily focused on using AVP-786 to treat Alzheimer's agitation. When a person is said to have Alzheimer's agitation, they become agitated. Such agitation gets worse as the disease progresses. It's important to note that there are several other symptoms associated with this disease as well. Such as pacing problems and sleeplessness. In terms of aggression/agitation, the person lashes out verbally or physically. The Alzheimer's therapeutics market is expected to reach $12.43 billion by 2026. Now, you must be saying well this is the estimate for the entire Alzheimer's market, not just Alzheimer's agitation. Well, to that, I will say Alzheimer's agitation is still a big market because it is estimated that 50% of Alzheimer's patients experience some type of agitation. Even if you only account for half of the population, that is still a large global market opportunity for this indication. There is a small issue with eventual sales, and that is Concert will not be entitled to 100% of revenue generated. That's because it has already partnered this program back in 2012 with Avanir Pharmaceuticals. However, a Japanese big pharma company by the name of Otsuka Holdings. Co. (OTCPK:OTSKF) purchased Avanir for $3.54 billion in 2014. Still, Concert is set to receive some substantial cash should this program pan out like:

$170 million in total milestone payments - To date, Concert has received only $8 million

When an NDA is finally filed for AVP-786 to the NDA, then Concert will receive $5 million as a milestone payment

If AVP-786 is approved for Alzheimer's agitation, then Concert would receive mid-single digit to low double-digit royalties on net sales

The good thing is that there are currently no FDA-approved drugs for Alzheimer's agitation. What I will point out right away is that this is the most de-risked asset in the pipeline. The reason why is because AVP-786 was already successful in treating Alzheimer's agitation in one phase 3 study. Matter of fact, there are a total of 2 studies that are being used for this program. The first phase 3 study which used AVP-786 for Alzheimer's agitation was completed in February of 2019. Not only was the study completed, but it was shown that the trial met on the primary endpoint of Cohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory score. Only one dose out of the two doses were successful. Still, the important item being that the primary endpoint was met with statistical significance. That means this program has been de-risked for the most part. However, there is a second phase 3 study that is currently ongoing. The good news with this second phase 3 study is that enrollment was completed back in May of 2019. That means results from this second phase 3 study, using AVP-786 to treat Alzheimer's agitation, are expected before the end of this year. It is highly likely that the results will come either during or after the month of October of 2019. In essence, before the end of this year, investors will know if the primary endpoint is met for this second phase 3 study. There is no guarantee that the primary endpoint will be met, but considering that the first study was successful, I believe there is a good chance the second one will be also.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Concert Pharmaceuticals has cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $136.6 million as of June 30, 2019. The current projection is that the company has enough to fund itself into the 2nd half of 2020. That means, I don't see the need to raise cash until possibly mid 2020. The thing is that it will all depend also on the milestone payments that are set forth with a couple of the partnered pharmaceutical companies. Depending on the timing, it may or may not be enough. Even if Concert does have to raise additional cash by other means, like a public offering or private offering, it won't hurt the company much if at all. That's because it only has 23.8 million shares outstanding at the moment. It has room to raise some cash through an offering or by other means without severely impacting shareholders.

Conclusion

Concert being able to meet on the primary endpoint for its phase 2 study, using CTP-543 to treat patients with alopecia areata, bodes well for the future of this program. More importantly, it offers the potential to possibly initiate a phase 3 study sometime in 2020. This would be highly welcomed, especially since there are no FDA approved products to treat alopecia areata. There are several products used off-label, but nothing that has been approved by the FDA. The risk is that there is no guarantee that the phase 3 study will ultimately be successful. Even if it does end up achieving the primary endpoint, CTP-543 will still have to be put up for review by the FDA. There is no guarantee that it will ultimately be approved. The good news is that Concert has a solid pipeline full of clinical products. Especially, AVP-786 which has been greatly de-risked and targets a large multi-billion-dollar market. The second phase 3 study for this indication is expected by the end of 2019. This will be a major catalyst that could potentially boost the stock price higher.

