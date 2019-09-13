Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig

Boeing (BA) recently announced that KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCPK:AFRAF) would be acquiring two additional Boeing 777-300ERs, the predecessor of the delayed Boeing 777X. The order announcement which has not yet been booked by Boeing as far as we could see follows a fleet restructuring and renewed fleet allocation that includes the Boeing 787, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A350, Boeing 747 and Airbus A380.

Source: Boeing

In this report we will be looking at why this order is a fit for Boeing as well as Air France-KLM. We could start by looking at the most recent order from KLM, but instead we start with the Airbus A380 in the fleet of Air France. From there we make the hop to the Airbus A350 and eventually a hop to the Boeing 787 and Boeing 747 in the KLM fleet.

Tiny but important order for Boeing

As Boeing is facing delays in the flight testing of the Boeing 777X and likely also the service entry of the “X,” the jet maker is extending the production life of the Boeing 777 current generation aircraft. The order despite being a small one for just two aircraft is a welcome one as on current production levels every two orders already is 5% of the annual production capacity for the Boeing 777. The order is worth $750 million at list prices but little more than $300 million after standard discounts are applied. The good news for Boeing, as outlined below, is that it seems that the Airbus A350 will remain absent from the KLM fleet for years to come, giving Boeing the advantage of providing wide body aircraft for replacement and growth in the wide body fleet of KLM in the future.

Waving goodbye to the superjumbo

Source: USA Today

The Airbus A380 probably is one of the most comfortable jets I have flown on, but the bitter reality is that for many airlines including those operating them the aircraft is a drag due to the somewhat obsolete technology and the size of the aircraft. Air France is no different in that regard. The airline has 10 Airbus A380s in its fleet, which it will dispose by 2022 due to the investments required for the aircraft.

In 2015, Air France already shared that it would not take delivery of the final two Airbus A380s it had on order and convert those orders to orders for the Airbus A350-900 instead bringing the order total to 28 jets for the entire group ( 21 for Air France and 7 for KLM). The carrier also had seven unfilled orders for the Boeing 787-9 which remain to be filled. For Air France, there was nothing odd about having orders for the Boeing 787 as well as the Airbus A350, but for KLM, which had a smaller order for the Airbus A350 and a smaller fleet, it made a whole less sense.

KLM Phasing Out Boeing 747-400

Source: KLM

In an analysis that we published in a Dutch aviation magazine (we will translate and publish on Seeking Alpha in the near future), we already explained that the Airbus A350 did not make a lot of sense for KLM, because the airline had just seven of these aircraft on order and the aircraft did not have a clear place in the fleet plan. In the coming years, KLM will be phasing out the Boeing 747-400 from passenger service. The airline operates the Boeing 747-400 with 408 seats and a Combi variant with 268 seats for an average of 334 seats. The Boeing 787-10 would provide a more suitable solution to the current Boeing 747-400 though it should be noted that as a Combi replacement the capacity would go up significantly, whereas as a replacement to the regular variant the capacity would go down. A similar thing holds for the Airbus A350. What we observed was that in the KLM fleet, there's no urgent need for the Airbus A350. The Airbus A350 does not differentiate itself in a way for KLM that makes it a convincing fleet addition.

That's also what has been observed by many following Air France and KLM and was confirmed by Air France-KLM in June of this year, months after AeroAnalysis already provided an analysis in print showing the redundancy of the Airbus A350 in the KLM fleet.

As a solution, the seven Airbus A350-900 aircraft orders destined for KLM have officially been transferred to Air France in August, while the six out of seven Air France Dreamliners were transferred to KLM and upsized to the Boeing 787-10 variant in July.

It gives Air France the aircraft to efficiently replace the Boeing 777-200ER and balance replacement of the older Boeing 777-300ERs and Airbus A340-300s and even realize some growth where needed. KLM on the other hand will be replacing the 10 Boeing 747-400s with the eight Boeing 787-10s it already had on order accompanied by two newly-ordered Boeing 777-300ERs, while the remaining six aircraft will be used to support growth.

Conclusion

The recent order from KLM is good news for Boeing and for the entire airline group it's a step toward harmonization of the fleet. What's interesting to observe is that we are seeing the traditional phase out of quad-engine jets, but it's even more interesting to see that the recent order for Boeing is something that can be connected to evolving order plans and efficiency targets. The Boeing 787s were initially ordered in 2011 (eight years ago), while the Airbus A350 was ordered in 2013 (six years ago) and the order for the A380 dates back even longer. So, we are seeing the fluent nature of order plans and how those can be altered to come to more harmonized fleets.

It seems that Boeing has reinforced its position in the fleet of KLM, but in the bigger fleet (that of Air France) it will be losing ground. It will be interesting to see whether Air France will be firming its options for the Airbus A350 and continue using those aircraft to replace Boeing wide bodies or that it's interested in sparking a competition between the two jet makers. The French flag carrier also is looking for a replacement for its 10 Airbus A380s with possible replacements including the Airbus A330neo, Airbus A350 and Boeing 787-9.

