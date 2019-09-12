Auxly: Nothing To Cheer About After A Big Down-Round

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Auxly Cannabis (OTCQX:CBWTF) has not made much progress in the last two years until it struck a deal to sell 20% of itself to Imperial Brands for $123 million. The deal provided instant cash infusion but was also done at a much lower valuation compared with its previous financings. It was essentially a down round unlike other cross-sector investments in the cannabis space, including the Canopy/Constellation and Cronos/Altria deals. We remain on the sidelines due to management's unproven track record and believe that Auxly's ~$550 million market cap is highly speculative at this stage.

(All amounts in C$)

Missed Out An Entire Year

We had doubts about Auxly's business model from the very beginning and we didn't find the latest developments encouraging. The stock is up ~5% in 2019 which is in the middle of the pack among Canadian cannabis companies. However, since it peaked at just below $3 at the beginning of 2018, the stock has not made much progress. Part of the reason for Auxly's uneventful year is that the company has essentially been absent during the entire first year of legalization in Canada. The company failed to sell any meaningful amount of cannabis despite its early start in the industry and ample capital, exacerbating our concerns about its business model and execution abilities.

Auxly reported 2019 Q2 results recently and revenue was $2.7 million. The company made $444k in gross profits and incurred $16 million of operating expenses. It is not useful to analyze these financials because they hold no real value for anyone potentially interested in studying Auxly as an investment. The story of Auxly remains one around its approach of outsourcing production and focus on derivative products.

Asset Portfolio

Auxly has invested in many cannabis companies spanning across cultivation, brand and product development, and various partnerships. The issue with Auxly is that it is significantly behind its ramp-up schedule and it hasn't sold that much cannabis to date. The company severed ties with FSD Pharma (OTCQB:FSDDF) in a dramatic fashion. Its greenhouse joint venture Sunens is expected to complete construction by the end of 2019 and reach 100,000 kg of annual production around 2020 Q2. The construction of Phase I is funded through ~$80 million from Auxly and $84 million recently secured from a Canadian bank via lending and leasing agreements. We think the greenhouse should provide a large source of cannabis for Auxly and its 49% JV partner in the coming years once completed. However, we have long held the view that the Canadian market will become oversupplied once facilities under construction are completed. As a result, it is important that Auxly completes the greenhouse on time and find ways to get its product into the market.

Going forward, we think Auxly will try to capitalize on the recent partnership struck with Imperial Brands to develop cannabis 2.0 products, including edibles, extracts, and topicals. Most importantly, vaping will become an important form of consumption and Imperial's experience and existing technology should position Auxly favorably in the Canadian market. However, the Canadian market will be competitive as other companies target the market: PAX Labs announced partnerships with four Canadian LPs. It remains to be seen as to whether Auxly could leverage its partnership with Imperial and Dixie Brands to capitalize on the second wave of legalization. Auxly has largely missed out on the first round of legalization so it certainly needs to start generating real revenue soon.

Imperial Investment

Auxly has been facing difficulties in the public markets until Imperial Brands announced a $123 million investment into the Auxly. The British tobacco giant decided to invest through convertible debentures that are convertible at $0.81 per share which equals 19.9% of Auxly's shares if converted. More importantly, Imperial Brands will license its vape technology to Auxly for cannabis adoption and will partner with Auxly for any type of cannabis business globally. Put another way, Auxly was selected as the global exclusive partner for Imperial Brands and received $123 million in funding.

The investment is clearly a positive development for the company and provided another safety net - Auxly has always been cash-rich which is why the progress has been slow as well. We don't see any major reason why Auxly was the best choice and it appeared that Imperial wanted to pick a smaller company so that its investment size is limited.

Valuation

Despite its lack of revenue, Auxly is not trading at cheap levels by any measure. The company has a fully diluted market cap of ~$550 million which ranks among the top 15 in Canada, despite having far less revenue and profitability. One might argue that The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) also has no substantial revenue and has ~$800 million in market value. We actually think that TGOD has been trading on high hopes based on its organic strategy for a long time and the stock has dropped its IPO price from May 2018. Without tangible revenues and profits, Auxly certainly is an expensive stock and remains extremely speculative as an investment.

Looking Ahead

Our view on Auxly has improved slightly after it secured the investment and partnership with Imperial Brands. We have also been skeptical of its streaming strategy and we still believe that it remains to be seen whether its deal could generate satisfactory returns on capital invested. The Sunens JV is the biggest medium-term catalyst for Auxly domestically and the legalization of edibles and extracts should test Auxly's ability to execute, on which it has not been able to convince us. We remain neutral on the stock and believe that Imperial's investments provided a long runway for the company to execute but its lack of track record makes the stock extremely speculative.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.