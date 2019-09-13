Lumber is a critical industrial commodity. Construction projects around the world require wood, which is also an agricultural product. At the same time, paper is a wood product. The advent of computers has reduced the requirements for paper, but population growth around the world has increased the demand for housing. The bottom line is that more people on our planet increase the amount of wood required each year.

Lumber futures are highly illiquid compared to other commodities. The market suffers from low levels of daily volume, and the total number of open long and short positions is minimal compared to the other leading industrial commodities like crude oil and copper. While lumber is virtually untradeable in the futures arena, the price is a benchmark that can tell us a lot about the health and wellbeing of the economy. In the US, the most significant factor for the price of lumber is new home construction. A booming economy often leads to a bull market in the price of wood.

The iShares Global Timber and Forestry ETF product (NASDAQ:WOOD) tends to move higher and lower with the price of lumber futures. The ETF holds shares in many of the world's leading companies involved in the lumber business.

Lumber is just below its midpoint for 2019

So far in 2019, the price of nearby lumber futures has traded in a range from $286.10 to $453.90 per 1,000 board feet. At $374.50 on September 12 on the nearby November contract, the price of the wood futures was a bit above the midpoint for this year which stands at $370.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the price of November lumber had been falling from the August 28 high at $379.30, probed below the $350 level and turned higher moving to just shy of the $390 level on September 11. Open interest at 1971 contracts has been dropping, and it was at the lowest level since 2003, indicating a lack of interest in the wood market. The price momentum indicator is rising above a neutral reading. Relative strength at just under the 60 level is at the upper region of a neutral condition. Daily historical volatility at 35% just rose from the lowest level since mid-July.

Technical support for the November contract stands at the July 17 low at $326 per 1,000 board feet with resistance at the $405 level, the June 18 high.

The price of wood hit an all-time peak in 2018 and collapsed

The lumber market embarked on a wild ride to the upside when it hit rock bottom at $214.40 in September 2015. Before 2015, the all-time peak in the lumber market was at $493.50 in 1993.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrates that lumber futures rose above the 1993 high in November 2017 on its way to its new record high at $659 per 1,000 board feet in May 2018.

The lumber market overextended on the upside last year, and the price turned lower in a hurry. The price of wood futures eventually fell to a low at $286.10 in May, the first anniversary of the high. From the high to the low lumber future declined by 56.6% and traded to the lowest level since May 2016.

With the price of lumber at just above the midpoint of the 2019 trading range on September 12, price momentum had turned higher in oversold territory and was still below a neutral condition. Relative strength at around the 49 level is in neutral territory. On the longer-term chart, lumber looks like it could work its way higher. The midpoint between the May 2018 high and May 2019 low is at just over $470 per 1,000 board feet, which could be a target for the price of wood over the coming months.

Falling U.S. rates support the price of wood

While the long-term technical picture could support a move of $100 to the upside in the price of lumber, the direction of interest rates in the US is also a favorable factor.

The US Fed cut the short-term Fed Funds rate for the first time in years on July 31, and more rate cuts are likely on the horizon. More significantly, the Fed ended its program of balance sheet normalization at the end of July. The end of quantitative tightening will take the pressure off interest rates further out along the yield curve. Therefore, 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rates will remain at historically low level over the coming months, and perhaps years. Since low mortgage rates support the demand for new home purchases, the requirements for construction materials, including lumber, will likely remain robust.

Coming into the off-peak season for demand

Construction projects tend to increase after the winter season because adverse weather conditions often slow down the progress of building. At the start of September, the 2019/2020 winter months are now coming closer. Lumber futures tend to reach lows during the final three months or four months each year. In 2015, the low came in September. In 2016 and 2018, the price of lumber traded lower in the final quarter of the year. While lumber prices could continue to fall over the coming weeks, they are likely to find a bottom before the end of 2019 and move higher in early 2020. A recession could impact the price of wood, but lower interest rates are likely to battle any recessionary pressures.

If the price of lumber falls towards the $300 per 1,000 board feet level or revisits the May 2019 low at $286.10, it would present a compelling buying opportunity. Meanwhile, lower rates around the world may cause lumber to find a bottom at a higher level than the $300 level. Therefore, buying lumber on a scale-down basis could be the optimal approach to the market. However, I would never recommend a long futures position because of the lack of liquidity.

The WOOD product holds shares in many of the top limber and paper companies

The iShares Global Timber and Forestry ETF product moved higher with the price of lumber futures from 2016 through mid-2018 and lower when the price of wood fell dramatically.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, WOOD rose from a low at $38.89 in early 2016 to a high at $83.88 in June 2018, just after lumber hit its all-time peak. The ETF more than doubled in value over the period, but it underperformed lumber futures as they more than tripled in value from the later 2015 low to the 2018 high. Lumber had declined by 56.6% from the 2018 peak, while the WOOD ETF fell from $83.88 to $52.75 per share or 37.1%. The ETF outperformed the volatile lumber futures market on the downside. The top holdings of WOOD include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The ETF holds shares in many of the leading timber-related companies, and it is a far more liquid instrument than the futures market. WOOD has net assets of $203.6 million and trades an average of 20,842 shares each day. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 0.46%. However, the yield on WOOD is at the 3.47% level, which more than pays for the expense ratio. The dividend on the ETF pays investors and traders while they wait for capital appreciation.

Lumber was sitting and waiting at around the $375 per 1,000 board feet level on September 12 Falling interest rates and the price level of the wood futures market makes WOOD a candidate for a scale-down buying program throughout the rest of 2019.