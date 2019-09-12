Zscaler: The Correction Was Long Overdue

The company's revenue growth outlook calls for just 30-34% y/y growth in the coming year, implying massive deceleration from this quarter's 53% y/y revenue growth rate.

Shares of Zscaler tumbled nearly 20% after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings results and offered a dim outlook for FY20.

In another illustration of how investors are shifting out of growth into value (even in the technology sector), perennial high-flyer Zscaler (ZS) has suffered a massive fall from grace after reporting Q4 results and guiding weakly for FY20. The cybersecurity company - which focuses on a "security as a service" offering that lets customers connect to their applications via Zscaler's secure network - has rarely seen a down day since its IPO in March of last year at just $16 per share. After jumping quickly to $33 on its first day of trading and hitting the ~$40 range by December (despite the rest of the market entering into correction territory), as well as spiking to fresh all-time highs near $90 this July, Zscaler had quickly established itself as one of the most successful software IPOs of the past several years.

Now, however, that growth story is quickly crumbling with shares of Zscaler down nearly 20% since earnings, and at about half its all-time highs:

Data by YCharts

The question for investors now: is Zscaler a buy-the-dip situation, or is the worst yet to come?

In my view, investors should be incredibly cautious on investing in Zscaler at this turning point in its lifecycle. The company's growth rates (we'll dive into more detail shortly) are flashing some ominous signals heading into FY20 (Zscaler's fiscal year ends in June, so the company just entered its new fiscal year), and despite these warning signs, Zscaler remains trading at generous valuations.

Then there's also the well-known fact that cybersecurity companies play in a very competitive landscape, with the differences between vendors often opaque. Morgan Stanley (MS) cited competitive pressures as one of the key catalysts behind the firm's price target cut earlier this week. Especially amid uncertain macroeconomic conditions that may pressure companies to delay IT purchases or stick to well-known names, Zscaler could see weakness vis-a-vis established players like Palo Alto Networks (ZS).

In spite of all this, Zscaler's present share prices near $50 indicate a market cap of $6.24 billion. After netting out the $362.6 million of cash on Zscaler's balance sheet, we are left with an enterprise value of $5.88 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against Zscaler's guidance outlook for FY20:

Figure 1. Zscaler guidance update Source: Zscaler Q4 earnings release

The company is guiding to $395-$405 million in revenues for the coming year, representing a growth range of 30-34% y/y. That's worse at the midpoint relative to Wall Street's expectations of $402.8 million (+33% y/y). At this $400 million midpoint, Zscaler trades at a hefty 14.7x EV/FY20 revenue multiple - which is quite pricey for a company whose growth rate is expected to slow into the ~30% y/y range. Here's a look at SaaS peer valuations in the ~30% growth bucket:

Data by YCharts

In my view, Zscaler's reckoning was long overdue, and hasn't yet gone far enough. Steer clear here and invest elsewhere.

Q4 download: seeing initial signs of growth slowdown, tempered by margin gains

The first question on investors' minds: is management's guidance of 30-34% y/y growth for FY20 an expression of weakening end-customer demand, or is it just plain conservatism? After all, revenue growth held up quite well in Q4. Here's a look at Zscaler's fourth-quarter results below:

Figure 2. Zscaler 4Q19 results Source: Zscaler Q4 earnings release

Revenues grew 53% y/y to $86.1 million, besting Wall Street's expectations of $82.8 million (+47% y/y) by a solid six-point margin and more or less matching growth rates seen earlier in FY19. Zscaler also noted that it faced a particularly difficult revenue comp in the year-ago period, thanks to a nonrecurring $1.4 million public sector deal that Zscaler won in 4Q18.

The red flag emerged, however, in Zscaler's billings. Billings grew 32% y/y to $125.8 million this quarter, the weakest growth rate the company has ever delivered. In Q3, for reference, Zscaler's billings grew at a much faster 55% y/y pace.

Figure 3. Zscaler billings Source: Zscaler Q4 earnings release

Of course, Zscaler's management has a ready explanation for this billings slowdown, attributing it to a tough prior-year compare as 4Q18 benefited from multi-year deals that were billed upfront. Here's CFO Remo Canessa's explanation on the Q4 earnings call:

Billings grew 32% year-over-year to $126 million. As a reminder, our contract terms are typically one to three years, and we primarily invoice our customers one year in advance. The excluding upfront greater than one year billings in both periods, billings would have grown over 50%."

The question is: how believable is this explanation? If we look at the patterns in Zscaler's guidance, Canessa's story isn't all too compelling. Zscaler's Q1 revenue guidance calls for just 41-42% y/y growth (about ten points of deceleration from this quarter), and its full-year billings guidance of $490-$500 million calls for just 26-28% y/y billings growth.

If this quarter's billings weakness is attributed to a tough prior-year compare, then why is management forecasting both revenue growth and billings growth rates to come down as early as Q1 of next year? And if the story continues to revolve around tough prior-year compares due to multi-year contracts, does that imply that Zscaler isn't signing sufficient multi-year deals to keep up with the prior year's longer contract durations?

Equally concerning is CEO Jay Chaudhry's comment on the earnings call that big deals have taken longer to close:

We're not sure if the macroeconomic environment is having an impact, but we started to see some large deals taking longer to close"

Coinciding with the hiring of a new president and chief revenue officer (which historically tends to disrupt sales momentum among SaaS companies), Zscaler could be entering the dreaded "sales execution issues" circumstance that has plagued several software companies very shortly.

There is a silver lining to this potential growth slowdown, however - Zscaler has managed to capture significant operating efficiencies, particularly on the sales and marketing front:

Figure 4. Zscaler margin trends

Source: Zscaler Q4 earnings release

This quarter, Zscaler's pro forma operating margins shot up to positive 9%, a thirteen-point improvement relative to -4% in the year-ago quarter. We do note, however, that improved pro forma operating margins don't account for the fact that stock-based comp has risen dramatically, especially in the sales org. On a pro forma basis, Zscaler's sales and marketing expenses rose 33% y/y to $41.0 million (slower than revenue growth of 53% y/y), but on a GAAP basis, costs rose 52% y/y to $49.3 million, on par with revenue growth. Correspondingly in the chart above, you'll note that GAAP margin gains have been weaker than pro forma margin gains.

Still, it's worth noting that Zscaler has made some strides in profitability. The company's pro forma EPS of $0.07 in the quarter also beat Wall Street expectations of $0.02, and free cash flows for the full year hit $29.3 million (a respectable 19% FCF margin, and nearly 15x what the company generated in FY18).

How should investors react?

In light of growing concerns surrounding Zscaler's growth, investors should be wary about buying the dip in this stock. Though management is trying to convince investors that this quarter's billings slowdown is due to a poor prior-year compare, we're scratching our heads wondering why next year's revenue and billings growth rates also show a slowdown - especially with CEO commentary on potential deal cycle elongation and executive shuffling. With so much uncertainty on the horizon, paying a ~15x forward revenue multiple for this stock is a hard ask. Avoid this stock until a better price avails itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.