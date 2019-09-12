Zuora: Time To Go Bottom-Fishing

In addition, the company also guided favorably for both Q3 and the remainder of FY20, in a typical "beat and raise" fashion.

Though revenue growth continued to decelerate (this quarter going to 21% y/y growth), the deceleration is more or less expected now. Zuora topped expectations by a healthy margin.

Over the past several years, investors have indicated an undying love for all things subscription - whether it's subscription software-as-a-service, to subscription news like the New York Times (NYT), or subscription entertainment like Netflix (NFLX). Yet they've also shunned one company that dedicates its subscription software to other subscription companies - Zuora (ZUO). Put off by the company's decelerating growth rates and fears of sales execution problems, Zuora was one of the first among recent SaaS IPOs to suffer a huge selloff. Last year early on after its IPO, Zuora hit highs near $35; today, the stock is trading at less than half that; in the year-to-date, Zuora has shed -10% though most SaaS peers are strongly up.

Data by YCharts

In my view, it's time to call the bottom and go long on Zuora. It's worth noting that Q4 and Q1 were terrible moments for Zuora; after Zuora's Q1 release in particular, shares fell nearly 30%. But with the company's Q2 results, Zuora seems to have climbed out of the hole. Go long here and wait for the rebound.

Long-term thesis becoming apparent again

It's fairly clear that Zuora is a company experiencing regular growing pains, the source of the stock's tumble over the past several quarters. Zuora is a rapidly-growing software company with less of a well-oiled sales machine than, say, Salesforce.com (CRM) or Oracle (ORCL), and especially amid turbulent macroeconomic conditions where many large companies have slowed down or altogether paused IT investments, it's easy to understand why Zuora's sales growth has tapered off (perhaps a bit more than peers).

But the long-term thesis for Zuora and its product still remains intact. Businesses across industries are examining how to take the success of subscription companies and make it their own. There have been calls for the likes of Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) to adopt subscription-based models (and to some degree they have, releasing monthly passes that offer discounts on each ride), and many direct-to-consumer companies are also focusing their offerings around a subscription service. The complex accounting and customer billing that is required by a subscription service is often too specialized for typical ERPs to handle, and that's the niche in which Zuora is excelling.

We've also gotten some clarity around Zuora's sales re-organization, an event that typically sparks fear in software investors due to the disruption it causes in deals. Now, Zuora has firmed up its plans and is on the track to re-accelerating growth, especially with a new Chief Customer Officer. Here's some useful commentary on this sales transition from CEO Tien Tzuo's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

First, as we mentioned on our last earnings call, we reorganized the sales team in order to better leverage our experienced leaders. Since then, we have also promoted some of our first line managers, so they are in a better position to coach a wider group of folks. We are starting to see this pay off in terms of more momentum in our newer reps as we engage with our perspective customers. Second, we updated our sales formula. Our old model involved a lot of educating and evangelizing. Now the good news here is that the market has matured, companies now understand the importance of subscriptions and less education is needed [...] Third, we overhauled our entire sales enablement and training process. We just finished boot camps in North America, in a couple of weeks we are headed to Europe to roll it out there. As part of this we have also tightened the definitions of each of our sales stages, leading to a cleaner instrumentation of our sales process, so that we can be a more analytics driven sales organization. And finally, we have talked in previous calls about the importance of our global system integration partners. And so we realigned this team to focus more on our key partners such as Deloitte, Accenture, E&Y and PWC."

It's a tried and true playbook. Zuora has retained and promoted its top-performing sales hires, while tightening up its sales process to drive more deals to close. And to better serve customers that want more of a white-glove, full-service approach to implementation and rollout, Zuora has called on its reseller partner network to drive more business.

Q2 download

Let's now look at Zuora's second-quarter results in more detail, the first time in three quarters that Zuora stock has risen after an earnings release:

Figure 1. Zuora 2Q20 earnings results Source: Zuora 2Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 21% y/y to $69.7 million, decelerating two points from last quarter's 23% y/y growth rate. However, by now Wall Street is well aware of Zuora's planned deceleration and baked it into consensus forecasts. As a result, Zuora still actually beat Wall Street's expectations of $66.9 million (+16% y/y) by a wide five-point margin. In addition, we note that Zuora's subscription revenues grew a tick faster at 24% y/y, as the company gradually phases down its professional services business and turns more of this consulting-based work over to partners.

Zuora also noted that engagement within its customer base increase. The dollar value of transactions processed on the Zuora platform grew 35% y/y to $10.1 billion. We note as well that Zuora notched a 107% customer retention rate this quarter (indicating net upsells after churn). In addition, the company is reporting a trend toward larger deals, with customers over $100,000 in ACV now representing more than 88% of recurring revenues.

It's also important to note that Zuora's offloading of professional services work to partners, and the lower mix of professional services revenues (27% this quarter versus 29% in 2Q19) has important implications for margins, as Zuora typically performs professional services below cost (as in, negative gross margins) in an attempt to sweeten the deal for new installers. This quarter, Zuora drove a two-point increase in pro forma gross margins to 57% (up from 55% in the year-ago quarter), and while this is still meaningfully below most SaaS peers, Zuora's continually reduced mix of professional services revenues means that it's heading in the right direction. Subscription gross margins, meanwhile, remained flat (and comparable to peers) at a 78% pro forma margin.

Meanwhile, Zuora also made huge strides in operating margins, driven by improved sales and marketing efficiency. Pro forma operating margins zoomed to -13.7%, sharply higher than -19.4% in the year-ago quarter. We're happy to see that even though Zuora has suffered through slower revenue growth, it's focusing on improved profitability. After all, Zuora could choose to grow faster if it wanted to pour more dollars into sales hires, but it's choosing to strike a balance between growth and profitability instead. Note as well that Zuora's pro forma EPS of -$0.09 also beat Wall Street's mark of -$0.14.

Valuation and key takeaways

Despite the indicators that Zuora is turning its business around, shares have barely lifted from all-time lows (perhaps due to the fact that both Zuora's CEO and CFO noted that the changes in Zuora's sales re-org, though concrete, will take some time to translate into results).

A quick check on valuation: at current share prices near $16, Zuora trades at a market cap of $1.75 billion. After netting out the $174.6 million of cash on Zuora's balance sheet and adding back $12.7 million of debt, we are left with an enterprise value of $1.59 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against Zuora's latest guidance ranges:

Figure 2. Zuora guidance update Source: Zuora 2Q20 earnings release

Note, by the way, that Zuora's latest FY20 revenue range of $273.5-$278.0 million (+16 to 18% y/y growth) is ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $274.5 million at the midpoint, and seeing as hitting the high end of this range would only require $144.2 million in revenues (+15% y/y) for the second half of FY20, there's likely some conservatism baked into this forecast - especially coming off a quarter of 21% y/y revenue growth.

Nevertheless, against the midpoint of Zuora's latest FY20 revenue guidance, the stock is trading at a measly 5.7x EV/FY20 revenues. A company that has such little competition for a niche product, and is also improving operating margins and sales efficiency, should be trading at far higher multiples.

Stay long here and buy on the upswing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZUO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.