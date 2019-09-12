AT&T's World Was Shaken This Week

Elliott Management has taken an activist stake in AT&T (T) and the fund sent a letter to the board of directors of the company that outlines a plan to capture value. With it comes details as to how the company can pick its stock up out of its multiyear rut and finally deliver outperforming returns to shareholders. The core of the letter is rooted in AT&T stopping its growth by acquisitions strategy and to extract synergies from the previous businesses it has acquired. Elliott placed a $60 price target on the stock, to be reached by 2021, which is attainable, if the company follows the plan.

Source: NY Post

Complying With Elliott's New Plan

Elliott’s activist stake is worth about $3.2 billion at current market prices. With it comes a letter to AT&T suggesting that changes need to be made (some easier than others) in order to improve profitability, take back market share in certain business units, and create a more efficient organization that can deliver value for shareholders. The key points from the letter are the following:

65%+ upside is achievable ($60 per share price target) by the end of 2021

AT&T's track record for delivering shareholder returns is "disappointing"

Operational and strategic setbacks have caused shareholder value to be inadequate, leading to massive underperformance relative to both peers and the market

The company's assets need to undergo a comprehensive review to determine which can be divested, such that cash can be used to accelerate investments and returns to shareholders

M&A needs to stop as the company has yet to extract value from past mega-acquisitions

AT&T management's response was rather simplistic, stating that they will look at the proposal Elliott has made. They expect to have future engagement with Elliott, but provided this backhanded statement: "Indeed, many of the actions outlined are ones we are already executing today." I'm sure both shareholders and Elliott would disagree or they wouldn't be in this situation. The letter from Elliott also comes at a an interesting time. Just two weeks ago, the company announced that the current CEO of the Communications unit, John Donovan, is set to retire on October 1. The Communications unit is the largest single division of the company, responsible for a majority of revenues. The company quickly named a replacement, John Stankey, who is the current CEO of Warner Media.

It's important to remember, too, that not every activist venture is successful. Just because Elliott has sent a letter to the board, and has set forth a strategy that is different from what AT&T is currently pursuing, doesn't mean that AT&T will follow it to a "T", no pun intended. The $60 price target that Elliott has detailed gives shareholders hope, but by no means is it a firm stopping point. Even if the plan is put in place, there's no guarantee that shares will hit that mark or that AT&T stock won't revert after management tries to implement a few of the new strategies.

Elliott never takes on an endeavor unprepared. In fact, the due diligence they conduct is far more extensive than what the entire sell-side will produce in a calendar year. For example, the fund surveyed 60 large tech funds to gauge sentiment, hired a consulting firm to assess cost opportunities, and surveyed nearly 35,000 consumers through a separate consultancy to understand exactly what they want in wireless, TV, and broadband. I highly advise readers at this point, prior to reading my thoughts on the letter, to go read the letter itself as it was insightful, in my opinion.

The Plan Calls For AT&T To Finally Execute and Deliver

Broadly, the plan calls for a stoppage of M&A, a cost review and a review for assets that can be disposed of, with proceeds going toward increasing shareholder value and funding key growth initiatives. It also recommends that the company become a leader in 5G. At a high level, it’s not a difficult formula for success, but the combination of businesses that currently make up AT&T today are far too weighed down by unnecessary complexities.

The long-term underperformance of AT&T’s stock was one of the primary reasons Elliott became an activist shareholder. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 150% since the bull market began in 2009. For one of the largest publicly-traded companies that has made supposedly transformative acquisitions since that time, the lack of capital gains is severely disappointing.

Elliott pointed out that it’s not just the S&P 500, but also relative to core peers and other indexes as well. I’ll point out that investors should focus in on the company’s performance relative to Verizon (VZ). While the underperformance relative to the broader market is undoubtedly important, it’s all the more important to be a leader in your peer group, especially as a TMT company. Verizon has outperformed AT&T by +88% in the last 10 years. That’s a consistent thorn in the side of AT&T shareholders.

Source: Activating AT&T

AT&T is the product of numerous acquisitions over time. Much of this transformation took place from 1997-2007. From 1984 until 2007, when the company was under the leadership of Ed Whitacre, the stock delivered a 2,000% return –- and that’s not a typo. The last 12 years of M&A have become significantly more expensive and value dilutive to shareholders. Since 2007, the company has spent $175 billion alone on mega-acquisitions:

DirecTV – The company purchased DirecTV in 2014 for $67 billion. This gave the company the leading position in TV in the country. Yet subscriber declines as a result of more and more users opting to cut the cord have caused the company to have a less than supportive business for cash flow growth under its current umbrella. Simply put, the company overpaid.

– The company purchased DirecTV in 2014 for $67 billion. This gave the company the leading position in TV in the country. Yet subscriber declines as a result of more and more users opting to cut the cord have caused the company to have a less than supportive business for cash flow growth under its current umbrella. Simply put, the company overpaid. Time Warner – In the latest in a series of mega acquisitions, AT&T bought Time Warner for $109 billion. A two-year closing process quickly became an overhang on the stock and prevented value from being realized. The deal closed last summer. It was purchased for 20x earnings, nearly double the P/E of AT&T today.

These two were preceded by the failure that was the T-Mobile deal, which came with a price tag of $39 billion back in 2011 and subsequently the largest break-fee of all-time. Thus, there’s absolutely cause for Elliott to question the strategic direction of the company and the abilities of management. I find it interesting that Elliott said that it’s too early to tell whether or not Time Warner will create value for the company or not. I agree with this notion, but I’m concerned that it won’t for two reasons.

First, the sum spent to acquire the business, $109 billion, may have been capital better spent, especially from the shareholder perspective. The company could’ve pursued smaller, much more accretive deals with significantly less antitrust risk, rather than risk it all on one large corporation. Second, the size of it creates risk for running the larger AT&T business as one cohesive entity. While many different segments can combine to form a business, they should benefit from each other and there should be synergistic relationships between the segments. That’s not yet been the case with AT&T.

Next, the company’s debt is crushing shareholder value and I don’t think there’s really an argument against that. It's also preventing the company from making much-needed 5G investments. Yes, this is an investment grade rated company, but I’m hard pressed to find someone who’ll tell me that $157 billion in debt on the balance sheet is a benefit for a company. What happens when the next major target comes along and it actually makes sense to acquire another large firm, but balance sheet capacity is constrained and shareholders are disapproving of levering up?

Accordingly, the strongest statement in the letter is the following:

We firmly believe that AT&T’s M&A strategy has not only contributed directly to its profound share price underperformance, but has also caused distractions that have contributed to the Company’s recent operational underperformance”

At the segment level, wireless issues are plentiful. Elliott references the lack of the company’s ability to keep up with the early days of the iPhone market, unsuccessfully growing its infrastructure and falling short of customer demands. Second, it became the clear No. 2 behind Verizon in terms of 4G LTE. Verizon has benefited from a significantly higher revenue pool from wireless, as a result. Third, AT&T didn’t offer a value-add in terms of contracts, data plans, or really anything that would draw the marginal consumer into its wireless plans, so it lost market share. As a result, market share has declined 400bps in wireless.

AT&T also has 5G to look forward to and, while this is not necessarily a new theme to investors, the revenue capitalization opportunities have yet to fully kick off. This is a way that management can make up for their mistakes of the last decade, especially with the lack of competitiveness following the launch of 4G and a resulting loss of market share. 5G is a positive long-term driver for shares, especially since the company's FirstNet places it ahead of the competition, as it's reporting impressive subscriber growth already. If AT&T can take market share in 5G as the quarters roll on, especially at the expense of Verizon, this will be something that investors will reward the company for.

To be able to keep up the pace of investment, the company needs to divest certain assets, plain and simple. This was one of the best takeaways from the Elliott letter, in my opinion. What will AT&T divest if it chooses to offload non-core assets? With a call for the company to do a portfolio-wide asset review, the asset that could be potentially divested, according to Elliott, range from Sky Mexico to the Puerto Rican operations to regional sports networks. Divestitures can help to accelerate goals of the company and drive equity value for shareholders, namely the return of capital and debt reduction. The point here is that AT&T cannot afford to waste time and fall behind Verizon again in wireless, so it needs capital quickly in order to make the necessary investments to be the market leader in 5G.

Source: Activating AT&T

Divestments can be aided by cost cuts. Elliott called AT&T “bureaucratic,” but that comes with the opportunity to cut SG&A costs, as the company is flush with individuals performing the same responsibilities. This has led to margin underperformance relative to peers and, subsequently, a weak stock performance. Broadly speaking, I’m a fan of Elliott’s capital allocation framework for AT&T. They are targeting modest dividend growth of 2% per year and 50% of post-dividend free cash flow going towards buybacks. In today’s standing, post-dividend free cash flow amounts to $10 billion, which I'm sure investors would applaud if the balance was applied to a future repurchase authorization.

The framework also includes a 50% debt reduction to reach a target 2x leverage in 2022. Reducing the amount of debt the company has will be a fantastic development for shareholders, as this directly increases equity value. It’s not easy to balance massive priorities like these, but debt reduction is a common goal of most large-cap companies today and AT&T doesn’t get an exception, especially when it has overpaid for multi-billion dollar businesses in the past.

Where Does AT&T Go From Here?

I think the question that shareholders need to ask themselves is whether or not the company will actually listen to Elliott. This is a massive company at the end of the day and despite the prowess of Elliott, especially its influence in markets, the company is under no obligation to listen to them (at least, not until a certain ownership threshold is surpassed). It comes down to whether or not the company can manage its businesses properly, take back market share in wireless, deliver product offerings that consumers actually want with compelling value propositions, and extract real synergies from its past acquisitions. That’s a tall order to fill, but can be done if the company follows Elliott's guidance.

Certain surprising statistics presented themselves in this letter that may serve a contrarian purpose. For example, Elliott detailed that AT&T is the second-least owned stock by active managers, with IBM (IBM) in last. That’s rather incredible and shows that if a rotation were to occur, it would be into AT&T rather than out of it, quite simply because very few active managers own it.

Elliott made it clear that the timeline to value realization for shareholders isn’t overnight. The 2021 price target of $60/share is far away, but investors will be paid to wait. The stock currently yields 5.5%, which helps to compensate and it outpaces that of Verizon at 4.2%. The stock trades at 10.2x forward earnings and 6.9x EV/EBITDA. While the earnings multiple is a premium to the telecom sector at 9.4x, AT&T is deserving of that premium and much more if it can actually extract value from its market leading positions across the various business units. Relative to itself, the stock's P/E averages 12.4x in the last 10 years, meaning it trades at a wide discount to historical performance currently.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

The complexity of AT&T creates massive challenges for both current shareholders and prospective investors. Additionally, what follows from here, now that a well-respected voice in the financial community has called out years of underperformance and missed opportunities, is uncertain. If the company shows a willingness to follow the plan, investors should try and ride the wave of value realization. If not, we have no choice but to expect much of the same experience as the last ten years. Investors should keep a close eye on this stock for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.